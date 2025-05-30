Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Uses HR’s Rule About Religious Symbols Against Them And The Karen Who Started It
Woman discussing HRu2019s rule about religious symbols with a man in a bright office during a serious conversation.
Relationships, Work

Woman Uses HR’s Rule About Religious Symbols Against Them And The Karen Who Started It

Ideally, the workplace should be a level playing field where everyone has equal opportunities and receives fair treatment, regardless of their background or personal characteristics.

However, Reddit user Celtic_Echo had a colleague who took issue with her beliefs and went above and beyond to ban her from wearing religious symbols.

And things didn’t end there. After getting her way, the woman flaunted her silver cross—until our Redditor found a clever way to turn the tables and get HR on her side.

    Image generated by Bored Panda using chatGPT

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    Image source: celtic_echo

    People were glad to learn the lady got what was coming to her

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I'm also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I'm not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I'm not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am not a religious person. One place I worked was infested with evangelicals. The second they found out I don’t believe, they put their little heads together and talked about how I was going to hell and they weren’t, blah blah blah. They didn’t realize I was on the other side of a tall cubicle wall and heard every word. I spoke to HR—-a department not riddled with evangelicals because the company had just been sold and the corporation that bought it was huge and very diverse. Needless to say, I never heard another word from the holy rollers because they had been verbally pistol whipped by HR who put in their employee files that they had made disparaging remarks that could be overheard in the office about another employee’s religion (lack of religion counts here), which counts as hate speech and religious persecution against me. When HR told me that, I had the warmest feeling inside. Total satisfaction that the a******s finally found out after f*****g around.

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I remember when I worked for a game store (it sold board games, roleplaying games, computer games, and tabletop-miniatures games) my manager asked if I wouldn't mind putting in a little overtime on the weekends, just sitting at the main tabletop-games table we had in the store, painting miniatures. I'm female so he said it would encourage other girls/women that games weren't "just for boys/men" (it was the 90s, lol.) I was sitting at the table painting my tiny 2" tall plastic Space Marines one weekend when a young man sat down next to me, asked me what I was doing, and then explained that painting miniatures and playing games was a portal to let Satan into my soul. I gave my manager the biggest "deer in the headlights" look and he booted the guy from the store immediately. It's not quite the same as co-worker(s) being religious nuts, but it was definitely urrrgh XD We always had a bunch of people coming in during Pokemon Tournaments to tell the kids that they were going to Hell, too!

    rspanther avatar
    panther
    panther
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have a coworker who wears a Thor's Hammer amulet, I don't think he is an actual follower of the Norse religion just likes the how the necklace looks. I've been tempted to wear my Witcher's amulet, but I doubt it get any reaction from anyone.

    otelib avatar
    marcelo D.
    marcelo D.
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    just so you know, right wing "proud boys" use Thor hammer as a symbol for themselves, as you can easily find on google, So just be aware of your coworker

    joereaves avatar
    Joe Reaves
    Joe Reaves
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Satanic Temple would have been happy to help her out if HR hadn't seen sense. This is totally in their wheelhouse.

