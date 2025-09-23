“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)
Human beings have always had a knack for creating things that no-one really asked for but someone, somewhere would buy nonetheless. Think Kim Kardashian's SKIMS bra with fake pierced nips, "Dumpkin"-scented dude wipes, or Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop candle called "Smells Like My Vag***."
It seems that for every ground-breaking piece of technology, there's another weird and unnecessary invention just waiting in the wings to come to life. They're a perfect blend of mankind's creativity, questionable problem-solving and sheer comical absurdity. But who wants a planet filled with only boring, practical things when you could be shopping for fidget toys shaped like intestines, or eating Labubu-themed chocolate ice-cream that costs $75 a pop?
There's actually an entire online community dedicated to sharing pics of products that prove people will buy just about anything. The page is a wall of hilarious, weirdly useful and sometimes cringe-worthy gadgets and products that made people go, "Of course that's a thing!"
Bored Panda has put together a list of the most baffling and funny items posted on the page. We also unpack why people love to buy things they don't really need. You'll find that info between the images.
I Feel Attacked As Chinese, I Bet Italian Feels The Same
There once lived a man who spent almost his entire life in poverty. When his daughter was due to marry in 1765, he could not afford the dowry. Fortunately, this man happened to be very well-known. And when Russia's emperor Catherine the Great heard of his predicament, she came to the rescue.
The famous man we're talking about was French philosopher Denis Diderot. He was the co-founder and writer of Encyclopédie, one of the most comprehensive encyclopedias of the time. Catherine the Great bought his library for what would be the equivalent of more than $304,500 in today's money. And suddenly, the once-poor Diderot didn't have to worry about counting pennies again.
But with his newfound wealth came a whole different set of problems...
A Fidget Squeeze Toy That Looks Like Intestines With Confetti "Food Particles"
Why is the small intestine connected to the large at the top of the ascending colon and at the top of the r****m, but not at the caecum?
One of Diderot's first purchases was a scarlet robe. Little did he know that the robe would be the beginning of a never-ending cycle of buying things he didn't really need.
"Diderot’s scarlet robe was beautiful. So beautiful, in fact, that he immediately noticed how out of place it seemed when surrounded by the rest of his common possessions," writes James Clear, author of bestseller book, Atomic Habits. "In his words, there was 'no more coordination, no more unity, no more beauty' between his robe and the rest of his items."
Found In A Walmart Near San Diego
It wasn't long before the philosopher felt the urge to buy some new things to match the beauty of his robe.
Diderot replaced his old rug with a new one from Damascus. He then bought beautiful sculptures and a better kitchen table. He also purchased a new mirror to place above the mantle, and as Clear writes, his “straw chair was relegated to the antechamber by a leather chair.”
The once poverty-stricken philosopher had entered a vicious cycle... and he couldn't stop buying more stuff. It's a situation many of us have found ourselves in. And it's become known as the Diderot Effect.
Dumpkin Spice!
Teacup And Saucer Holster With A Pouch For Tea
There has to be a new Western TV series where an English cowboy rides up to town wearing one of these and eventually befriends the initially suspicious townsfolk.
"The Diderot Effect states that obtaining a new possession often creates a spiral of consumption which leads you to acquire more new things," Clear explains. "As a result, we end up buying things that our previous selves never needed to feel happy or fulfilled."
Think of it as reactive buying... For example, you buy a new dress and now you need shoes and earrings to match. You sign up for a gym membership and soon you’re paying for new sneakers, protein shakes, and workout clothes. Or you buy a new dining room table and realize your old chairs don't look quite right around it. So you purchase new chairs. And while you're at it, a new rug, vase, placemats, dinner plates, and cutlery. Now you need to look for a new sofa to pull the whole open-plan look together.
In Shanghai, China Has Autonomous KFC Cars That Roam Around And Allow You To Buy Food Without Human Interaction
Clear says it is possible to break the consumerism curse. Step One is to reduce your exposure to 'stuff.'
"Nearly every habit is initiated by a trigger or cue," he explains. "One of the quickest ways to reduce the power of the Diderot Effect is to avoid the habit triggers that cause it in the first place. Unsubscribe from commercial emails. Call the magazines that send you catalogs and opt out of their mailings. Meet friends at the park rather than the mall. Block your favorite shopping websites..."
Dessert Taco Shells
Canadian Police Use Miku To Recruit People
Grillo's Pickles Toothpaste
Gosh, I can't think of anything worse. Well, perhaps faeces-flavoured toothpaste . . . . .
Another tip is to buy items that fit your current system. For example, purchase clothes that work well with the garments you already have. Or when getting tech gadgets, do it in a way that doesn't involve buying new chargers, adapters, or cables. If your tattered sofa needs an upgrade, make sure the new one suits your space and your decor.
Set self-imposed limits, adds Clear. "Live a carefully constrained life by creating limitations for you to operate within."
Build A Bear Cougar
Keyboard Jacket
Caffeinated Instant Ramen
Clear also advises implementing a "Buy One, Give One" rule.
Basically, each time you purchase something, give something else away. "The idea is to prevent your number of items from growing," the expert writes. "Always be curating your life to include only the things that bring you joy and happiness."
I Died Inside Upon Seeing This. The Dire State Of "Dollar" Stores In 2025
Why Cant Companies Make Normal Smelling Deodorant For Men Wtf Is Cookies And Leather?
I like the idea of someone smelling like cookies. But combining it with leather seems like a bad move. Maybe if one smells it, it's not that bad? Has someone ever smelled it who can get back to us?
Crawfish And Shrimp Are Messy To Eat, But Apparently Now Your Trashcan Can Be Your Table And Paper Towel Dispenser
That’s actually a good idea better then throwing the heads and tails back in the bucket of freshies, that happened at a clam back I went to this summer.
You can also try going one month without buying anything new. Unless it's absolutely necessary, of course...
Instead of buying a new lawn mower, rent one from a neighbor, suggests Clear. Instead of buying books, go to the library. Grab a second-hand dress from the thrift store rather than the department store. "The more we restrict ourselves, the more resourceful we become," Clear says.
“Labubu” Themed Dubai Chocolate Ice Cream Selling For $75
Dinosaur Taco Holders
Found This At A Dollar Tree
Clear says that there will never be a level where you will be done wanting things. "There is always something to upgrade to," he writes. "Get a new Honda? You can upgrade to a Mercedes. Get a new Mercedes? You can upgrade to a Bentley. Get a new Bentley? You can upgrade to a Ferrari. Get a new Ferrari? Have you thought about buying a private plane?"
The expert adds that the trick is to realize that wanting is just an option your mind provides, not an order you have to follow.
Skittles Drink, Sounds Absolutely Appalling, Tastes Like Pure Sugar
Do you have that beer with candy in it? Skittlebraü, I think it’s called?
Emotional Support Dumplings
AND you can take them with you to the store or bar and no one will complain or ask for their paperwork.
National Sneak Some Zucchini Onto Your Neighbor's Porch Day
I LOVE courgettes (that's what we call them in France). Please drop a lot of them off at my place!
Cat Litter But Make It Cute
Best Of Both Worlds
Croc Toe Charms
Vape Themed Weddings
Is This How Swedish Meatballs Are Made?
I Searched "Edible Deodorant" On A Goofy Whim, And Uh I Was Not Expecting This Kink
Stainless Steel Fake Covid Negative Rapid Antigen Test Necklace. Allegedly 'Lucky', Described As "A Touch Of Sinofuturism"
Wtf Has My Dad Found On Chewy
Discussed this with my three cats, and all three agreed that if I got near them with this, it would be puke and poop in the slippers for the next 9 years, assuming I could get my hands on them without ending up with bloody stumps.
800 Lb Capacity Chair
Bless anyone who needs to use one of these, but I am glad that they have this option.
Or You Could Just Use Your Hands?
Coffee Creamer For Your Soda!
It’s soda flavored coffee creamer not creamer for your soda smh
If Anyone’s Curious, It Tastes Like Coke With A Hint Of Vanilla
Good To Know In Case I Wanted To Reach In And Get It Back…
OK - enquiring minds want to know what in heaven's name would need to be censored on that sign.
Wake Up And Get Buzzed
Gummies In The Shape Of Shaq’s Face. Because Why Not?
24hr Oyster Vending Machine
Easily One Of The Most Oddly Specific Items I’ve Ever Seen
I have always used a scarf for this when trying on clothes in shops.
2 Slices Of White Bread
Baja Blast Snuggie
Now You Can Feel Like A Real Rancher
As a Montanan, I am so D@MN glad this stupid show and spin offs have left Montana. Thanks for the money, but you've fückes up the state.
"Food" Scented Candle
Tesco Recently Opened A Nightclub
Make That Kitty Purrrr
My three cats saw this and have told me unequivocally that this is a very large "Non" (sorry - French cats and all - if anyone needs a translation, please let me know).
Jimmy John's Is Offering A Sandwich Where The Bread Is Replaced By A Pickle
Several Hundred Dollar “Luxury” Version Of Monopoly, Ironically The Very Sort Of Needlessly Expensive Bullsh*t That That Game Is Supposed To Be Laughing At
People are stupid and we deserve out self destruction. All hail Cthulu!
This Awesome Dino Car I Found. I Would Have Loved It As A Child
These Monstrosities I Found At Target Today
A Board Game Based On A Mobile Game Based On A Board Game
Of Course Reese’s Has A Canned Iced Coffee
Peeps Flavored Dog Treats
$13,400 For A Baseball Glove? Why Not
Why? You can get a game used, autographed glove from some major MLB players for that price.
Justin Trudeau Scented Candle
Found This At Work
I'm Sure The Kids Love These!
Not Gonna Drink Da Clap
I always like to picture someone sitting in a boardroom trying to sell this to the executives.
$14,000 For A Pair Of Binoculars? Why Not
Stanley Cup Ornament
For the most basic of bïtches in your life. Is it at least functional as a shot glass?
A Slot Machine Toy For Children
To be fair it actually shows adults in the pic on the upper right corner of the box. Still odd, tho...
Paw Patrol Coffin
Car Umbrella Might Be The Dumbest Thing I've Ever Seen
Cheez-It Pizza
Plush Bottle Of Ranch
This Is A Tsunami Escape Pod
Omg! What Are You Kids Doing?! Oh, Never Mind
Us Military Themed Lip Balm
Because when you are forced to kiss Donald Trump's hindquarters, as you will soon be required to do, you want it to be as patriotically-flavoured as possible.
This Vanity Plate Stinks
New Snack, , Pickle Balls!
Found This At Hobby Lobby
Does Ronald Wear These?
I am betting that even Ronald McDonald, as bizarre as he is, wouldn't stoop to wearing these.
Tyre Van
Chupa Chups Air Freshener. It Barely Smells Like Grape
Covid, The Action Figure!
Pizza Donuts
Southern Comfort And Fireball Seasoning
Auntie Anne’s Thailand Sell Pretzel Perfume
Saturday Night's Alright For Marmite
Just Going Leave This Here
I have stickers coming out of the tank lid that look like tentacles. <$10 on Amazon.