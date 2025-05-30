Woman Uses HR’s Rule About Religious Symbols Against Them And The Karen Who Started It
Ideally, the workplace should be a level playing field where everyone has equal opportunities and receives fair treatment, regardless of their background or personal characteristics.
However, Reddit user Celtic_Echo had a colleague who took issue with her beliefs and went above and beyond to ban her from wearing religious symbols.
And things didn’t end there. After getting her way, the woman flaunted her silver cross—until our Redditor found a clever way to turn the tables and get HR on her side.
Image generated by Bored Panda using chatGPT
Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)
Image source: celtic_echo
People were glad to learn the lady got what was coming to her
I am not a religious person. One place I worked was infested with evangelicals. The second they found out I don’t believe, they put their little heads together and talked about how I was going to hell and they weren’t, blah blah blah. They didn’t realize I was on the other side of a tall cubicle wall and heard every word. I spoke to HR—-a department not riddled with evangelicals because the company had just been sold and the corporation that bought it was huge and very diverse. Needless to say, I never heard another word from the holy rollers because they had been verbally pistol whipped by HR who put in their employee files that they had made disparaging remarks that could be overheard in the office about another employee’s religion (lack of religion counts here), which counts as hate speech and religious persecution against me. When HR told me that, I had the warmest feeling inside. Total satisfaction that the a******s finally found out after f*****g around.
I remember when I worked for a game store (it sold board games, roleplaying games, computer games, and tabletop-miniatures games) my manager asked if I wouldn't mind putting in a little overtime on the weekends, just sitting at the main tabletop-games table we had in the store, painting miniatures. I'm female so he said it would encourage other girls/women that games weren't "just for boys/men" (it was the 90s, lol.) I was sitting at the table painting my tiny 2" tall plastic Space Marines one weekend when a young man sat down next to me, asked me what I was doing, and then explained that painting miniatures and playing games was a portal to let Satan into my soul. I gave my manager the biggest "deer in the headlights" look and he booted the guy from the store immediately. It's not quite the same as co-worker(s) being religious nuts, but it was definitely urrrgh XD We always had a bunch of people coming in during Pokemon Tournaments to tell the kids that they were going to Hell, too!Load More Replies...
I have a coworker who wears a Thor's Hammer amulet, I don't think he is an actual follower of the Norse religion just likes the how the necklace looks. I've been tempted to wear my Witcher's amulet, but I doubt it get any reaction from anyone.
just so you know, right wing "proud boys" use Thor hammer as a symbol for themselves, as you can easily find on google, So just be aware of your coworkerLoad More Replies...
just wear it... 59 yo male who loves heavy metal ... but cannot show up in combats or bandshirts in the office. So I proudly wear my skullring.
Satanic Temple would have been happy to help her out if HR hadn't seen sense. This is totally in their wheelhouse.
