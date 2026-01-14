ADVERTISEMENT

Delft Blue has been a core part of Dutch culture for over 350 years, but in recent decades, it has slowly lost popularity with locals. When I first tried designing Delft Blue tattoos on my own, everything felt slightly off. I realised that if I wanted to do it properly, I needed to learn the tradition from the masters.

That led me to an apprenticeship at a small Delft Blue factory in Delft, where I began studying the craft alongside my work as a tattoo artist. I’ve now been learning and working with Delft Blue for over two years, studying its rules and techniques before translating it into tattoo form.

Some of my clients choose a Delft Blue tattoo instead of bringing home delicate porcelain. Others are expats whose time in the Netherlands is coming to an end, and they want a lasting memory of their time here. I truly believe the combination of traditional tattooing and Delft Blue feels like it was made for each other.

At the Delft Blue factory in Delft, surrounded by the work I’ve been learning to translate into tattoosI’m working on a Delft Blue plate at the Blauwe Tulp in Delft, Netherlands, creating a ‘Girl with a Pearl Earring’ copy during my apprenticeship.