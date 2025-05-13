Monday. The day that arrives with the subtlety of a foghorn, often accompanied by a distinct lack of enthusiasm and a desperate craving for more coffee. Your email inbox is probably already staging a hostile takeover, and the weekend feels like a distant, beautiful dream you once had. The sheer Mondayness of it all can be enough to make even the most optimistic soul consider a career change to "professional blanket burrito."

But what if your desk, your actual physical workspace, could be a tiny beacon of hope? A place sprinkled with little bits of joy, humor, or sheer practicality that make clocking in on Monday feel just a tad less like facing a fire-breathing dragon with a spork? We've hunted down some office essentials that are ready to join your personal anti-Monday task force.