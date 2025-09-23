ADVERTISEMENT

Human beings have always had a knack for creating things that no-one really asked for but someone, somewhere would buy nonetheless. Think Kim Kardashian's SKIMS bra with fake pierced nips, "Dumpkin"-scented dude wipes, or Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop candle called "Smells Like My Vag***."

It seems that for every ground-breaking piece of technology, there's another weird and unnecessary invention just waiting in the wings to come to life. They're a perfect blend of mankind's creativity, questionable problem-solving and sheer comical absurdity. But who wants a planet filled with only boring, practical things when you could be shopping for fidget toys shaped like intestines, or eating Labubu-themed chocolate ice-cream that costs $75 a pop?

There's actually an entire online community dedicated to sharing pics of products that prove people will buy just about anything. The page is a wall of hilarious, weirdly useful and sometimes cringe-worthy gadgets and products that made people go, "Of course that's a thing!"

Bored Panda has put together a list of the most baffling and funny items posted on the page. We also unpack why people love to buy things they don't really need. You'll find that info between the images.

#1

I Feel Attacked As Chinese, I Bet Italian Feels The Same

Pepperoni pizza bao steamed buns with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese filling in retail packaging on store shelf.

ydw1988913 Report

deimosjupiter
Rika
Rika
Community Member
13 minutes ago

I would try those. Minus the pepperoni because I don't like it but steamed buns filled with pizza sauce and cheese sound pretty delicious to me.

There once lived a man who spent almost his entire life in poverty. When his daughter was due to marry in 1765, he could not afford the dowry. Fortunately, this man happened to be very well-known. And when Russia's emperor Catherine the Great heard of his predicament, she came to the rescue.

The famous man we're talking about was French philosopher Denis Diderot. He was the co-founder and writer of Encyclopédie, one of the most comprehensive encyclopedias of the time. Catherine the Great bought his library for what would be the equivalent of more than $304,500 in today's money. And suddenly, the once-poor Diderot didn't have to worry about counting pennies again.

But with his newfound wealth came a whole different set of problems...
    #2

    A Fidget Squeeze Toy That Looks Like Intestines With Confetti "Food Particles"

    Pink fidget intestines toy filled with confetti food particles in clear packaging, a nonsensical thing that actually exists.

    skylinegang_36 Report

    alexkennedy
    Alex Kennedy
    Alex Kennedy
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    Why is the small intestine connected to the large at the top of the ascending colon and at the top of the r****m, but not at the caecum?

    One of Diderot's first purchases was a scarlet robe. Little did he know that the robe would be the beginning of a never-ending cycle of buying things he didn't really need.

    "Diderot’s scarlet robe was beautiful. So beautiful, in fact, that he immediately noticed how out of place it seemed when surrounded by the rest of his common possessions," writes James Clear, author of bestseller book, Atomic Habits. "In his words, there was 'no more coordination, no more unity, no more beauty' between his robe and the rest of his items."
    #3

    Found In A Walmart Near San Diego

    Package of limited edition Black Label Cinnamon Toast Crunch flavored bacon displayed in a supermarket cooler.

    KiiChanCrystalz Report

    It wasn't long before the philosopher felt the urge to buy some new things to match the beauty of his robe.

    Diderot replaced his old rug with a new one from Damascus. He then bought beautiful sculptures and a better kitchen table. He also purchased a new mirror to place above the mantle, and as Clear writes, his “straw chair was relegated to the antechamber by a leather chair.”

    The once poverty-stricken philosopher had entered a vicious cycle... and he couldn't stop buying more stuff. It's a situation many of us have found ourselves in. And it's become known as the Diderot Effect.
    #4

    Dumpkin Spice!

    Dude Wipes pumpkin spice scent displayed in a store, an unusual fall-themed personal hygiene product.

    Winter-Owl1 Report

    #5

    Teacup And Saucer Holster With A Pouch For Tea

    Leather belt holder carrying upside-down teacup, saucer, and spoon, showcasing one of the most nonsensical things that actually exist.

    Laridae_s Report

    multanocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    There has to be a new Western TV series where an English cowboy rides up to town wearing one of these and eventually befriends the initially suspicious townsfolk.

    "The Diderot Effect states that obtaining a new possession often creates a spiral of consumption which leads you to acquire more new things," Clear explains. "As a result, we end up buying things that our previous selves never needed to feel happy or fulfilled."

    Think of it as reactive buying... For example, you buy a new dress and now you need shoes and earrings to match. You sign up for a gym membership and soon you’re paying for new sneakers, protein shakes, and workout clothes. Or you buy a new dining room table and realize your old chairs don't look quite right around it. So you purchase new chairs. And while you're at it, a new rug, vase, placemats, dinner plates, and cutlery. Now you need to look for a new sofa to pull the whole open-plan look together.
    #6

    In Shanghai, China Has Autonomous KFC Cars That Roam Around And Allow You To Buy Food Without Human Interaction

    Woman interacting with a KFC vending vehicle on a city street, showcasing one of the most nonsensical things that actually exist.

    reddit.com Report

    deimosjupiter
    Rika
    Rika
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago

    This is very cool for elderly/disabled people who might not be able to walk to the actual store or people who have speech/hearing issues or social anxiety and don't feel comfortable with human interaction.

    Clear says it is possible to break the consumerism curse. Step One is to reduce your exposure to 'stuff.'

    "Nearly every habit is initiated by a trigger or cue," he explains. "One of the quickest ways to reduce the power of the Diderot Effect is to avoid the habit triggers that cause it in the first place. Unsubscribe from commercial emails. Call the magazines that send you catalogs and opt out of their mailings. Meet friends at the park rather than the mall. Block your favorite shopping websites..."

    #7

    Dessert Taco Shells

    Hand holding a box of Old El Paso cinnamon toast crunch dessert taco shells, a nonsensical edible product.

    pistachiotorte Report

    #8

    Canadian Police Use Miku To Recruit People

    Anime character dressed as Canadian Mounted Police displayed at recruiting booth, showcasing nonsensical things that actually exist.

    Optimal-Shower-2288 Report

    #9

    Grillo's Pickles Toothpaste

    Tube of cucumber dill flavored nano-hydroxyapatite toothpaste with a quirky pickle cartoon on a speckled countertop.

    spyd3rm0nki3 Report

    multanocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    Gosh, I can't think of anything worse. Well, perhaps faeces-flavoured toothpaste . . . . .

    Another tip is to buy items that fit your current system. For example, purchase clothes that work well with the garments you already have. Or when getting tech gadgets, do it in a way that doesn't involve buying new chargers, adapters, or cables. If your tattered sofa needs an upgrade, make sure the new one suits your space and your decor.

    Set self-imposed limits, adds Clear. "Live a carefully constrained life by creating limitations for you to operate within."
    #10

    Build A Bear Cougar

    Cuddly cougar stuffed animal wearing a fur coat and boots, showcasing a quirky and nonsensical collectible toy.

    SeriouslyBetsy Report

    #11

    Keyboard Jacket

    Jacket designed with oversized keyboard keys as padded sections, showcasing a unique nonsensical fashion concept.

    NexusRaven7 Report

    deimosjupiter
    Rika
    Rika
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago

    I'd wear it! I miss the days when people liked to wear crazy outfits instead of copying influencers and ending up with the same boring clothes.

    #12

    Caffeinated Instant Ramen

    Caffeinated instant ramen in a tube designed for gamers, showcasing one person drinking and close-up of ramen noodles.

    Friendly_Cantal0upe Report

    Clear also advises implementing a "Buy One, Give One" rule.

    Basically, each time you purchase something, give something else away. "The idea is to prevent your number of items from growing," the expert writes. "Always be curating your life to include only the things that bring you joy and happiness."
    #13

    I Died Inside Upon Seeing This. The Dire State Of "Dollar" Stores In 2025

    Dollar Tree price scanner with beauty products below, showcasing one of the most nonsensical things that actually exist.

    dissolve_inthisrealm Report

    #14

    Why Cant Companies Make Normal Smelling Deodorant For Men Wtf Is Cookies And Leather?

    Axe deodorant with unusual leather and cookies scent, promoting 48 hours non stop fresh fragrance and anti-irritating formula.

    Muffincharm Report

    multanocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    I like the idea of someone smelling like cookies. But combining it with leather seems like a bad move. Maybe if one smells it, it's not that bad? Has someone ever smelled it who can get back to us?

    #15

    Crawfish And Shrimp Are Messy To Eat, But Apparently Now Your Trashcan Can Be Your Table And Paper Towel Dispenser

    Trash can with a raised table holding crawfish, drinks, and paper towels, showcasing one of the most nonsensical things that actually exist.

    Berkamin Report

    rustyscate
    rustyscate
    rustyscate
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago

    That’s actually a good idea better then throwing the heads and tails back in the bucket of freshies, that happened at a clam back I went to this summer.

    You can also try going one month without buying anything new. Unless it's absolutely necessary, of course...

    Instead of buying a new lawn mower, rent one from a neighbor, suggests Clear. Instead of buying books, go to the library. Grab a second-hand dress from the thrift store rather than the department store. "The more we restrict ourselves, the more resourceful we become," Clear says.
    #16

    “Labubu” Themed Dubai Chocolate Ice Cream Selling For $75

    Three unique ice cream cones decorated with green herbs, red sprinkles, and chocolate pieces, showcasing nonsensical food creations.

    throwawayallan00 Report

    danielmarsh
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    We've had cartoon-themed desserts for forever. I'm more concerned about sprinking greens on ice cream.

    #17

    Dinosaur Taco Holders

    Tricerataco and Tacosaurus Rex nonsensical taco holders shaped like dinosaurs, holding two tacos each.

    Top-Abbreviations855 Report

    #18

    Found This At A Dollar Tree

    Doritos Cool Ranch nail polish set displayed on store shelf, featuring blue and yellow polish in branded packaging.

    Ticci_Crisper Report

    Clear says that there will never be a level where you will be done wanting things. "There is always something to upgrade to," he writes. "Get a new Honda? You can upgrade to a Mercedes. Get a new Mercedes? You can upgrade to a Bentley. Get a new Bentley? You can upgrade to a Ferrari. Get a new Ferrari? Have you thought about buying a private plane?"

    The expert adds that the trick is to realize that wanting is just an option your mind provides, not an order you have to follow.
    #19

    Skittles Drink, Sounds Absolutely Appalling, Tastes Like Pure Sugar

    Red Skittles drink bottle on a wooden desk in front of a computer keyboard, showcasing a nonsensical product.

    nascarstevebob Report

    alexkennedy
    Alex Kennedy
    Alex Kennedy
    Community Member
    2 hours ago (edited)

    Do you have that beer with candy in it? Skittlebraü, I think it’s called?

    #20

    Emotional Support Dumplings

    Plush emotional support dumplings toy featuring cute smiling faces held in hand inside a store with shelves in background.

    Poesy-WordHoard Report

    multanocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    AND you can take them with you to the store or bar and no one will complain or ask for their paperwork.

    #21

    National Sneak Some Zucchini Onto Your Neighbor's Porch Day

    Photo of zucchinis stacked together, illustrating one of the most nonsensical things that actually exist.

    TMMfan Report

    multanocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    I LOVE courgettes (that's what we call them in France). Please drop a lot of them off at my place!

    Cat Litter But Make It Cute

    Pink kitty cat litter bag featuring a Hello Kitty design on a store shelf among other pet products.

    Asleep-Corner7402 Report

    #23

    Best Of Both Worlds

    Unicycle with skateboard deck hybrid, showcasing one green wheel and black frame on wooden deck outdoors.

    fridayfootlong Report

    #24

    Croc Toe Charms

    Croc shoes with nonsensical toe charms shaped like fingers, showcasing quirky and unusual wearable accessories.

    notrapunzel Report

    #25

    Vape Themed Weddings

    Bride and groom at a vaping wedding, with the groom exhaling a large vape cloud outdoors in a wooded area.

    ElJayEm80 Report

    Is This How Swedish Meatballs Are Made?

    Sale sign for ground bork with price and weight displayed in a grocery store, showcasing nonsensical things that exist.

    amoore109 Report

    #27

    I Searched "Edible Deodorant" On A Goofy Whim, And Uh I Was Not Expecting This Kink

    Person pretending to eat deodorant sticks in a video about nonsensical things that actually exist.

    TheMaceBoi Report

    #28

    Stainless Steel Fake Covid Negative Rapid Antigen Test Necklace. Allegedly 'Lucky', Described As "A Touch Of Sinofuturism"

    Negative rapid antigen test necklace on chain, a nonsensical item that actually exists for quirky fashion.

    Berkamin Report

    #29

    Wtf Has My Dad Found On Chewy

    Cat paw with pink glitter soft nail caps, showcasing one of the most nonsensical things that actually exist products.

    DatRobloxKid Report

    multanocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    Discussed this with my three cats, and all three agreed that if I got near them with this, it would be pu‍ke and po‍op in the slippers for the next 9 years, assuming I could get my hands on them without ending up with bloody stumps.

    800 Lb Capacity Chair

    Bariatric task chair featuring 800 lbs capacity, dual mechanisms, wide seat, and multiple upholstery options for office use.

    frenzy3 Report

    multanocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    Bless anyone who needs to use one of these, but I am glad that they have this option.

    #31

    Or You Could Just Use Your Hands?

    Packaging of a game called Scissors Paper Stone held by gloved hands, showcasing a nonsensical item that actually exists.

    SailingAway987 Report

    deimosjupiter
    Rika
    Rika
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago

    I'd imagine the game has a twist: players pick a certain number of cards and they can only use them instead of being able to choose any option. It can be fun, especially for people who aren't able to use their hands because of a disability.

    #32

    Coffee Creamer For Your Soda!

    Packaged bottles of Coffee Mate Dirty Soda in unusual flavors stocked alongside various beverages, showcasing nonsensical products.

    UrDeAdPuPpYbOnEr Report

    rustyscate
    rustyscate
    rustyscate
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago

    It’s soda flavored coffee creamer not creamer for your soda smh

    #33

    If Anyone’s Curious, It Tastes Like Coke With A Hint Of Vanilla

    A bottle of Oreo Coca-Cola Creations zero sugar soda, showcasing a unique and nonsensical flavor combination.

    GiovanniPotage Report

    Good To Know In Case I Wanted To Reach In And Get It Back…

    Warning sign in a bathroom about sharp edges inside the toilet, highlighting nonsensical things that actually exist.

    RickBlane42 Report

    multanocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    OK - enquiring minds want to know what in heaven's name would need to be censored on that sign.

    Wake Up And Get Buzzed

    Dunkin spiked iced coffee mix pack with four flavors, a unique and nonsensical beverage product on store shelf.

    xZOMBIETAGx Report

    #36

    Gummies In The Shape Of Shaq’s Face. Because Why Not?

    Hand holding a bag of Shaq A Licious XL Gummies with peach, berry punch, and orange flavors in a store aisle.

    ZTGrant Report

    #37

    24hr Oyster Vending Machine

    Refrigerated oyster vending machine with multiple compartments offering fresh seafood 24/7 outdoors.

    Magnus_ORily Report

    Easily One Of The Most Oddly Specific Items I’ve Ever Seen

    Celestial makeup hood with sun and moon design to prevent makeup stains, a nonsensical fashion accessory.

    BipolarWithBaby Report

    liverpoolroze
    Rose the Cook
    Rose the Cook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I have always used a scarf for this when trying on clothes in shops.

    #39

    2 Slices Of White Bread

    Gluten-free white bread slice packaged individually, showcasing one of the most nonsensical things that actually exist.

    CrazyWolfLady Report

    #40

    Baja Blast Snuggie

    Snuggie blanket with sleeves in Mountain Dew and Pepsi designs displayed on a store shelf, promoting hands-free warmth.

    reddit.com Report

    #41

    Now You Can Feel Like A Real Rancher

    Frozen Yellowstone meals including beef pasta bake, meatloaf, and stew on a grocery store shelf showcasing nonsensical food products.

    Uneducated_Leftist Report

    montanamariner
    MontanaMariner
    MontanaMariner
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    As a Montanan, I am so D@MN glad this stupid show and spin offs have left Montana. Thanks for the money, but you've fückes up the state.

    "Food" Scented Candle

    Canned dessert snacks like oatmeal creme pies, nutty buddy, and strawberry shortcake rolls on a store shelf.

    Rudyscrazy1 Report

    #43

    Tesco Recently Opened A Nightclub

    Entrance to Tesco Club Card area with people walking inside, showcasing one of the most nonsensical things that actually exist.

    Sophia193 Report

    #44

    Make That Kitty Purrrr

    Packaging of a nonsensical cat lick brush designed for kitty comfort and bonding with cats through grooming.

    reddit.com Report

    multanocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    My three cats saw this and have told me unequivocally that this is a very large "Non" (sorry - French cats and all - if anyone needs a translation, please let me know).

    #45

    Jimmy John's Is Offering A Sandwich Where The Bread Is Replaced By A Pickle

    Two nonsensical picklewich sandwiches with deli meats and lettuce between large pickles as buns on a green background.

    reddit.com Report

    #46

    Several Hundred Dollar “Luxury” Version Of Monopoly, Ironically The Very Sort Of Needlessly Expensive Bullsh*t That That Game Is Supposed To Be Laughing At

    Monopoly luxury edition board game with gold foil stamping and die-cast metal accents in a wooden cabinet.

    MoonlightDahling Report

    montanamariner
    MontanaMariner
    MontanaMariner
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    People are stupid and we deserve out self destruction. All hail Cthulu!

    #47

    This Awesome Dino Car I Found. I Would Have Loved It As A Child

    Small toy combining a stegosaurus dinosaur with car wheels, showcasing one of the most nonsensical things that actually exist.

    Bailmage Report

    #48

    These Monstrosities I Found At Target Today

    Shelf display of nonsensical mystery plush and figures featuring a cartoonish character with exaggerated facial expressions.

    BlastingTacos Report

    #49

    A Board Game Based On A Mobile Game Based On A Board Game

    Monopoly Go board game packaging featuring landmark rush edition and digital free token for mobile play.

    ItHardToFindUsername Report

    #50

    Of Course Reese’s Has A Canned Iced Coffee

    Reese's International Delight iced coffee can featuring peanut butter cup design, a nonsensical thing that actually exists.

    Sammyc64 Report

    #51

    Peeps Flavored Dog Treats

    Milk Bone Peeps marshmallow flavored dog biscuits with colorful Easter-themed packaging on a store shelf.

    SeriouslyBetsy Report

    #52

    $13,400 For A Baseball Glove? Why Not

    Luxury Hermes swift calfskin baseball glove priced at $13,400, showcasing one of the most nonsensical things that actually exist.

    LargeManufacturer782 Report

    montanamariner
    MontanaMariner
    MontanaMariner
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Why? You can get a game used, autographed glove from some major MLB players for that price.

    #53

    Justin Trudeau Scented Candle

    Justin Trudeau scented candle with maple syrup scent, political drama notes, and quirky novelty gift idea from nonsensical things.

    burydalight Report

    Found This At Work

    Dog treat selfie clip for perfect pooch photos, fitting all phones, showcased on retail packaging with dog image.

    anonburneraccoun Report

    #55

    I'm Sure The Kids Love These!

    Pink nonsensical Crocs shoe with a furry interior, cartoon character, and black bow, showcasing quirky fashion trends.

    GurpusMaximus Report

    #56

    Not Gonna Drink Da Clap

    Green glass bottles with unusual clam back labels featuring peppers and 18% alcohol, showcasing nonsensical products that actually exist.

    RickBlane42 Report

    multanocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    I always like to picture someone sitting in a boardroom trying to sell this to the executives.

    #57

    $14,000 For A Pair Of Binoculars? Why Not

    Luxury navy technical binoculars with custom case available at Louis Vuitton as a nonsensical expensive item that actually exists

    LargeManufacturer782 Report

    Stanley Cup Ornament

    Mini quencher ornament keychain by Stanley, a nonsensical thing that actually exists, shown in beige and red.

    Winter-Owl1 Report

    montanamariner
    MontanaMariner
    MontanaMariner
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    For the most basic of bïtches in your life. Is it at least functional as a shot glass?

    #59

    A Slot Machine Toy For Children

    Electronic arcade slot machine toy boxes displayed on store shelves, showcasing a novelty item that actually exists.

    lbp22yt Report

    sarafrazer
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    To be fair it actually shows adults in the pic on the upper right corner of the box. Still odd, tho...

    #60

    Paw Patrol Coffin

    Bright yellow Paw Patrol themed coffin with cartoon characters, highlighting one of the most nonsensical things that actually exist.

    kenjieherereddit Report

    #61

    Car Umbrella Might Be The Dumbest Thing I've Ever Seen

    Car umbrella covering multiple parked vehicles, showcasing one of the most nonsensical things that actually exist.

    GreatDemonBaphomet Report

    This Shouldn't Be A Thing

    Limited edition Utz lemonade flavored potato chips bag with chips and a lemonade jar showing unusual snack flavor.

    Mediiicaliii Report

    #63

    Cheez-It Pizza

    Cheez-It pizza with pepperoni in a box, showcasing one of the most nonsensical things that actually exist.

    11-110011 Report

    #64

    Plush Bottle Of Ranch

    Plush hot sauce bottle with a humorous nutrition facts label, showcasing one of the most nonsensical things that actually exist.

    Infurum Report

    #65

    This Is A Tsunami Escape Pod

    Man standing next to a large red spherical life armour device in a busy store showing nonsensical things that actually exist

    grandeluua Report

    Omg! What Are You Kids Doing?! Oh, Never Mind

    Box of the nonsensical game It’s Bananas with cartoon characters laughing and a bright yellow background.

    congratulysses Report

    #67

    Us Military Themed Lip Balm

    Display of United States military-themed lip balms with fresh mint flavor in a store, showcasing unique and nonsensical products.

    Syllogism19 Report

    multanocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    Because when you are forced to kiss Donald Trump's hindquarters, as you will soon be required to do, you want it to be as patriotically-flavoured as possible.

    #68

    This Vanity Plate Stinks

    Red Hyundai Sonata on highway with humorous personalized FART license plate, showcasing one of the most nonsensical things that actually exist.

    eddiegurthy Report

    #69

    New Snack, , Pickle Balls!

    Bag of Vlasic Pickle Balls dill pickle flavored corn puffs, a nonsensical snack that actually exists.

    Kigurumix Report

    Found This At Hobby Lobby

    LED toilet light with motion sensor in packaging, displayed in store aisle among other home gadgets for nonsensical things.

    Lost_Return_9655 Report

    #71

    Does Ronald Wear These?

    Display of playful nonsensical Crocs shoe designs with colorful boxes, highlighting unusual and quirky footwear concepts.

    Frakmonster Report

    multanocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I am betting that even Ronald McDonald, as bizarre as he is, wouldn't stoop to wearing these.

    #72

    Tyre Van

    Rusty van covered entirely with old tires including doors and windows, showcasing one of the most nonsensical things that actually exist.

    frenzy3 Report

    #73

    Chupa Chups Air Freshener. It Barely Smells Like Grape

    Hand holding a Chupa Chups grape room spray can in a store aisle filled with various products, nonsensical things that exist.

    RonanNotRyan Report

    Covid, The Action Figure!

    Virus ball toy packaging showing a light-up high bounce ball shaped like a virus, a nonsensical novelty item.

    TheyCallMeDrAsshole Report

    #75

    Pizza Donuts

    Boxes of Ital Pizza Donuts with cheesy chicken and margherita flavors displayed with a sign promoting new nonsensical food products.

    ploosnarquaa Report

    #76

    Southern Comfort And Fireball Seasoning

    Two spice jars labeled Southern Comfort and Fireball Sweet Cinnamon Heat on a kitchen counter, showcasing unique seasoning blends.

    P0rkzombie Report

    #77

    Auntie Anne’s Thailand Sell Pretzel Perfume

    Pretzel Eau de Parfum display at a counter, showcasing a fragrance inspired by Auntie Anne’s pretzels.

    uncannyfjord Report

    Saturday Night's Alright For Marmite

    Limited edition Marmite jar with colorful label featuring Elton John, showcasing one of the most nonsensical things that actually exist.

    VanillaLoaf Report

    #79

    Just Going Leave This Here

    Toilet seat with a skeleton decal giving a thumbs up, showcasing one of the most nonsensical things that actually exist.

    GGGLEN247 Report

    montanamariner
    MontanaMariner
    MontanaMariner
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I have stickers coming out of the tank lid that look like tentacles. <$10 on Amazon.

    #80

    Ww1 Monopoly Set

    Monopoly 14-18 board game with soldiers in trenches, showcasing one of the most nonsensical things that actually exist.

    DieEnigsteChris Report

    #81

    Send Health!

    Packaging of a nonsensical thin face corrector device with a smiling woman wearing it, illustrating bizarre products that exist.

    FutureMarmoset Report

    Juicy Drop Candy Canes

    Juicy Drop candy canes with gel in apple attack and knock-out punch flavors, showcasing unique nonsensical candy products.

    No_Emotion_9904 Report

    #83

    Icee Cookies

    Blue raspberry flavor creme filled cookies packaging next to Nilla wafers, showcasing unique and nonsensical snack options.

    blocked_user_name Report

    #84

    A Pepto Bismol Version

    Pink futuristic truck with angular design parked outside a shopping center, showing a nonsensical thing that actually exists.

    Ineedmedstoo Report

    #85

    Hot And Spicy Braised Duck Tongue Flavored Lays

    Lay's hot and spicy braised duck tongue flavored chips as a nonsensical thing that actually exists.

    heyits_ryan Report

    Venture Brothers Playing Cards

    The Venture Bros playing cards displayed on novelty Hank Co money with unique character illustrations.

    Memerboomer Report

