Human beings have always had a knack for creating things that no-one really asked for but someone, somewhere would buy nonetheless. Think Kim Kardashian's SKIMS bra with fake pierced nips, "Dumpkin"-scented dude wipes, or Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop candle called "Smells Like My Vag***."

It seems that for every ground-breaking piece of technology, there's another weird and unnecessary invention just waiting in the wings to come to life. They're a perfect blend of mankind's creativity, questionable problem-solving and sheer comical absurdity. But who wants a planet filled with only boring, practical things when you could be shopping for fidget toys shaped like intestines, or eating Labubu-themed chocolate ice-cream that costs $75 a pop?

There's actually an entire online community dedicated to sharing pics of products that prove people will buy just about anything. The page is a wall of hilarious, weirdly useful and sometimes cringe-worthy gadgets and products that made people go, "Of course that's a thing!"

