Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“I Was Taking Care Of Her,” Says Mom Who Fatally Bottle-Fed Daughter Mountain Dew
News

“I Was Taking Care Of Her,” Says Mom Who Fatally Bottle-Fed Daughter Mountain Dew

Binitha Jacob
BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

An Ohio mother was handed a prison sentence of at least nine years for the death of her 4-year-old daughter, who was mostly fed Mountain Dew through a baby bottle. The child lost her life due to a diabetes-related brain injury.

Tamara Banks, 41, was sentenced on Friday, May 24, about two months after she pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

Highlights
  • Tamara Banks was sentenced to at least nine years for the death of her daughter, Karmity, due to diabetes-related brain injury
  • Prosecutors alleged that the mother subjected the child to years of neglect and abuse by feeding her mostly Mountain Dew from a baby bottle
  • The child was deprived of proper nutrition and medical attention, leading to undiagnosed and untreated diabetes

“This is one of the most tragic cases I have ever encountered,” Clermont County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Clay Tharp said in court, as quoted by the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Prosecutors alleged that the mother subjected her daughter, Karmity, to years of neglect and abuse.

“Due to the neglect and abuse by her parents, [Karmity] suffered for a majority of her short life,” Clermont County Prosecutor Mark Tekulve said.

The prosecutor said Tamara and Christopher Hoeb, Karmity’s sole caregivers, mostly gave the child Mountain Dew through a baby bottle.

Tamara Banks, 41, was sentenced to at least nine years in prison for the death of her daughter named Karmity

"I Was Taking Care Of Her," Says Mom Who Fatally Bottle-Fed Daughter Mountain Dew

Image credits: kat wilcox via Pexels

Even though the child should have been weaned off a baby bottle, the accused mother would often mix baby formula with Mountain Dew and continue to feed her this way, prosecutors said.

The child was deprived of proper nutrition and medical attention, leading to her developing diabetes. Her teeth also dissolved due to the unhealthy consumption of the fizzy, sugary soda.

There was no evidence of the child ever having a dentist appointment. Moreover, her diabetes went undiagnosed and untreated for a long period of time. Prosecutors believe her death could have been prevented if she received the treatment she needed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This child did not have to die,” Clay said.

The 4-year-old child was subjected to years of neglect and abuse and was mostly fed Mountain Dew, prosecutors said

The court was told how Karmity first showed signs of a “serious medical issue” about four days before her tragic death. Despite her symptoms growing worse, her parents allegedly did nothing to provide her with medical attention.

Tamara only called 911 when the child turned blue and stopped breathing, leading to first responders arriving at the scene and successfully reviving the child. However, she was alive only for a short while after that.

At the hospital, doctors found that she was brain dead, and she was eventually pronounced dead as a result of diabetic ketoacidosis.

Prosecutors noted that the prison-sentenced mother would have doctors visit her apartment for her own health checkups. She would also restock her own medicine cabinet; yet, she failed to provide her deceased daughter with any care to prevent the diabetes-related brain injury.

The child’s diabetes went undiagnosed, and her teeth dissolved due to the unhealthy consumption of the sugary soda

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the glaring neglect, the mother claimed she thought she was taking care of her child as best as she possibly could.

“I thought I was taking care of her,” the accused woman told the judge.

Karmity’s situation is also similar to what happened to Tamara’s son, who also went into a coma due to diabetes that was previously undiagnosed. The only difference is that the boy survived the 2011 incident while his younger sister did not.

“One day, he just went lethargic and wouldn’t move and the only thing he would respond to was sugar and for 36 hours, she [Tamara Banks] passed out in the back room,” said Jerry Banks, the neglectful mother’s oldest son, according to Fox 19.

“I had to wake her up and force her to take him to the hospital and that’s when he was found to be in DKA (Diabetic ketoacidosis); The same thing that happened to [Karmity]. The doctors just so happened to catch it in time to save him,” Jerry added.

Poll icon

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

You May Also Like

Woman Refuses To Chip In For Babysitting Because She Doesn’t Even Have Kids, Asks If She’s A Jerk

Do you think childless individuals should be expected to chip in for group babysitting costs during friend gatherings?

Take the Poll

17 Y.O. Is Done Sharing Her Birthday With Her Late Twin, Parents Are Not Having It

Do you think the girl should be allowed to celebrate her birthday without the remembrance of her deceased twin?

Take the Poll
See more polls »

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

28

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

2

Binitha Jacob
Binitha Jacob
Binitha Jacob
Binitha Jacob
Author, BoredPanda staff

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read more »
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
What do you think?
Add photo comments
POST
keeley_3 avatar
KillerKiwi
KillerKiwi
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Jesus f*****g Christ what is wrong with people

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
fatharry4 avatar
Fat Harry (Oi / You)
Fat Harry (Oi / You)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's funny, because my first words were exactly the same as yours. "Jesus f*****g Christ, look at the state of the mother". She wouldn't know nutrition if it bit her on the a*s.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
POST
keeley_3 avatar
KillerKiwi
KillerKiwi
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Jesus f*****g Christ what is wrong with people

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
fatharry4 avatar
Fat Harry (Oi / You)
Fat Harry (Oi / You)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's funny, because my first words were exactly the same as yours. "Jesus f*****g Christ, look at the state of the mother". She wouldn't know nutrition if it bit her on the a*s.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda