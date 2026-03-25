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Art might be hundreds of years old, but sometimes it feels surprisingly modern. From paintings that look like movie stills to portraits that could easily pass as memes today, people online have been sharing artworks that seem way ahead of their time. And honestly, some of them might just make you do a double take.

A recent Reddit thread on r/ArtHistory invited people to share old paintings that feel modern or ahead of their time. It didn’t take long for the discussion to go viral, with history and art enthusiasts flooding the comments with mind-blowing examples from different centuries. Some of these pieces really make you feel like you’re looking at something created today.

You might be surprised too, so don’t waste any more time – scroll down to check out some of the most fascinating finds from the thread we picked just for you.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

"Young Hare (Feldhase)" By Albrecht Dürer, 1502

"Young Hare (Feldhase)" By Albrecht Dürer, 1502

Dürer's "Hare" has always looked extremly 18-19th century to me, like Rosa Bonheur's or George Stubbs' works, for instance, but no, as you can very much see on the painting, it is actually from the Renaissance.

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    #2

    “Dog And Bridge” By Alex Colville, 1976

    “Dog And Bridge” By Alex Colville, 1976

    Alex Colville painted this in 1976, but it looks like a low-poly PS1 game render.

    anacardier Report

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    nicholasnolan avatar
    nicholas nolan
    nicholas nolan
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dog: "Aw, s**t, here we go again..."

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    #3

    “Portrait Of Vsevolod Garshin” By Ilia Repin, 1884

    “Portrait Of Vsevolod Garshin” By Ilia Repin, 1884

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    #4

    The Ambassadors By Hans Holbein The Younger, 1533

    The Ambassadors By Hans Holbein The Younger, 1533

    Namely for the skull.

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    donderklapf avatar
    Tobi Ornot
    Tobi Ornot
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    and there are more hidden messages in it.

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    #5

    "Four Studies Of The Head Of A Moor" By Peter Paul Rubens, Painted Between 1614 And 1616

    "Four Studies Of The Head Of A Moor" By Peter Paul Rubens, Painted Between 1614 And 1616

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    #6

    "Marcella" By Ernst Ludwig Kirchner, 1910

    "Marcella" By Ernst Ludwig Kirchner, 1910

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    thesquidness avatar
    cugel.
    cugel.
    Community Member
    18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All that's missing is the phone.

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    #7

    "At The Dressing Table" By Zinaida Serebriakova, 1908

    "At The Dressing Table" By Zinaida Serebriakova, 1908

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    sindhuja avatar
    Mrreoww
    Mrreoww
    Community Member
    1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Something is just adorable about this. Maybe it's how innocent the subject looks.

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    #8

    “The Woman With The Parrot” By Angelo Jank, 1898

    “The Woman With The Parrot” By Angelo Jank, 1898

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    caseyengland avatar
    Casey England
    Casey England
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow, you don't see art like this from this time period very often. Very cool. It looks very 60's/Warhol-esque

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    #9

    “The Head Of A Youth,” Attributed To The Bolognese Artist Pietro Faccini, 1590

    “The Head Of A Youth,” Attributed To The Bolognese Artist Pietro Faccini, 1590

    I saw this in an exhibition recently and it blew me away. Looks so contemporary but it’s Renaissance. Attributed to Pietro Faccini, The head of a youth, c.1590. Royal Collection Trust.

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    #10

    “Smiling Girl, A Courtesan, Holding An Obscene Image” By Gerard Van Honthorst, 1625

    “Smiling Girl, A Courtesan, Holding An Obscene Image” By Gerard Van Honthorst, 1625

    This is a painting of a young woman pointing to a smaller painting of a butt and giggling. Apparently we’ve always been juvenile.

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    christinetoth avatar
    Angel
    Angel
    Community Member
    23 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Butts are historically funny.

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    #11

    “Horse And Train” By Alex Colville, 1954

    “Horse And Train” By Alex Colville, 1954

    Alex Colville is one of my favourites – most of his work has an uncanny photo-realism feel to it, almost like it's a digital painting or something, even though most of his work was done in the mid-20th century, well before digital images. I'm not experienced with talking about art, so I hope that makes sense. Here is one of his most famous works, 'Horse and Train' from 1954. Considered to be one of the most recognizable pieces of Canadian art.

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    sindhuja avatar
    Mrreoww
    Mrreoww
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is the third time Colville is here for his video-game like paintings XD

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    #12

    A Drawing By Onfim, A Seven-Year-Old Boy Who Lived In The City Of Novgorod, Russia, In The Mid-13th Century (C. 1240–1260)

    A Drawing By Onfim, A Seven-Year-Old Boy Who Lived In The City Of Novgorod, Russia, In The Mid-13th Century (C. 1240–1260)

    These are drawings rather than paintings, but they're from the 13th century by a 7-year-old boy named Onfim and look very similar to the drawings kids make today. I don't think that's necessarily surprising, but they're amazing little artifacts that pierce the veil of time and let us see something that feels really human in just how mundane they are. Kids' drawings are so disposable, it's wild to see any preserved. And moreover, to recognize 900-year-old doodles as familiar feels incredible to me. I can imagine this kid being so proud of his drawings, showing his family, friends, and neighbors on some regular afternoon in a world so different from ours.

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    moconnell avatar
    M O'Connell
    M O'Connell
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When did kids switch from drawing pitchfork hands to drawing star-shaped hands?

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    #13

    "Siegfried" By Thomas Theodor Heine, 1921

    "Siegfried" By Thomas Theodor Heine, 1921

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    #14

    "The Goldfinch" By Carel Fabritius, 1654

    "The Goldfinch" By Carel Fabritius, 1654

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    sindhuja avatar
    Mrreoww
    Mrreoww
    Community Member
    1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ohhh isn't this the same painting on the cover of Donna Tart's book by the same name? I just realised :p. In my defense, I'm only 18 pages into the book.

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    #15

    “Portrait Of Gunhild Gude” By Marie Gratz, 1877

    “Portrait Of Gunhild Gude” By Marie Gratz, 1877

    Something about her face felt so modern to me that I saved this photo to my phone. How serendipitous to see this post!

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    sindhuja avatar
    Mrreoww
    Mrreoww
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    D**n, now that is realism done right.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    "Nathaniel Olds" By Jeptha Homer Wade, 1837

    "Nathaniel Olds" By Jeptha Homer Wade, 1837

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    donderklapf avatar
    Tobi Ornot
    Tobi Ornot
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sometimes it wasn´t easy as a trendsetter.

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    #17

    “Family And Rainstorm” By Alex Colville, 1955

    “Family And Rainstorm” By Alex Colville, 1955

    This was made in 1955! A lot of his work looks like early computer graphics, like this one does.

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    #18

    “The Little Street” By Johannes Vermeer, 1658

    “The Little Street” By Johannes Vermeer, 1658

    The way Vermeer rendered the buildings in 'The Little Street' always made me feel like it's some real place that exists right now, not 1657. Like one of the many little streets you can still find in European towns today.

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    kirstenkerkhof avatar
    Kirsten Kerkhof
    Kirsten Kerkhof
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you want to visit the location (though the house itself is long gone): Vlamingstraat 40-42 in Delft, Netherlands. The painting itself is in the Rijksmuseum.

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    #19

    “Girl With The Bent Knee” By Egon Schiele, 1917

    “Girl With The Bent Knee” By Egon Schiele, 1917

    She looks like she just came back from the gym.

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    donderklapf avatar
    Tobi Ornot
    Tobi Ornot
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    After a failed skateboard move.

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    #20

    “Portrait Of Mr Moyes, M.d.” By John Russell, 1792

    “Portrait Of Mr Moyes, M.d.” By John Russell, 1792

    I’m obsessed with this painting I saw at a gallery in Hull, UK.

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    caseyengland avatar
    Casey England
    Casey England
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If I did not know any better I would think this was edited. Whatever he is holding looks kind of like a bong lol.

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    #21

    "Water" By Giuseppe Arcimboldo, 1566

    "Water" By Giuseppe Arcimboldo, 1566

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    sindhuja avatar
    Mrreoww
    Mrreoww
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Arcimboldo was well known for creating paintings out of seemingly random objects, most commonly vegetables and fruits. He did a lot of potraits out of edibles.

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    #22

    “There, Motion Has Not Yet Ceased” By Yves Tanguy, 1945

    “There, Motion Has Not Yet Ceased” By Yves Tanguy, 1945

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    donderklapf avatar
    Tobi Ornot
    Tobi Ornot
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes. Most humans don´t move by themselves any more.

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    #23

    “Allegorical Painting Of Two Ladies, English School,” A Rare 17th-Century Artwork From Around 1650-1655

    “Allegorical Painting Of Two Ladies, English School,” A Rare 17th-Century Artwork From Around 1650-1655

    1655, artist unknown. Two women wearing fun shaped beauty patches, very similar to the pimple patches worn today. The patches were meant to cover blemishes and scars.

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    #24

    “The Ugly Duchess” By Quentin Matsys, 1513

    “The Ugly Duchess” By Quentin Matsys, 1513

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    martymcmatrix
    martymcmatrix
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    From wikipedia → Based on medical analysis, the subject of Quentin Massys's The Ugly Duchess (c. 1513) is believed to have suffered from an advanced case of Paget's disease of bone (osteitis deformans), a disorder that causes bones to grow, weaken, and become deformed.

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    #25

    “In A Roman Osteria” By Carl Bloch, 1866

    “In A Roman Osteria” By Carl Bloch, 1866

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    sindhuja avatar
    Mrreoww
    Mrreoww
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kitty looks appropriately sly. Something untoward is about to happen.

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    #26

    The Fayum Portraits From The 1st Century BC Egypt

    The Fayum Portraits From The 1st Century BC Egypt

    They were attached to the mummies of the people depicted. EDIT: What I like best is that these weren't post-death portraits; many of the mummies died in old age, and the portraits are all of younger people. These were likely the family portraits they had when younger, like for marriage / a special ceremony. I like that these were how people chose to remember them and grieve. Maybe these portraits being entombed with their subjects was part of that process.

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    #27

    "Portrait Of Bianca Degli Utili Maselli And Her Children" By Lavinia Fontana, Painted Around 1604–1605

    "Portrait Of Bianca Degli Utili Maselli And Her Children" By Lavinia Fontana, Painted Around 1604–1605

    "Portrait of Bianca degli Utili Maselli and Her Children" by Lavinia Fontana, circa 1604-5. It looks like a modern-day children’s book cover or illustration to me; kinda Brett Helquist-y

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    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
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    18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Apparently she was fertile.

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    #28

    “Vivo, Aut Non Vivo” By Natalie Mei, 1918

    “Vivo, Aut Non Vivo” By Natalie Mei, 1918

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    shg stewart
    shg stewart
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "To be, or not to be? That is the question."

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    #29

    “The Peacock Skirt” By Aubrey Beardsley, Created In 1893-1894

    “The Peacock Skirt” By Aubrey Beardsley, Created In 1893-1894

    I always think Aubrey Beardsley's illustrations look so 1920s and art deco and they're about 60 years older than that.

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    leatricekerr avatar
    Leekier
    Leekier
    Community Member
    20 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Art Nouveau rather than Art Deco and there certainly aren't 60 years between the 1890s and the 1920s

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    #30

    "Self-Portrait In A Convex Mirror" By Parmigianino, Painted Around 1524

    "Self-Portrait In A Convex Mirror" By Parmigianino, Painted Around 1524

    I don't know much about art history, but this one always struck me as too modern (Parmigianino's "Self Portrait in a Convex Mirror").

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    #31

    "A Study Of A Head (Saint Ambrose)" By Peter Paul Rubens, Painted Around 1618

    "A Study Of A Head (Saint Ambrose)" By Peter Paul Rubens, Painted Around 1618

    This post got me looking into other studies done by Rubens, and several of them look like modern everyday people. For example, this man just looks like some guy trying not to fall asleep while waiting for his number to be called at the DMV.

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    #32

    “Summer” By Giuseppe Arcimboldo, 1572

    “Summer” By Giuseppe Arcimboldo, 1572

    NineteenthJester Report

    7points
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    ggstrolia avatar
    Grace Sssssss
    Grace Sssssss
    Community Member
    23 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    1572? Even though the shoulder says 1563?

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    #33

    “Resting Chimney Sweep” By Pyke Koch, 1936

    “Resting Chimney Sweep” By Pyke Koch, 1936

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    #34

    Nice Little Japanese Cat, 19th Century

    Nice Little Japanese Cat, 19th Century

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    7points
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    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     22 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those lethal mûrder mitts don't look so nice.

    2
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    #35

    “Le Docteur François-Olivier Boucher” By Roy-Audy, Jean-Baptiste, 1826-1831

    “Le Docteur François-Olivier Boucher” By Roy-Audy, Jean-Baptiste, 1826-1831

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    #36

    "Still Life With Peaches And A Glass Jar" From The 1st Century CE

    "Still Life With Peaches And A Glass Jar" From The 1st Century CE

    1st century CE. The very first time I saw this fresco from Pompeii in a book when I was a kid, three main things impressed me: 1- there were realistic paintings in the remote time when "Jesus was on earth", 2- there were still life paintings in that time, and 3- there were glass utensils, and they were represented in art! Plus, the colours and composition looked quite modern to my child eyes. Something similar to Cezanne, but even in his famous paintings combining peaches + pitchers, the pitchers used to be depicted as clay jars (something we used to associate more with Christ period).

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    shgstewart avatar
    shg stewart
    shg stewart
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't know how to tell you this, but ancient Rome was *famous* for its glass, some of which we still can't quite replicate today. Wealthy Romans could absolutely have had glass pitchers. The design does look like one that was in commercial production in the 1960s, though.

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    #37

    "Hunters In The Snow" By Peter Bruegel The Elder, 1565

    "Hunters In The Snow" By Peter Bruegel The Elder, 1565

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    #38

    "Ramon Casas On A Bicycle" By Santiago Rusiñol, 1889

    "Ramon Casas On A Bicycle" By Santiago Rusiñol, 1889

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    Sparky
    Sparky
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    18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But he's not on the bicycle!

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    #39

    This Piece Of Paleoart By William D. Berry Made Around The 60s

    This Piece Of Paleoart By William D. Berry Made Around The 60s

    This painting was made in a time in which we still thought about dinosaurs as slow, dumb animals that dragged their tails on the ground btw.

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    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He did well to get them to keep that pose while he painted them.

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    #40

    “Self-Portrait (Inn Of The Dawn Horse),” A Surrealist Painting By Leonora Carrington, Executed Between 1937 And 1938

    “Self-Portrait (Inn Of The Dawn Horse),” A Surrealist Painting By Leonora Carrington, Executed Between 1937 And 1938

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    6points
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    atomschloss avatar
    martymcmatrix
    martymcmatrix
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nah, it's the Struwwelpeter and you can't change my mind...🤭

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    #41

    “Mother” By Joaquin Sorolla, 1895

    “Mother” By Joaquin Sorolla, 1895

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    lauraslade avatar
    Laura Slade
    Laura Slade
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    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I saw this is in a museum in Madrid, it's lovely

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    #42

    “Daruma (Bodhidharma)” By Kawanabe KYösai (1831-1889), Japan, Meiji Period, 1888

    “Daruma (Bodhidharma)” By Kawanabe KYösai (1831-1889), Japan, Meiji Period, 1888

    When I saw this in the LA Museum of Art, I could not stop admiring it. And then I read the description: 1888!

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    shgstewart avatar
    shg stewart
    shg stewart
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's almost as funny as the most perfect frog cartoon ever drawn, Matsumoto Hoji, 1814.

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    #43

    The Artwork Of Mary Blair Done In The 1940s And ’50s For Disney Feels So Contemporary

    The Artwork Of Mary Blair Done In The 1940s And ’50s For Disney Feels So Contemporary

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    shg stewart
    shg stewart
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    1 day ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    This looks perfectly 1950s to me; animators at UA were doing similar work, like "Rooty-Toot-Toot," or to take it further afield, "The Millionaire" (Миллионер) dir. Vitold Bordzilovskiy and Yuriy Prytkov, a 1963 Soviet propaganda cartoon about a dog living in the decadent capitalist west who inherits a fortune.

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    #44

    "The Torment Of Saint Anthony" By Michelangelo, 1487

    "The Torment Of Saint Anthony" By Michelangelo, 1487

    "The Torment of Saint Anthony" by Michelangelo in 1487 (when he was 12 years old, apparently!). I saw this a few months ago and thought the monsters looked like they could be from some Dungeons and Dragons quest book from the early '80s or something.

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    #45

    "Portrait Of The Journalist Sylvia Von Harden" By Otto Dix, 1926

    "Portrait Of The Journalist Sylvia Von Harden" By Otto Dix, 1926

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    #46

    "Self-Portrait" By Otto Dix, 1912

    "Self-Portrait" By Otto Dix, 1912

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    rolandcharron avatar
    Eugene the Jeep
    Eugene the Jeep
    Community Member
    19 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like Moe is about to give it to Curly again.

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    #47

    "The Swimming Race" By Alex Colville, 1958

    "The Swimming Race" By Alex Colville, 1958

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    sindhuja avatar
    Mrreoww
    Mrreoww
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The video-game quality is making me giggle. But in all seriousness, this is really good.

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    #48

    Portrait Of Bernardo De Galvez, Circa 1790

    Portrait Of Bernardo De Galvez, Circa 1790

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    eggwodd2929 avatar
    Eggwodd
    Eggwodd
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ahead of his time.

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    #49

    "Self-Portrait" By Johannes Gumpp, 1646

    "Self-Portrait" By Johannes Gumpp, 1646

    Johannes Gumpp’s self-portrait from 1646 just seemed like such a meta piece for its time.

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    #50

    "The Demon Seated" By Mikhail Vrubel, 1890

    "The Demon Seated" By Mikhail Vrubel, 1890

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    atomschloss avatar
    martymcmatrix
    martymcmatrix
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    TIL, that Mikhail Vrubel seated the demon back in 1890......well, it looks like the demon is ready for some sp🔞nking, innit? 🤔 🤷🏽

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    #51

    A Caricature From A 1780 Japanese Art Book Titled "Ehon Mizu Ya Sora"

    A Caricature From A 1780 Japanese Art Book Titled "Ehon Mizu Ya Sora"

    ‘Ehon mizu ya sora’ (“Picture Book of Water and Sky”), published in 1780 and illustrated by the Osaka artist known as Nichōsai. The book caricatures famous kabuki actors from Osaka, Kyoto, and Edo (Tokyo), depicting them on stage in a minimalist and humorous manner exemplary of the ‘toba-e’ style.

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    #52

    "Portrait Of A Youth" By Sandro Botticelli, Painted Around 1482-1485

    "Portrait Of A Youth" By Sandro Botticelli, Painted Around 1482-1485

    Western-Special6416 Report

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    technoviolett299 avatar
    Niels AirMax
    Niels AirMax
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Which way to the "Stop ICE-rally"? 😂

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    #53

    "The Ancient Of Days" By William Blake, 1794

    "The Ancient Of Days" By William Blake, 1794

    Anything by William Blake. All of it looks like it should be from the 20th century. This is from 1794, somehow.

    Shoddy_Blacksmith480 Report

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    donderklapf avatar
    Tobi Ornot
    Tobi Ornot
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's how the 90-degree angle came to be on Earth.

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    #54

    "A Young Breton" By Glyn Warren Philpot, 1917

    "A Young Breton" By Glyn Warren Philpot, 1917

    sonnysehra Report

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    #55

    “View Of Toledo” By El Greco, Created Around 1599–1600

    “View Of Toledo” By El Greco, Created Around 1599–1600

    Yeah, it's quite insane how modern it feels.

    Comprehensive_Tea577 Report

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    donderklapf avatar
    Tobi Ornot
    Tobi Ornot
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just before his easel flew away.

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    #56

    “Three Children With Dog” By Anna Maria Anguissola, 1580

    “Three Children With Dog” By Anna Maria Anguissola, 1580

    Anguissola’s sibling painting. Late 16th century. Besides their clothes, this looks so contemporary, and I don’t really know why.

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    earthquake903 avatar
    Earthquake903
    Earthquake903
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They look like triplets

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    #57

    Frantisek Kupka, The Yellow Scale, 1907

    Frantisek Kupka, The Yellow Scale, 1907

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    #58

    “Portrait Of Guillaume Apollinaire” By Giorgio De Chirico, 1914

    “Portrait Of Guillaume Apollinaire” By Giorgio De Chirico, 1914

    He would become the main inspiration for Magritte’s early works

    MijanHRD Report

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    #59

    “Ahasuerus At The End Of The World” By Adolf Hirémy-Hirschl, 1888

    “Ahasuerus At The End Of The World” By Adolf Hirémy-Hirschl, 1888

    morbid_rabbit Report

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    shgstewart avatar
    shg stewart
    shg stewart
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The artist was a Hungarian Jew and the titular subject of the painting, Ahasuerus (how does one pronounce that in English? In Hebrew, they say "Ahashvérosh, which is much easier) is the Persian king whose vizier Haman tries to genocide the Jews of the Persian Empire in the story of Purim. That doesn't actually make the painting much easier to understand, though, sorry.

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    #60

    “Stormtroopers Advancing Under Gas,” 1924, By Otto Dix, Who Himself Served In WW1

    “Stormtroopers Advancing Under Gas,” 1924, By Otto Dix, Who Himself Served In WW1

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    shgstewart avatar
    shg stewart
    shg stewart
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That explains everything about his art, right there.

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    #61

    “The Swan, No. 10” By Hilma Af Klint, 1915

    “The Swan, No. 10” By Hilma Af Klint, 1915

    Pawneewafflesarelife Report

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    #62

    Fra Angelico's "Christ Crowned With Thorns" Looks Like A Weird Metal Album Cover From The '70s But It's From 1420

    Fra Angelico's "Christ Crowned With Thorns" Looks Like A Weird Metal Album Cover From The '70s But It's From 1420

    godzillainaneckbrace Report

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    #63

    "The Annunciation" By Henry Ossawa Tanner, 1898

    "The Annunciation" By Henry Ossawa Tanner, 1898

    I find that a lot of Henry Ossawa Tanner's works read like this to me (here 'The Annunciation' (1898) at the Philadelphia Museum of Art). His religious scenes often depict non-traditional relationships between the human and divine. In 'The Annunciation,' Gabriel is a bolt of light rather than a fully formed angel. His 'Mary' and 'La Sainte Marie' also seem very modern. As a Philadelphian, it always makes me proud to think of Tanner and see his works in collections worldwide. Unfortunately, he left Philly for Paris due to antebellum racism, but became the first black artist to medal at the Salon and was elected Chevalier of the Legion of Honor in 1923!

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    #64

    "Self-Portrait As A Nude" By Albrecht Dürer, 1500

    "Self-Portrait As A Nude" By Albrecht Dürer, 1500

    Okay, it's Dürer, but his radical approach to painting his own nude body is what makes him modern. To me, it has a lot of expressionistic vibes.

    Call_me_Maurice71 Report

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    #65

    "The Great Red Dragon And The Woman Clothed In Sun," CA. 1803–1805

    "The Great Red Dragon And The Woman Clothed In Sun," CA. 1803–1805

    Comprehensive_Tea577 Report

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    #66

    “Group IV, The Ten Largest, No. 3, Youth,” From 1907

    “Group IV, The Ten Largest, No. 3, Youth,” From 1907

    Hilma Af Klint was way ahead of her time!

    BeefQueef_69 Report

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    #67

    “Nemesis” By William Kurelek, 1965

    “Nemesis” By William Kurelek, 1965

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    #68

    "The Jester" By Marx Reichlich, 1519–1520

    "The Jester" By Marx Reichlich, 1519–1520

    This guy from c. 1520 (Marx Reichlich). He looks like David from my high school Spanish class.

    www.reddit.com Report

    4points
    User avatar Gabriela Zagorska
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    #69

    "Virgin Annunciate" By Antonello Da Messina, Created Around 1475

    "Virgin Annunciate" By Antonello Da Messina, Created Around 1475

    Uno_zanni Report

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    #70

    "Aerostatic Cabriolet Of Tomorrow" By Harry Grant Dart, 1908

    "Aerostatic Cabriolet Of Tomorrow" By Harry Grant Dart, 1908

    Comprehensive_Tea577 Report

    3points
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    #71

    The "Veil Of Saint Veronica (Or The Holy Face)" By El Greco, Created In The Early 1580s

    The "Veil Of Saint Veronica (Or The Holy Face)" By El Greco, Created In The Early 1580s

    therealsteelydan Report

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    #72

    "Interior" By Edwin Dickinson, 1916

    "Interior" By Edwin Dickinson, 1916

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    #73

    "The Seven-Pointed Star, No. 1" By Hilma Af Klint, 1908

    "The Seven-Pointed Star, No. 1" By Hilma Af Klint, 1908

    Everything by Hilma af Klint. Like this 1908 painting.

    Molu93 Report

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    #74

    "The Lovers' Whirlwind" By William Blake

    "The Lovers' Whirlwind" By William Blake

    Comprehensive_Tea577 Report

    3points
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    samtrudeau_1 avatar
    Sam Trudeau
    Sam Trudeau
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For those thinking his name sounds familiar, read "Tiger tiger"

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    #75

    “Girl At The Piano: Recording Sound” By Theodore Roszak, 1935

    “Girl At The Piano: Recording Sound” By Theodore Roszak, 1935

    “Girl at the Piano: Recording Sound,” 1935, by Theodore Roszak always struck me as futuristic for the ’30s. Something about the line work? What do you think?

    mwelch21 Report

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    lampreyshack avatar
    StretcherBearer
    StretcherBearer
    Community Member
    18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Basically a home recording studio of the time. I started recording on 4 track cassette and reel to reel tape so I feel the nostalgic of stripped down analog record in this one. The smell of warm tubes... very cool.

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    #76

    Kangxi Emperor Of China, The Fourth Emperor Of The Qing Dynasty, Depicted At Approximately 45 Years Old

    Kangxi Emperor Of China, The Fourth Emperor Of The Qing Dynasty, Depicted At Approximately 45 Years Old

    The use of colour in this portrait of the Kangxi emperor from 1699 always felt so modern to me somehow.

    melymn Report

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    #77

    "Adrienne" By Amedeo Modigliani, Created Around 1909

    "Adrienne" By Amedeo Modigliani, Created Around 1909

    Modigliani. This is from 1909. Looks like something from the 1980s to me.

    bigscientist Report

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