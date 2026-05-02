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Many of us have reached the age where there are plenty of pictures of our childhood, even if they aren’t actually digitized yet. Looking through them often drives home just how much has changed, how tactile the world used to be before smartphones. So if you are looking for a little dose of nostalgia, you’ve come to the right place.

A Threads user posted a nostalgic picture that started off a landslide of netizens sharing similar posts of things they remember from their childhood. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and if something here felt like a blast from the past, add your own thoughts to the comments below.

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#1

🤧😭

A screenshot from the Mavis Beacon Teaches Typing software, featuring a virtual instructor. Take a trip down memory lane!

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    #2

    I’m This Old LOL

    A person's hands using a vintage Giant Apsco Sharpen pencil sharpener, a trip down memory lane for many.

    tonypsd.art Report

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    #3

    Wait! I Got One Too 🥹

    Aldus PageMaker for OS/2, version 3.01 splash screen. A nostalgic look, taking a trip down memory lane for early desktop publishing users.

    therandipierce Report

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    Think about that weirdly specific feeling you get when you see a photo of a clear purple Game Boy Color or smell a specific brand of strawberry scented markers from the second grade. That sudden rush of warmth and slight ache in your chest is not just you being dramatic. It is actually a complex survival mechanism that your brain uses to keep you from falling into a pit of existential dread.

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    Scientists used to think nostalgia was a literal disease which is pretty funny considering how much we pay for retro video games now. Back in the late sixteen hundreds a Swiss physician named Johannes Hofer coined the term to describe the intense homesickness felt by soldiers.

    #4

    Hold My Drink…

    A vintage Hamlin cable box, wood grain top, brown plastic base with tuning slider, evoking a trip down memory lane.

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    #5

    Going To A Library And Having To Look In This Thing To Find A Book

    A vintage library card catalog with many drawers, one pulled open to show index cards. A trip down memory lane.

    jannel13 Report

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    #6

    Yes!! I Found My Gameboy Recently. It Still Works Too

    A collection of classic Game Boy and Game Boy Advance cartridges including Tetris and Mario Kart, taking a trip down memory lane.

    vegasismycity Report

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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tetris was king! Tetris was the one game that ruled them all.

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    He thought it was a physical ailment caused by animal spirits vibrating through the nerves but modern psychology has a much kinder view of our collective obsession with the past. Research has shown that nostalgia is actually a psychological superpower that helps us regulate our emotions and maintain our sense of self.

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    #7

    And This Old - Before Our Phones Could Do More Than This Whole Wall Unit:

    A beige computer desk with a CRT monitor, printer, and CD rack, offering a trip down memory lane to an earlier tech era.

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    #8

    My Parents Still Have The Same Landline Phone Number. (New Phone Though) I Remember Using This. (40)

    A beige rotary dial telephone with a coiled cord, sitting on a wooden table. This photo takes people down memory lane.

    stephaniefredrick Report

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    arkangl60 avatar
    Gabby M
    Gabby M
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My Ex does too. And I know the person who has my childhood number!

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    #9

    Anyone Remember Making Bracelets Out Of The Blue Rubber Part Of These ?😏

    A white plastic bottle cap with a blue interior, lying on its side. This photo will take you down memory lane.

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    When you scroll through these images of pixelated computer games or weirdly shaped snacks your brain is firing off signals in its reward system. Specifically the ventral striatum and the hippocampus are working together to give you a hit of dopamine while also pulling up vivid autobiographical memories. It is like a greatest hits album of your own life playing on a loop in your skull.

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    #10

    Say Less

    Pink Tamagotchi virtual pet with purple buttons and a metal chain, a nostalgic photo that takes people down memory lane.

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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had a Star Wars themed one that was a Rancor.

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    #11

    I Still Carry My Family's Blockbuster Card

    A hand holding a Blockbuster Video membership card. This photo will take you down memory lane.

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    #12

    I'm This Old! 😂😂

    Two stacked vintage Apple Disk II drives with a floppy disk partially inserted, a trip down memory lane for tech enthusiasts.

    adore719 Report

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    This process is often triggered by what researchers call the reminiscence bump which is the tendency for people to have increased recollection for events that happened during their adolescence and early adulthood. This is why we are so fiercely protective of the cartoons we watched when we were ten even if they were objectively terrible. We are not just remembering the shows themselves but we are remembering the version of ourselves that felt safe enough to enjoy them. This neural connection acts as a comfort blanket for the mind during times of stress.

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    #13

    LOL Iykyk

    A red Lightning McQueen shaped TV and VCR combo with a remote, designed for kids. It makes people take a trip down memory lane.

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    #14

    Sighhh

    A colorful children's game interface showing a cartoon girl and dog at a buffet, stirring up nostalgia and making people take a trip down memory lane.

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    #15

    Still Got Mine. 🤣🤣🤣

    A hand holds a pink flip phone with heart designs, taking people down memory lane to nostalgic tech.

    thatmomashleygeorge Report

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    One of the coolest parts of nostalgia is that it acts as a social glue. When we share these images online and everyone comments about how they also forgot about that specific brand of Velcro sneakers it creates a sense of belonging. According to research published in the journal Emotion, nostalgia actually increases social connectedness and helps people combat feelings of loneliness.

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    #16

    Ifykyk! 😂😂😂😂😂😂

    Payless ShoeSource sign, invoking nostalgia for people who remember the store. Takes you down memory lane.

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    #17

    You Already Know What This Means

    A classroom with an old TV, VCR, and overhead projector, evoking a trip down memory lane for many.

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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Usually it took twenty minutes for the teacher to work out how to use it.

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    #18

    Ifykyk 🤪🙃

    A vintage Toys R Us store with Geoffrey the Giraffe on the facade, evoking a trip down memory lane for many.

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    It reminds us that we are part of a larger story and that our experiences are shared by others. This is why internet culture is so heavily built on the foundation of looking back because it turns a bunch of strangers on the internet into a community of people who all remember the same loading screen. It makes the digital world feel a little bit smaller and a lot more welcoming for everyone involved. Sharing a memory of a discontinued soda can be a powerful way to bond with someone you have never even met in person.

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    #19

    Bring This Back

    A Fruitopia vending machine next to colorful Fruitopia bottles on ice. This image takes a trip down memory lane.

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    #20

    This Right Here 🥷🏿 Ifykyk

    A colorful Bop It game device, a nostalgic toy from childhood, makes people take a trip down memory lane.

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    #21

    I Was This Old 😭

    A Wonder Ball package and two unwrapped chocolate Wonder Balls, one with a toy inside. Take a trip down memory lane with this classic candy.

    idanii_16 Report

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    There is also the fascinating concept of self continuity which is the feeling that you are the same person you were twenty years ago despite having a different haircut and more bills to pay. Nostalgia acts as a bridge between your past and your present which makes you feel more grounded and stable.

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    #22

    I Am This Old!

    Colorful clothing size dividers (XXS to 4XL) on a white background, a trip down memory lane for retail workers.

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    #23

    Currently Beside My Bed.... LOL

    A vintage General Electric digital alarm clock radio with a wood grain top, showing 11:30 and the radio dial. Takes a trip down memory lane.

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    arkangl60 avatar
    Gabby M
    Gabby M
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wish I still had mine. I do know a couple of folks that still have theirs.

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    #24

    I’m This Old

    Two boxes of General Mills Powdered Donutz Cereal, a nostalgic treat that made people take a trip down memory lane.

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    It is a psychological buffer against the terrifying reality of constant change. When life gets chaotic or stressful we retreat into the familiar because the past is a place where we already know the ending. It is safe and predictable. Research suggests that this mental time travel strengthens our identity and even gives us more meaning in our lives. It helps us see our personal history as a coherent narrative rather than just a series of random events. This narrative gives us the resilience to face whatever challenges the future might hold.

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    #25

    LOL

    Two retro pizza ads from Pizza Hut and Little Caesars. A man holds a Bigfoot Pizza-Hut sign, and a long Little Caesars pizza box sits with a pizza. Take a trip down memory lane!

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    #26

    I’m This Many Years Old!

    A classic red Red Baron bicycle with ape hanger handlebars and banana seat, taking a trip down memory lane.

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    #27

    I’m This Old! Iykyk! 🤣 😂

    A red HitClips player with earbuds, featuring *NSYNC on display and a Britney Spears cartridge. Take a trip down memory lane!

    greeneyedhrglss Report

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    Surprisingly research has even found that nostalgia can have a physical effect on us. Studies have shown that people who feel nostalgic actually perceive their environment as being warmer which might be why we reach for those cozy childhood memories when the world feels cold and indifferent. This homeostatic function helps us maintain comfort in both our minds and our bodies.

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    #28

    I’m This Old

    A vintage Alpha Beta sign with a cowboy mascot, Alphy, holding an ACME award, evoking a trip down memory lane.

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    #29

    I'm This Old

    A Cabbage Patch Kid doll with red yarn hair, wearing a white floral shirt and red dress, a trip down memory lane for many.

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    #30

    Iykyk

    A smiling woman holds classic records, surrounded by stacks of tapes, inviting viewers to take a trip down memory lane.

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    So as you look through these ridiculous photos and feel that tug at your heart just remember that your brain is doing some very high level maintenance to keep your spirits high. It is not just a trip down memory lane but it is a necessary pit stop for your mental health. By looking back we are actually gathering the strength to move forward with a bit more hope and a lot more smiles. Embracing our history allows us to cherish the present even more.

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    #31

    Legit About To Win This Thread 😅

    An Atari 2600 console with a joystick and a game cartridge inserted, taking a trip down memory lane.

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    #32

    Yep - That Old

    S&H Green Stamps booklet and sheets, a nostalgic item that makes people take a trip down memory lane.

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    arkangl60 avatar
    Gabby M
    Gabby M
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yasss And the dishes you could trade them in for.

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    #33

    Do You One Better. Manager 2009-2013

    A Blockbuster employee takes a selfie, evoking nostalgia and a trip down memory lane.

    snorlaxinvans Report

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    #34

    I Am This Old Too 😭😭😭😭

    A close-up of a silver Panasonic VCR and a DVD player, evoking a trip down memory lane with vintage electronics.

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    #35

    I'm This Old

    A nostalgic green iPod Nano in a white charging dock, stirring a trip down memory lane for many.

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    #36

    I Remember These In Elementary School (It Was K-6)

    A young child in a classroom computer corner, surrounded by old CRT monitors. A trip down memory lane.

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    #37

    Im This Old

    A vintage Peaches Records & Tapes store with large album covers, cars, and people, evoking a trip down memory lane.

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    #38

    I'm This Old

    An old Jerrold cable box with a wooden grain finish and numbered channel buttons, a trip down memory lane.

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    #39

    🥺🥺🥺

    A vintage Kinyo Super Slim VHS rewinder with a VHS tape inserted, evoking a trip down memory lane.

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    #40

    I'm This Old

    Five Spice Girls 'Fantasy Ball' candy packages, each featuring a different member, evoking a trip down memory lane.

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    #41

    Zune!!!! Yyyaaaaasss!!!!!

    Two old MP3 players, a black Zune and a silver iPod, evoking a trip down memory lane for tech enthusiasts.

    julie._.fm Report

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    #42

    For The Aussies, This Old

    Customers at Holly's, a retro diner, making people take a trip down memory lane to simpler times.

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    #43

    I'm This Old

    A Papa Johns Winner's Circle game board, with coupons for various attractions, sparking a trip down memory lane.

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    #44

    I’m This Old 😂

    A person's wrist adorned with numerous colorful rubber band bracelets, reminiscent of childhood fun and taking a trip down memory lane.

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    #45

    I'm This Old

    Pixel art of The Oregon Trail game screen, a classic computer game, perfect for a trip down memory lane.

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    #46

    I Ran This Mf Into The Ground, You Hear Me!? 😂

    A black circle highlights a gray WordArt graphic that says "Word" in a grid of colorful WordArt options, taking a trip down memory lane.

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    #47

    Who Remembers This?

    A classroom filled with rows of colorful, translucent iMac G3 computers, evoking a trip down memory lane.

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    #48

    I'm This Old

    A screenshot of Facebook's report options, where the user selected 'I'm in this photo and I don't like it', prompting a trip down memory lane for many.

    eriktheanimal Report

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    #49

    Yep

    A vintage SRA Reading Laboratory kit with colorful numbered and tabbed booklets. Takes you down memory lane.

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    #50

    I’m This Old‼️

    A vintage Micronauts action figure, translucent yellow with a metallic head, evoking nostalgia and a trip down memory lane.

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    #51

    This Old

    A close-up of a vintage Lexicon effects processor, part of an audio mixer, making people take a trip down memory lane.

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    #52

    This Old

    Old brown and white Telex headphones with a coiled white cord, sparking a trip down memory lane.

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    #53

    I’m This Old

    A red Fayva Shoes sign on a white storefront, an old photo that makes people take a trip down memory lane.

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    #54

    I Am This Old

    An overhead view of a bustling B Dalton Bookseller store, packed with customers and books. Take a trip down memory lane!

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    #55

    I Am This Old

    A vintage tan station wagon, a classic car that makes people take a trip down memory lane, parked on a driveway.

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    #56

    I'm This Old

    Three tins of Retro Sours candy (Raspberry, Mango, Tangerine) in a triangular arrangement, taking a trip down memory lane.

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    #57

    I'm This Old

    An old Columbia House VHS movie club ad offering 6 movies for 1 cent each, a trip down memory lane.

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    #58

    I'm This Old

    Vintage Hostess Fruit Pie wrappers (Peach, Cherry, Blueberry) evoke a trip down memory lane with classic designs.

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