Hypocrite Mom Wears A Bikini But Thinks Surf Instructor's Tankini Is Inappropriate For The Beach

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Everyone’s version of modesty is different, and as long as folks respect each other’s choices, things tend to go smoothly. The moment that someone kicks up a fuss about what another person is wearing is when things tend to go downhill fast.

This is unfortunately what a swim instructor faced after an entitled mother criticized her for wearing a swimsuit at the beach. The woman tried her best to calm the other lady down until her colleagues eventually stepped in and turned the situation into a hilarious joke.

More info: Reddit

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It can be tough to deal with rude customers who try to control what you do and don’t seem to realize how uncomfortable they’re making you feel

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The poster explained that after surf lessons, she greeted a customer while wearing a tankini, but this angered the other woman, who told her to cover up

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Image credits: lookstudio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Even though the other woman had a bikini on, she demanded that the poster wear a sweatshirt despite working at a beach in the heat of the summer

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Image credits: Holiak / Magnific (not the catual photo)

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The entitled lady mentioned that she only wanted the poster to cover up because her attire was making her tween feel self-conscious

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Image credits: davidpereiras / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The mom got wilder when she realized the surf instructor was wearing a tankini around three male colleagues, and she demanded to know what they were doing together

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Image credits: stockking / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Luckily, the poster’s colleagues stood up for her and tried to turn the demanding customer’s rude comments into a joke

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Along with laughing off the idea that she was immoral, the poster also kissed her boyfriend right in front of the lady, which angered her even further and caused her to leave

Since the author worked as an instructor at a surf school, she often had to wear a wetsuit while teaching. That’s why, after spending hours in classes and getting covered in wet sand and water, she was glad to finally change into something more comfortable, like a tankini.

According to swimming experts, people need to wear appropriate clothing when planning to surf, or else it can turn into an uncomfortable experience. Folks should ideally avoid cotton items, as they can get heavy and chafe the skin, whereas normal swimwear or a wetsuit, like the poster had on, can protect the body and be quite good.

Since the OP had almost completed her workday and her colleague had put the closed sign on the door, she didn’t expect any customers to show up then. Unfortunately, an entitled mother barged in and told the surf instructor to cover up before even starting a proper conversation with her.

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In situations like this, where service workers have to deal with a rude customer, professionals advise remaining calm throughout the interaction. It’s important not to lose one’s temper with the other person, as this can further escalate the situation. Rather than doing that, it’s better to approach them with empathy and try to find a simple solution to their issue.

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Since the older woman kept insisting that the poster be covered up, she eventually put on a tank top, but that still did not satisfy the lady. She then demanded that the surf instructor put on a sweatshirt, even though it was the middle of a heatwave in summer on a beach.

It can definitely feel annoying to have someone question your modesty and to impose their own standards on you. According to research, the burden of being demure often falls on women, with folks pressuring them to cover up or wear respectable clothing in order to avoid anyone else’s feelings getting hurt.

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In this situation, as well, the entitled mother wanted the surf instructor to dress appropriately because she felt the situation was making her tween feel self-conscious. Since it didn’t seem like the older woman was going to budge on her demands, the poster’s coworkers decided to step in and help her out.

Luckily, they did their best to turn the whole conversation into a joke, making the mean mom feel a bit awkward. They also laughed off the comments about the poster being a tramp, which helped her feel a bit better. Eventually, the older woman was taught a lesson when the surf instructor’s boyfriend came along, and she gave him a kiss right then and there.

Clearly, all of this must have been too much for the older lady to handle, but do you think the workers could have done anything more to teach her a lesson? We’d love to hear your creative ideas, if any.

Folks were shocked by the mom’s comments, especially since she was also wearing a bikini

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