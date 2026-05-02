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Many of us have reached the age where there are plenty of pictures of our childhood, even if they aren’t actually digitized yet. Looking through them often drives home just how much has changed, how tactile the world used to be before smartphones. So if you are looking for a little dose of nostalgia, you’ve come to the right place.

A Threads user posted a nostalgic picture that started off a landslide of netizens sharing similar posts of things they remember from their childhood. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and if something here felt like a blast from the past, add your own thoughts to the comments below.