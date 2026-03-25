77 Paintings That Feel Way Ahead Of Their Time, As Shared By Art Lovers Online
Art might be hundreds of years old, but sometimes it feels surprisingly modern. From paintings that look like movie stills to portraits that could easily pass as memes today, people online have been sharing artworks that seem way ahead of their time. And honestly, some of them might just make you do a double take.
A recent Reddit thread on r/ArtHistory invited people to share old paintings that feel modern or ahead of their time. It didn’t take long for the discussion to go viral, with history and art enthusiasts flooding the comments with mind-blowing examples from different centuries. Some of these pieces really make you feel like you’re looking at something created today.
You might be surprised too, so don’t waste any more time – scroll down to check out some of the most fascinating finds from the thread we picked just for you.
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"Young Hare (Feldhase)" By Albrecht Dürer, 1502
Dürer's "Hare" has always looked extremly 18-19th century to me, like Rosa Bonheur's or George Stubbs' works, for instance, but no, as you can very much see on the painting, it is actually from the Renaissance.
“Dog And Bridge” By Alex Colville, 1976
Alex Colville painted this in 1976, but it looks like a low-poly PS1 game render.
“Portrait Of Vsevolod Garshin” By Ilia Repin, 1884
The Ambassadors By Hans Holbein The Younger, 1533
Namely for the skull.
"Four Studies Of The Head Of A Moor" By Peter Paul Rubens, Painted Between 1614 And 1616
"Marcella" By Ernst Ludwig Kirchner, 1910
"At The Dressing Table" By Zinaida Serebriakova, 1908
“The Woman With The Parrot” By Angelo Jank, 1898
Wow, you don't see art like this from this time period very often. Very cool. It looks very 60's/Warhol-esque
“The Head Of A Youth,” Attributed To The Bolognese Artist Pietro Faccini, 1590
I saw this in an exhibition recently and it blew me away. Looks so contemporary but it’s Renaissance. Attributed to Pietro Faccini, The head of a youth, c.1590. Royal Collection Trust.
“Smiling Girl, A Courtesan, Holding An Obscene Image” By Gerard Van Honthorst, 1625
This is a painting of a young woman pointing to a smaller painting of a butt and giggling. Apparently we’ve always been juvenile.
“Horse And Train” By Alex Colville, 1954
Alex Colville is one of my favourites – most of his work has an uncanny photo-realism feel to it, almost like it's a digital painting or something, even though most of his work was done in the mid-20th century, well before digital images. I'm not experienced with talking about art, so I hope that makes sense. Here is one of his most famous works, 'Horse and Train' from 1954. Considered to be one of the most recognizable pieces of Canadian art.
A Drawing By Onfim, A Seven-Year-Old Boy Who Lived In The City Of Novgorod, Russia, In The Mid-13th Century (C. 1240–1260)
These are drawings rather than paintings, but they're from the 13th century by a 7-year-old boy named Onfim and look very similar to the drawings kids make today. I don't think that's necessarily surprising, but they're amazing little artifacts that pierce the veil of time and let us see something that feels really human in just how mundane they are. Kids' drawings are so disposable, it's wild to see any preserved. And moreover, to recognize 900-year-old doodles as familiar feels incredible to me. I can imagine this kid being so proud of his drawings, showing his family, friends, and neighbors on some regular afternoon in a world so different from ours.
When did kids switch from drawing pitchfork hands to drawing star-shaped hands?
"Siegfried" By Thomas Theodor Heine, 1921
"The Goldfinch" By Carel Fabritius, 1654
“Portrait Of Gunhild Gude” By Marie Gratz, 1877
Something about her face felt so modern to me that I saved this photo to my phone. How serendipitous to see this post!
"Nathaniel Olds" By Jeptha Homer Wade, 1837
“Family And Rainstorm” By Alex Colville, 1955
This was made in 1955! A lot of his work looks like early computer graphics, like this one does.
“The Little Street” By Johannes Vermeer, 1658
The way Vermeer rendered the buildings in 'The Little Street' always made me feel like it's some real place that exists right now, not 1657. Like one of the many little streets you can still find in European towns today.
If you want to visit the location (though the house itself is long gone): Vlamingstraat 40-42 in Delft, Netherlands. The painting itself is in the Rijksmuseum.
“Girl With The Bent Knee” By Egon Schiele, 1917
She looks like she just came back from the gym.
“Portrait Of Mr Moyes, M.d.” By John Russell, 1792
I’m obsessed with this painting I saw at a gallery in Hull, UK.
If I did not know any better I would think this was edited. Whatever he is holding looks kind of like a bong lol.
"Water" By Giuseppe Arcimboldo, 1566
“There, Motion Has Not Yet Ceased” By Yves Tanguy, 1945
“Allegorical Painting Of Two Ladies, English School,” A Rare 17th-Century Artwork From Around 1650-1655
1655, artist unknown. Two women wearing fun shaped beauty patches, very similar to the pimple patches worn today. The patches were meant to cover blemishes and scars.
“The Ugly Duchess” By Quentin Matsys, 1513
From wikipedia → Based on medical analysis, the subject of Quentin Massys's The Ugly Duchess (c. 1513) is believed to have suffered from an advanced case of Paget's disease of bone (osteitis deformans), a disorder that causes bones to grow, weaken, and become deformed.
“In A Roman Osteria” By Carl Bloch, 1866
The Fayum Portraits From The 1st Century BC Egypt
They were attached to the mummies of the people depicted. EDIT: What I like best is that these weren't post-death portraits; many of the mummies died in old age, and the portraits are all of younger people. These were likely the family portraits they had when younger, like for marriage / a special ceremony. I like that these were how people chose to remember them and grieve. Maybe these portraits being entombed with their subjects was part of that process.
"Portrait Of Bianca Degli Utili Maselli And Her Children" By Lavinia Fontana, Painted Around 1604–1605
"Portrait of Bianca degli Utili Maselli and Her Children" by Lavinia Fontana, circa 1604-5. It looks like a modern-day children’s book cover or illustration to me; kinda Brett Helquist-y
“Vivo, Aut Non Vivo” By Natalie Mei, 1918
“The Peacock Skirt” By Aubrey Beardsley, Created In 1893-1894
I always think Aubrey Beardsley's illustrations look so 1920s and art deco and they're about 60 years older than that.
"Self-Portrait In A Convex Mirror" By Parmigianino, Painted Around 1524
I don't know much about art history, but this one always struck me as too modern (Parmigianino's "Self Portrait in a Convex Mirror").
"A Study Of A Head (Saint Ambrose)" By Peter Paul Rubens, Painted Around 1618
This post got me looking into other studies done by Rubens, and several of them look like modern everyday people. For example, this man just looks like some guy trying not to fall asleep while waiting for his number to be called at the DMV.
“Summer” By Giuseppe Arcimboldo, 1572
“Resting Chimney Sweep” By Pyke Koch, 1936
Nice Little Japanese Cat, 19th Century
“Le Docteur François-Olivier Boucher” By Roy-Audy, Jean-Baptiste, 1826-1831
"Still Life With Peaches And A Glass Jar" From The 1st Century CE
1st century CE. The very first time I saw this fresco from Pompeii in a book when I was a kid, three main things impressed me: 1- there were realistic paintings in the remote time when "Jesus was on earth", 2- there were still life paintings in that time, and 3- there were glass utensils, and they were represented in art! Plus, the colours and composition looked quite modern to my child eyes. Something similar to Cezanne, but even in his famous paintings combining peaches + pitchers, the pitchers used to be depicted as clay jars (something we used to associate more with Christ period).
I don't know how to tell you this, but ancient Rome was *famous* for its glass, some of which we still can't quite replicate today. Wealthy Romans could absolutely have had glass pitchers. The design does look like one that was in commercial production in the 1960s, though.
"Hunters In The Snow" By Peter Bruegel The Elder, 1565
"Ramon Casas On A Bicycle" By Santiago Rusiñol, 1889
This Piece Of Paleoart By William D. Berry Made Around The 60s
This painting was made in a time in which we still thought about dinosaurs as slow, dumb animals that dragged their tails on the ground btw.
“Self-Portrait (Inn Of The Dawn Horse),” A Surrealist Painting By Leonora Carrington, Executed Between 1937 And 1938
Nah, it's the Struwwelpeter and you can't change my mind...🤭
“Mother” By Joaquin Sorolla, 1895
“Daruma (Bodhidharma)” By Kawanabe KYösai (1831-1889), Japan, Meiji Period, 1888
When I saw this in the LA Museum of Art, I could not stop admiring it. And then I read the description: 1888!
That's almost as funny as the most perfect frog cartoon ever drawn, Matsumoto Hoji, 1814.
The Artwork Of Mary Blair Done In The 1940s And ’50s For Disney Feels So Contemporary
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This looks perfectly 1950s to me; animators at UA were doing similar work, like "Rooty-Toot-Toot," or to take it further afield, "The Millionaire" (Миллионер) dir. Vitold Bordzilovskiy and Yuriy Prytkov, a 1963 Soviet propaganda cartoon about a dog living in the decadent capitalist west who inherits a fortune.
"The Torment Of Saint Anthony" By Michelangelo, 1487
"The Torment of Saint Anthony" by Michelangelo in 1487 (when he was 12 years old, apparently!). I saw this a few months ago and thought the monsters looked like they could be from some Dungeons and Dragons quest book from the early '80s or something.
"Portrait Of The Journalist Sylvia Von Harden" By Otto Dix, 1926
"Self-Portrait" By Otto Dix, 1912
"The Swimming Race" By Alex Colville, 1958
Portrait Of Bernardo De Galvez, Circa 1790
"Self-Portrait" By Johannes Gumpp, 1646
Johannes Gumpp’s self-portrait from 1646 just seemed like such a meta piece for its time.
"The Demon Seated" By Mikhail Vrubel, 1890
TIL, that Mikhail Vrubel seated the demon back in 1890......well, it looks like the demon is ready for some sp🔞nking, innit? 🤔 🤷🏽
A Caricature From A 1780 Japanese Art Book Titled "Ehon Mizu Ya Sora"
‘Ehon mizu ya sora’ (“Picture Book of Water and Sky”), published in 1780 and illustrated by the Osaka artist known as Nichōsai. The book caricatures famous kabuki actors from Osaka, Kyoto, and Edo (Tokyo), depicting them on stage in a minimalist and humorous manner exemplary of the ‘toba-e’ style.
"Portrait Of A Youth" By Sandro Botticelli, Painted Around 1482-1485
"The Ancient Of Days" By William Blake, 1794
Anything by William Blake. All of it looks like it should be from the 20th century. This is from 1794, somehow.
"A Young Breton" By Glyn Warren Philpot, 1917
“View Of Toledo” By El Greco, Created Around 1599–1600
Yeah, it's quite insane how modern it feels.
“Three Children With Dog” By Anna Maria Anguissola, 1580
Anguissola’s sibling painting. Late 16th century. Besides their clothes, this looks so contemporary, and I don’t really know why.
Frantisek Kupka, The Yellow Scale, 1907
“Portrait Of Guillaume Apollinaire” By Giorgio De Chirico, 1914
He would become the main inspiration for Magritte’s early works
“Ahasuerus At The End Of The World” By Adolf Hirémy-Hirschl, 1888
The artist was a Hungarian Jew and the titular subject of the painting, Ahasuerus (how does one pronounce that in English? In Hebrew, they say "Ahashvérosh, which is much easier) is the Persian king whose vizier Haman tries to genocide the Jews of the Persian Empire in the story of Purim. That doesn't actually make the painting much easier to understand, though, sorry.
“Stormtroopers Advancing Under Gas,” 1924, By Otto Dix, Who Himself Served In WW1
“The Swan, No. 10” By Hilma Af Klint, 1915
Fra Angelico's "Christ Crowned With Thorns" Looks Like A Weird Metal Album Cover From The '70s But It's From 1420
"The Annunciation" By Henry Ossawa Tanner, 1898
I find that a lot of Henry Ossawa Tanner's works read like this to me (here 'The Annunciation' (1898) at the Philadelphia Museum of Art). His religious scenes often depict non-traditional relationships between the human and divine. In 'The Annunciation,' Gabriel is a bolt of light rather than a fully formed angel. His 'Mary' and 'La Sainte Marie' also seem very modern. As a Philadelphian, it always makes me proud to think of Tanner and see his works in collections worldwide. Unfortunately, he left Philly for Paris due to antebellum racism, but became the first black artist to medal at the Salon and was elected Chevalier of the Legion of Honor in 1923!
"Self-Portrait As A Nude" By Albrecht Dürer, 1500
Okay, it's Dürer, but his radical approach to painting his own nude body is what makes him modern. To me, it has a lot of expressionistic vibes.
"The Great Red Dragon And The Woman Clothed In Sun," CA. 1803–1805
“Group IV, The Ten Largest, No. 3, Youth,” From 1907
Hilma Af Klint was way ahead of her time!
“Nemesis” By William Kurelek, 1965
"The Jester" By Marx Reichlich, 1519–1520
This guy from c. 1520 (Marx Reichlich). He looks like David from my high school Spanish class.
"Virgin Annunciate" By Antonello Da Messina, Created Around 1475
"Aerostatic Cabriolet Of Tomorrow" By Harry Grant Dart, 1908
The "Veil Of Saint Veronica (Or The Holy Face)" By El Greco, Created In The Early 1580s
"Interior" By Edwin Dickinson, 1916
"The Seven-Pointed Star, No. 1" By Hilma Af Klint, 1908
Everything by Hilma af Klint. Like this 1908 painting.
"The Lovers' Whirlwind" By William Blake
For those thinking his name sounds familiar, read "Tiger tiger"
“Girl At The Piano: Recording Sound” By Theodore Roszak, 1935
“Girl at the Piano: Recording Sound,” 1935, by Theodore Roszak always struck me as futuristic for the ’30s. Something about the line work? What do you think?
Basically a home recording studio of the time. I started recording on 4 track cassette and reel to reel tape so I feel the nostalgic of stripped down analog record in this one. The smell of warm tubes... very cool.
Kangxi Emperor Of China, The Fourth Emperor Of The Qing Dynasty, Depicted At Approximately 45 Years Old
The use of colour in this portrait of the Kangxi emperor from 1699 always felt so modern to me somehow.
"Adrienne" By Amedeo Modigliani, Created Around 1909
Modigliani. This is from 1909. Looks like something from the 1980s to me.
This is a very nice collection of pictures, but it makes little sense to me. So they all look modern? Even though some of them are 500+ years old? Whoever came up with this idea doesn't know their art history. What does "modern" mean anyway? Perhaps these pics were "modern" when they were created.
This is a very nice collection of pictures, but it makes little sense to me. So they all look modern? Even though some of them are 500+ years old? Whoever came up with this idea doesn't know their art history. What does "modern" mean anyway? Perhaps these pics were "modern" when they were created.