76 Stunning Images From The 2025 Ocean Photographer Of The Year Awards
The Ocean Photographer of the Year 2025 has once again brought together some of the world’s most powerful and inspiring ocean imagery. Hosted by Oceanographic Magazine, the competition celebrates the beauty of the sea while also shining a light on the challenges it faces. Each photograph shows the beauty of ocean life and the challenges it faces.
This year’s winners and finalists have been recognised across a range of categories, including Fine Art, Wildlife, Adventure, Conservation (Impact), Conservation (Hope), the Human Connection Award, and Young. Together, these images capture moments of awe, urgency, and hope, reminding us of the vital connection we share with the ocean.
Adventure Photographer Of The Year, Finalist Romain Barats
Dominica
"I've been fond of whales since my childhood, so I was really excited to get the opportunity to swim with sperm whales for the first time in my life," says Barats. "I was extremely lucky on my first day at sea. We saw 15 whales socialising for 45 minutes or so. The sea was rough but when you get to see something like that you quickly forget the conditions. There were three of us in the water, spread out due to the action. The whales began to move out when I suddenly saw my buddy freediving from afar. I managed to get a shot of him surrounded by whales."
Wildlife Photographer Of The Year, Finalist Suliman Alatiqi
Indonesia
"This photo was captured after extensive fieldwork with the support of local rangers," says Alatiqi. "Our focus was to shed light on the Komodo dragon’s interaction with one of its main - yet commonly overlooked - habitats: coastal shorelines. As cold-blooded animals, Komodo dragons rely on external sources to regulate their body temperature. During the scorching heat, they can be seen resting in shallow water or mud to lower their body temperature. As adept swimmers, they will also swim or walk across the seabed to expand their territorial search for food or mates."
Human Connection Award: People & Planet Ocean, 2nd Place Winner Yifan Ling
USA
Fine Art Photographer Of The Year, 1st Place Winner Marcia Riederer
Australia
"Dwarf minke whales are known to visit the northern Great Barrier Reef during the winter, making it the only known predictable aggregation of these whales in the world," says Riederer. "These curious giants approach swimmers with an almost playful curiosity. Floating in the turquoise water, watching a sleek, dark body glide effortlessly towards you, its eye meeting yours in a moment of connection. The whales, seem to acknowledge your presence, circling and interacting with you. It's a humbling experience, reaffirming the wonder of the ocean and its inhabitants, and the urgent need to conserve it."
Wildlife Photographer Of The Year, 1st Place Winner Takumi Oyama
Japan
"This photo shows the larval dispersal behaviour observed during the hatching of the yellow pigmy goby," says Oyama. "In gobiid fishes, male parental care is common, but unusually, in the yellow pigmy goby, females also participate in parental hatching care. This individual is a female, releasing newly hatched larvae into the water column from her mouth."
Wildlife Photographer Of The Year, Finalist Romain Barats
Antarctica
"It’s amazing how fast gentoo penguins are able to build a colony during the austral summer in the Antarctic peninsula," says Barats. "Port Charcot is usually a good place for this. This sheltered bay surrounded by mountains and icebergs is a perfect base for gentoos. We anchored our sailboat in this bay for three days, near the colony. We got in the water every day to enjoy the spectacle of these highly curious birds, who came to check on us so many times. Clumsy on land, these birds are fast and agile in the water."
Wildlife Photographer Of The Year, Finalist Kat Zhou
USA
An opportunistic pelican swoops in to steal a fish from strand-feeding dolphins. "When dolphins strand-feed, they corral baitballs of fish and rush them onto the shore," says Zhou. "Pelicans usually lurk nearby, hoping to take advantage of an easy meal. Following the pelicans is usually a good indicator of where along the beach the dolphins might strand next. Though there are around 350 dolphins that call South Carolina home, this rare strand feeding behaviour is only performed by a few members of one pod."
Wildlife Photographer Of The Year, Finalist Daniel Sly
Australia
"Each summer, male eastern gobbleguts carry their eggs in their mouths throughout the brooding season," says Sly. "Typically active at night, they remain shy and quick to hide, darting into crevices or kelp at the first sign of disturbance. This portrait was captured during a night dive beneath a busy fishing and ferry wharf in Sydney Harbour. After a long, patient wait, the gobbleguts finally emerged from the shadows. I used a narrow beam of light from above to softly illuminate the fish and its egg clutch helping it stand out from the cluttered background."
Wildlife Photographer Of The Year, Finalist Arturo De Frias
Galapagos
"Marine iguanas, endemic to the Galapagos, are one of the most iconic species in the archipelago," says de Frias. "They are like miniature dragons, especially in low-angle eye-to-eye portraits like this one. This individual was resting on the black rocks of Santa Cruz Island, sunbathing after a foraging dive. By sheer luck, I photographed the split-second in which it was sneezing the excess salt it had absorbed during its dive. Sneezing is not a discomfort signal; it is a perfectly natural behaviour. I made sure not to disturb the animal, shooting from a very safe distance, using a 600mm lens."
Young Photographer Of The Year, 3rd Place Winner Yuka Takahashi
French Polynesia
A pair of synchronised humpback whales. "Putting myself out in the field has taught me lessons no textbook ever could," says Takahashi. "It has also deepened my understanding of the profound biophilia held by the Tahitian people on the island of Mo’orea. These two humpback whales are always seen together, and I was fortunate to capture this rare moment of synchronicity. To me, this photo reflects the strong bond between them while also revealing their playful and curious personalities."
The Ocean Photographer Of The Year, 1st Place And Overall Winner Yury Ivanov
Bali, Indonesia
Two amphipods from the Cyproideidae family, each only measuring around 3mm in body length, rest on a coral. Commonly called "ladybugs of the sea", these tiny creatures display striking colouration and symmetry. "It required a lot of patience and precision to compose and light the shot properly," says Ivanov. "It was taken at a depth of 19 metres, during a sunny day with calm sea conditions. In total, it took me six dives to get the shot I wanted. The result reveals an intimate glimpse of underwater life that is often overlooked."
Fine Art Photographer Of The Year, Finalist Toni Bertran Regàs
Spain
"I've always been fascinated by the resemblance between jellyfish and space rockets," says Bertran Regàs. "I was looking for a photograph that conveyed that connection: a rocket leaving Earth. To do this, I used a fisheye lens and took the photo just as the sun was rising. Snell's Window helped me create the Earth, the particles were the stars, and the sun luckily appeared behind it. I don't think I'll ever be as close to space as I was that day."
Fine Art Photographer Of The Year, Finalist Hitomi Tsuchiya
Japan
"This image was taken near Mount Iwo on Satsuma-Iojima Island, where the underwater aurora can be seen," says Tsuchiya. "The volcano spews out iron-rich substances not only from above ground but also from the ocean floor, creating these rich colours. I hope this images pushes people to think about the connection between global warming and marine conservation. We must preserve these mysterious and fantastical landscapes, created by land and sea, for future generations."
Fine Art Photographer Of The Year, 3rd Place Winner Ysabela Coll
Mexico
"With a powerful sweep of its pectoral fins, a stingray vanishes into the blue, leaving behind a swirling cloud of sand," says Coll. "This dramatic burst isn’t just beautiful—it’s a survival tactic. The stingray’s sudden movement disturbs the seafloor, creating a dense visual barrier that confuses predators and conceals its escape. In a single graceful motion, it demonstrates a remarkable adaptation for life on the ocean floor—where defence, camouflage, and movement come together in a fleeting but unforgettable display."
Fine Art Photographer Of The Year, Finalist Joaquin Fregoni
French Polynesia
"I took this photo during one of the most special encounters I’ve had in years," says Fregoni. "This curious female whale kept coming back to us, very close, again and again. It was just my group, her, and a male watching quietly from a distance, around 20m deep. He never came closer, but he didn’t leave either."
Fine Art Photographer Of The Year, Finalist Luis Arpa Toribio
Indonesia
"This is an image of a juvenile Pinnate Batfish captured using a slow shutter speed, snooted light, and deliberate camera panning to create motion and drama," says Arpa Toribio. "Juveniles are known for striking black bodies outlined in vibrant orange — a coloration lost within months. I encountered this restless subject in the tropical waters of Indonesia’s Lembeh Strait. Capturing the image required patience and persistence over two dives, as these active young fish constantly dart into crevices for cover, making the shot particularly challenging to execute without interfering with the fish’s natural behaviour."
Wildlife Photographer Of The Year, 2nd Place Winner Yifan Ling
USA
"This photo, taken on July 13, 2024, captures one-year-old Bigg’s orca T065B3 - known as 'Rook' - near Bird Rocks, WA," says Ling. "Against the glowing sunset, Rook proudly displays a harbour seal he found while his family patrolled nearby and later helped him capture. At this age, orcas typically rely on milk and rarely hunt alone, making this moment especially impressive. His emerging skill highlights the ecological richness of the Salish Sea, where both harbour seal and Bigg’s orca populations have rebounded thanks to the Marine Mammal Protection Act of 1972 - a testament to the impact of long-term conservation efforts."
Wildlife Photographer Of The Year, Finalist Matthew Watkinson
United Kingdom
"I'd definitely have dropped the fish," says Watkinson. "I'd probably have given this Greater Black-backed Gull my money, watch and keys too, such was the loud, determined ferocity of its attack. When puffins are feeding chicks, gulls cruise around nesting sites looking for adults returning with fish to harass and rob."
Adventure Photographer Of The Year, 1st Place Winner Ben Thouard
Portugal
“A rough day at Nazaré,” says Thouard. “The wind was blowing from the north, which makes the surf tricky. Not many surfers went out, but Justine Dupont and Eric Rebiere, whom I was there to shoot, decided to give it a try. It was the end of the afternoon; the light was interesting from the beach instead as from the usual cliff view. It was hard to shoot anything because of the big sets and the saltwater in the air. But, eventually, this moment happened.”
Adventure Photographer Of The Year, Finalist Kim Feast
Australia
Professional surfer Noa Deane flies through a rainbow at Huzzas surf break, Western Australia. “This image is baffling,” says Feast. “It was created at sunset. I had to track the surfer coming at me and then lose him for a moment as he prepared to launch. I had to turn blindly and shoot, predicting that he would fly through my frame. The resulting rainbow I was not prepared for – it’s something I’ve never seen before and not been able to replicate since.”
Adventure Photographer Of The Year, Finalist Marc Lenfant
French Polynesia
"At the mythical Teahupo’o, a wave sculpted by the power of the ocean forms a perfect tube framing the surfer," says Lenfant. "The surfer’s head is positioned exactly in the centre, creating a striking illusion: the curve of the wave looks like a giant eye, with the surfer becoming its iris. In this fleeting moment of harmony, the surfer seems to merge with this natural work of art."
Adventure Photographer Of The Year, Finalist Álvaro Herrero
French Polynesia
"A freediver, accompanied by two humpback whales in French Polynesia, maintains a respectful and prudent distance," says Herrero. "Recently, social media has been flooded with images of people getting very close to wildlife, including whales, often captured without proper knowledge, respect, or regard for safety and animal welfare. Many of these encounters are hastily staged or driven by the desire for striking photos. I share this photograph to promote a message of respect and responsible observation. It emphasizes the importance of maintaining safe distances and acting ethically."
Adventure Photographer Of The Year, 2nd Place Winner Gergo Rugli
Australia
"Captured on a crisp winter morning at Bronte Beach, this image was the result of a rare alignment," says Rugli. "A powerful southerly swell met strong offshore winds under a soft morning light. I used a slow shutter speed to capture the wave’s motion in a painterly blur while keeping the surfer sharp. This technique allowed me to freeze both chaos and grace in one frame. The title of this image is 'Melchizedek'. referencing the mysterious old king from The Alchemist, who, like this surfer, moved with surprising vitality and purpose."
Conservation (Impact) Photographer Of The Year, 2nd Place Winner Daniel Flormann
Indonesia
"Fear, fuelled by films like Jaws, blinds us to the truth: more than 100 million sharks are killed each year by humans - many as accidental bycatch," says Flormann. "I captured this image in West Papua, where three sharks died in a net meant for anchovies. Nearby, the half-cut-off caudal fin of a whale shark tells another sad story of human impact. Sharks are essential to ocean balance, yet we are driving them toward extinction. This moment is a quiet plea: to see sharks not as danger, but as endangered - and worth saving."
Conservation (Impact) Photographer Of The Year, Finalist Jesse Miller
United States
"In recent years, Sixgill Sharks have been spotted at our local dive spot, Redondo Beach in Des Moines, Washington," says Miller. "Every time I encounter one of these ancient animals, it is truly a spiritual experience. When I initially took this image, I almost discarded it due to the toilet and traffic cone. But something drew me back to it. I believe it is the contrast between a 200 million year old prehistoric animal and trash that humans have created. This image is a juxtaposition between nature’s beauty and humanity’s destructive nature."
Conservation (Impact) Photographer Of The Year, Finalist Richard Smith
Papua New Guinea
"After 25 years, I returned to Milne Bay, Papua New Guinea, remembering its incredible corals and biodiversity," says Smith. "Tragically, our first dive revealed the worst coral bleaching I'd ever witnessed. Creating compelling imagery that illustrates bleaching's impact while remaining visually engaging proves challenging. I discovered this endemic Melanesian Blue Devil damselfish, found only in Papua New Guinea, living around a small branching coral colony that had bleached. We rarely consider how bleaching devastates species like these, which depend entirely on healthy coral habitats. This image captures their story - beautiful fish persisting amid environmental catastrophe, representing countless species facing similar threats worldwide."
Conservation (Hope) Photographer Of The Year, Finalist Solvin Zankl
Bonaire
"On the Caribbean island of Bonaire, a female brittle star rears up on the tips of its arms on top of a coral to release its eggs, a few nights after the full moon," says Zankl. "The process is synchronised by the moon so that the eggs are fertilised by sperm from males in the open water and a new generation is born."
Conservation (Hope) Photographer Of The Year, Finalist Aaron Sanders
Indonesia
Clouds of white spawn billow from a giant barrel sponge, a rare and fleeting event that breathes new life into the reef. Surrounding the sponge, a frenzy of Midnight Snappers, feast upon the rising plumes. Mouths agape these opportunistic feeders take turns consuming the nutrient-rich spawn, plunging into the white clouds, gorging themselves.
"Capturing this image was no simple task," says Sanders. "The Midnight Snappers, initially wary of my presence, kept their distance, hesitant to approach the sponge while I was nearby. I had to remain perfectly calm and still, patiently waiting for them to grow comfortable enough to circle the sponge. Over time, my presence became just another part of their environment, and they began to feed freely, allowing me the opportunity to frame this intricate feast."
Fine Art Photographer Of The Year, 2nd Place Winner Rafael Armada
South Georgia Island
"My short time on South Georgia Island was intense," says Armada. "On the final morning, just hours before departure to Gough Island, I wandered along the beach with no intention of photographing, only observing. I noticed how the waves left behind ephemeral mirrors on the black sand, disappearing as fast as they appeared. A lone penguin stood still in the calm, and for a moment, the reflection was perfect. The cold air, changing clouds, and fleeting light made everything feel transitive. I raised the camera almost instinctively, knowing that this stillness wouldn’t happen again."
Conservation (Hope) Photographer Of The Year, Finalist Jenny Stock
Indonesia
"My dive at Puri Pinnacle was a heart-pounding experience," says Stock. "Seconds after descending to the reef I saw millions of ethereal, glittering anchovies race over me, their bodies shimmering in the sun. They passed barely a foot from me with a huge woosh – the energy was wild and exhilarating. The anchovies were highly motivated – these little fish were swimming for their lives. Not far behind, hunting jacks were picking off the slower swimmers. Due to the highly reflective skin of anchovies and their tendency to blow out under flash-photography, I knew I had to shoot this fast paced image carefully. I reduced my strobes to the lowest setting and my shutter speed to 250."
Conservation (Hope) Photographer Of The Year, Finalist Simon Lorenz
Palau
"The snapper spawn is a monthly event in Palau where up to 30,000 snappers come together to spawn in strong currents," says Lorenz. "They form rapid moving groups of fish that release such dense quantities of eggs in the water that the lurking sharks can barely be seen."
Human Connection Award: People & Planet Ocean, Finalist Álvaro Herrero
French Polynesia
"A whale watching guide observes humpback whales in French Polynesia, maintaining a respectful and prudent distance," says Beltran. "Personally, I have very few photographs with people and wildlife because I prefer to photograph animals in their natural environment with minimal interference. I believe that responsible imaging and behaviour are crucial to preserving the integrity of wildlife. I share this photograph to promote a message of respect and responsible observation."
Human Connection Award: People & Planet Ocean, Finalist Kaushiik Subramaniam
Mexico
"The behaviours exhibited by grey whales in their mating and calving lagoons in Baja California, Mexico, are unlike anything else seen around the world," says Subramaniam. "They have a remarkable curiosity, actively approaching small fishing skiffs to see what is happening. I shot this on an incredible morning, when we had over 20 whales around our boat. The four that you see in this image were the initiators, after which all the others wanted in on a piece of the human action. To this day, this remains the most incredible wildlife interaction I have ever had."
Fine Art Photographer Of The Year, Finalist Tim Burgess
Australia
"During the annual whale migration, over 40,000 humpback whales travel along the east coast of Australia," says Burgess. "This is a special time that I love documenting. On this occasion, it was an overcast start to the day with not many whales visible due to the conditions. Then, I noticed this humpback travelling with her calf and began watching their behaviour, slowly rising above the surface, bridging the world between land and sea, before silently disappearing back into the depths of the Pacific."
Fine Art Photographer Of The Year, Finalist Dylan De Haas
Australia
"While driving along the beach with my family, I noticed a manta ray just beyond the shoreline," says de Haas. "I launched the drone and discovered five of them cruising no more than five metres from shore. Calm water, soft waves, and pristine clarity made this rare sight possible. Moments like this are a gift, but also a reminder of what’s at stake. These gentle giants face increasing pressure from warming seas and human impact. To witness them so close, undisturbed, was powerful. We swam alongside them later, humbled by their presence. This image captures that still, fleeting connection with the wild."
Fine Art Photographer Of The Year, Finalist Jade Hoksbergen
Philiippines
"This image features a tiny juvenile candy crab, measuring a mere centimetre in size and perched on her pink coral mattress, which is also her favourite source of nutrition," says Hoksbergen. "This dinky but stunning crustacean evades predators and spectators alike not only due to its miniature stature, but its camouflage. The candy crab is a true hidden gem beneath the waves of the Tañon Strait in the Philippines, where this image was taken."
Fine Art Photographer Of The Year, Finalist Romain Barats
Antarctica
"I’ve always been a fan of minimalist photography," says Barats. "When I discovered the Antarctic Peninsula, I immediately saw the potential for creative pictures. If I were to choose the ultimate photographic cliché to represent this place, it would be penguins on an iceberg. To achieve the minimalist style I was searching for, I framed a small lonely penguin in the corner of the image, with the iceberg filling the frame entirely to highlight the vastness of these pieces of ice."
Fine Art Photographer Of The Year, Finalist Scott Portelli
Antarctica
"Weddell seals thrive in the harshest environment on the planet," says Portelli. "These large mammals, distributed throughout Antarctica, have a thick layer of fur and blubber that act both as a food reserve and insulation. The finely packed fur allows them to survive in temperatures as low as -60 degrees Celsius. This image was taken after this seal had hauled itself out of the water and onto the ice floe to rest. It would later return to the icy depths of Antarctica to hunt."
Wildlife Photographer Of The Year, Finalist Richard Smith
USA
"After years of studying the true pygmy seahorses, I finally encountered this dwarf seahorse during some downtime at a Florida conference," says Smith. "Although their conservation status is ‘Least Concern’, few people see them in the wild due to their incredible camouflage. The true pygmies have several adaptations for life in miniature, and although Hippocampus zosterae is equally small, it doesn’t share these extreme specialisations. Endemic to Florida and Gulf of Mexico waters, these tiny seahorses require a keen eye to locate. I found a pair thriving in 1-2 feet of water. This female was accompanied by her pregnant male partner, but only her colour matched the emerald green Halimeda algae she was clinging to."
Wildlife Photographer Of The Year, Finalist Daniel Van Duinkerken
Tasmania
A Rakali, a semi-aquatic rodent native to Australia, runs toward to the ocean in search of food. "I wanted to get a shot of a running Rakali, showcasing the contrasting colours of the orange belly and the blueish wet sand and water," says van Duinkerken. "I planned on panning along with the running Rakali, using a slow shutter speed. The panning along was hopefully going to create some streaking motion blur, and the flashes would freeze the details of the Rakali at the end of the exposure. I waited in silence and dead still at this spot for hours over several nights to get this shot."
Wildlife Photographer Of The Year, Finalist Andrey Shpatak
"I've been diving in the Rudnaya Bay area for more than 40 years, but I've never seen a pea crab," says Shpatak, "I was lucky. Pea crabs spend most of their lives inside the shells of grey mussels, a symbiotic relationship that only ends when the mussel or crab dies. I can only assume that this pea crab was looking for a home when I managed to photograph it."
Wildlife Photographer Of The Year, 3rd Place Winner Alexis Chappuis
Indonesia
Thousands of Skeleton shrimps have entirely colonised a gorgonian coral in North Sulawesi, Indonesia. "These crustaceans are actually not true shrimps but amphipods of the Genus Caprella," says Chappuis. "As these animals feed on plankton, they should not impact their host. However, in this case, there were so many of them that they may be the reason why the Gorgonian's polyps were all retracted. Could this impact the feeding efficiency of their soft coral host?"
Adventure Photographer Of The Year, Finalist Jeong Yul Park
Mexico
"This location is a cenote in Cancun," says Yul Park. "I wanted to capture the entire view from the entrance in a single frame, so I went all the way to the back of the cenote and positioned myself for the shot. I waited a long time to take the photo without any other divers around."
Adventure Photographer Of The Year, Finalist Karim Iliya
Hawai'i
"This photo shows a windsurfer riding a wave at Ho’okipa Beach in Maui, a spot famous for its big waves and strong winds," says Iliya. "Taken from above with a drone, the image offers a unique look at a sport most people rarely get to see up close. The photo was captured during the American Windsurfing Tour competition, where some of the best windsurfers in the world come to test their skills. From this aerial view, you can really feel the power of the ocean and the connection between the rider, the wave, and the wind driving it all forward."
Adventure Photographer Of The Year, Finalist Joaquin Fregoni
French Polynesia
"I took this photo in Teahupo’o on a day when the swell was huge," says Fregoni. "I was in Tahiti and saw the forecast, so I decided to head down and shoot. This shot, of a surfer launching into the air right after finishing a massive wave, turned out to be one of my favorites from that day. The energy, the timing, and the backdrop all came together perfectly."
Adventure Photographer Of The Year, Finalist Daan Verhoeven
Mexico
"Freediver Surya Lecona Moctezuma dives down in between light beams in a Mexican cenote," says Verhoeven. "I was looking for the contrast between not just the light and dark areas, but the sudden appearance of linear geometry in a natural setting, so I asked Surya to dive right in the middle of the beams. I dived after her, positioning myself directly above."
Adventure Photographer Of The Year, Finalist Byron Conroy
Iceland
"Silfra fissure is a ‘visibility wonderland’," says Conroy. "It is the ultimate wide angle ambient light shooting destination. Visibility extends to more than 100 metres and the fissure looks completely different depending on the time of day and the time of year. My favourite time is spring when we get angled light and the first growth of the green algae."
Adventure Photographer Of The Year, 3rd Place Winner Alex Dawson
Mexico
"This very unique cave, Yab Yum, is the largest water-filled sinkhole ever documented, close to 100 in diameter and more than 70m deep," says Dawson. "You hit the saltwater at around 15m depth. The stalactites and stalagmites in this enormous space are huge. To reach Yab Yum, you must first drive deep into the jungle on dirt roads, followed by about 40 minutes on off-road trails that are accessible only by large-wheel 4x4 vehicles. Then finally, you need to carry all your diving gear through dense jungle, and after that, it's a 60-minute cave dive to get to this unique location."
Conservation (Impact) Photographer Of The Year, Finalist Youenn Kerdavid
Antarctica
"Over the past 20 years, krill fishing has quadrupled," says Kerdavid, "mainly to produce non-essential products like Omega-3 supplements, pet food, and feed for farmed salmon - used to make the flesh pink for Western supermarkets. A single trawler can catch up to 500 tonnes of krill per day. That's enough to feed 150 whales. Less krill means less food for whales, seals, penguins, and countless other species. Today, krill extraction is one of the fastest-growing threats to Antarctic wildlife. That’s why Sea Shepherd is heading to Antarctica: to expose this industry and show the world what’s really happening: hungry whales following krill trawlers, desperately searching for food."
Conservation (Impact) Photographer Of The Year, 1st Place Winner Hugo Bret
Faroe Islands
A long-finned pilot whale foetus lies lifeless under its mother’s corpse in the Faroe Islands. "Each year, more than 1,000 cetaceans are killed during grindadráp, the slaughter of entire whale groups, including juveniles and pregnant females," says Bret. "Usually, the foetuses are ripped from their mother’s womb far from the public gaze, but this pregnant female was undetected and eviscerated among the others, revealing this deeply moving scene. While these hunts were once an existential necessity, they are no longer subsistence practices. I hope this image drives global attention to end the grindadráp and, at a broader scale, advocates for a reconsideration of what the human relationship with others living beings should be."
Conservation (Impact) Photographer Of The Year, Finalist Andrew Sullivan-Haskins
Hawai'i
"Inside the world’s largest albatross colony at one of the most remote locations on the planet, a specially trained technician from the Papahānaumokuākea Marine Debris Project (PMDP) carefully weaves their way through thousands of albatross chicks while carrying a large ghost net," says Sullivan-Haskins. "During their gruelling nineteen-day mission, the team removed more than 70,000 pounds of marine debris from this critically important wildlife habitat ensuring that these young albatross chicks will have a better chance at survival. Over the past four years PMDP has removed more than one million pounds of marine debris from Papahānaumokuākea. This is action-based conservation at its finest."
Conservation (Impact) Photographer Of The Year, Finalist Giancarlo Mazarese
Philippines
"In the darkness of the open ocean at night, a tiny paper nautilus clings to a plastic bottle cap," says Mazarese. "In the wild, females of this species seek out floating organisms like jellyfish to hitch a ride and navigate the water column. But here, instead of a living creature, she finds only what humanity has discarded. This image, taken in Anilao, Philippines, reflects the silent impact of pollution and the resilience of marine life."
Conservation (Impact) Photographer Of The Year, Finalist Henley Spiers
Mexico
"This green turtle was killed by a boat strike, an unnatural and unnecessary death for an endangered species," says Spiers. "Only recently deceased, it is partly decomposed, with the haunting view of the bare skull in contrast to the skin, which remains on the rest of its body, and the juvenile fish which have adopted the turtle carcass as a form of safe refuge. We came across this turtle by chance, a dispiriting sight at the end of a long and fruitless day at sea. I can only hope that this image acts as a reminder of the enormous human burden placed on turtles and the ocean as a whole."
Conservation (Hope) Photographer Of The Year, Finalist Catherine Holmes
Maldives
"I have rarely seen such verdant colourful soft corals on this scale anywhere, so was overjoyed to dive this site in the Maldives, at Maalhoss Thila, North Ari Atoll," says Holmes. "Also known as Blue Caves, this site has been thriving for years, and having dived it over twenty years ago, it now seems more colourful and prolific than ever before - a beacon of hope for the future."
Conservation (Hope) Photographer Of The Year, 1st Place Winner Sirachai Arunrugstichai
Thailand
"An aquarist holds a glass jar with an early-stage embryo of an Indo-Pacific Leopard shark (Stegostoma tigrinum), its egg case removed for a rearing experiment at Aquaria Phuket, one of Thailand’s largest private aquariums," says Arunrugstichai. "Since 2023, the aquarium’s staff-driven breeding program has produced over 40 pups of this Endangered species, listed on the IUCN Red List. Aquaria Phuket now works with the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, ReShark, WildAid, Ocean Blue Tree, and private partners on the StAR (Stegostoma tigrinum Augmentation and Recovery) Project Thailand, reintroducing these sharks to the wild, beginning August 2025."
Conservation (Hope) Photographer Of The Year, 2nd Place Winner László Földi
Philippines
"This image was taken on an early morning dive at Gatto Island, about a 50-minute boat ride from Malapascua in the Philippines," says Földi. "I have been to this dive site many times and I have always been amazed by the variety of underwater life. At the end of the first dive I noticed this squid egg on the seabed. The egg, only 2-3 centimetres in diameter, had drifted away from the squid's nest and other eggs. I didn't have much time to take a picture because I had to return to the surface."
Conservation (Hope) Photographer Of The Year, Finalist Hugo Bret
Seychelles
M.Sc. student Viktoria Sturm fills a Coral Bleaching Automated Stress System (CBASS) tank with freshly harvested coral fragments for a heat-stress experiment. Based in Seychelles, her research aims to determine the tolerance and resilience of four locally-found reef-building coral species to temperature increases in order to enhance coral restoration practices.
"With this image, I tried to capture the attention and care Viktoria Sturm gave to the coral fragments," say Bret, "underlining the close connection between human beings and coral reefs, as well as the critical importance of scientific research to mitigate biodiversity erosion."
Conservation (Hope) Photographer Of The Year, 3rd Place Winner Théo Maynier
Martinique
"In Martinique, the octopus, known locally as 'chatroux', is becoming increasingly rare due to human overconsumption," says Maynier. "Marine reserves have been created to offer a refuge for all species, including the octopus, in order to protect them from overfishing and to preserve biodiversity. In this context, this encounter with an octopus and its eggs, observed in the Kay Pothuau marine reserve, clearly stands as a true sign of hope for conservation."
Conservation (Hope) Photographer Of The Year, Finalist Kim Hyeon Min
Indonesia
"In sunlit water, countless juvenile fish swirled around this dome-shaped coral, creating a mesmerising scene," says Hyeon Min. "The vibrant coral, untouched by bleaching, was teeming with encrusting organisms, forming a complex and harmonious ecosystem that felt like a miniature planet. I captured this moment in shallow water at the end of a dive. In a time when marine ecosystems are rapidly disappearing, this image is a reminder of what we still have - and a hopeful glimpse of what we must protect for the future."
Conservation (Hope) Photographer Of The Year, Finalist Sho Otani
Japan
Conservation (Hope) Photographer Of The Year, Finalist Sirachai Arunrugstichai
Thailand
"Pongsathorn Bauer, a Thai aquarist from Aquaria Phuket known as “Shark Dad,” releases a young Indo-Pacific Leopard shark into a sea pen at Maiton Island, Phuket," says Arunrugstichai. "Since 2023, Aquaria Phuket’s breeding program has produced more than 40 pups of this Endangered species, listed on the IUCN Red List. The aquarium is now working with the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, ReShark, WildAid, Ocean Blue Tree, and private partners on the StAR (Stegostoma tigrinum Augmentation and Recovery) Project Thailand, with the first wild reintroduction planned for August 2025."
Human Connection Award: People & Planet Ocean, Finalist Jianping Li
Norway
"In the middle of a Nordic winter, snow-clad mountains and islands frame the Reine fishing village," says Li. "Crimson cabins punctuate the cold blue expanse like beacons of warmth, while gentle waves lap against rocky shores. The image captures the Arctic’s silent romance - a harmony of solitude and the oceanic rhythm."
Human Connection Award: People & Planet Ocean, Finalist Sirachai Arunrugstichai
Taiwan
"Fuji 268, one of Taiwan’s last fire fishing boats, ignites a fireball to startle sardines in the coastal waters of New Taipei," says Arunrugstichai. "By 2023, it was the sole survivor of this national cultural heritage of Taiwan, with the crew working to sustain the tradition by partnering with local guides and launching their own educational program to offset costs and dwindling fish stocks. The effort drew more than 5,000 tourists in 2024 - double the previous year - sparking enough demand for another fire fishing boat to return to operation under this growing business model."
Human Connection Award: People & Planet Ocean, Finalist Jianping Li
China
"Captured along the tidal flats where the blue sea meets golden sands, this image portrays a group of fishermen transforming their labour into a striking performance," says Li. "Against a minimalist backdrop, their orderly procession, with red nets as props, creates a vivid interplay of warm and cool tones. The scene elevates mundane work into a vibrant tableau, celebrating the resilience and poetry of coastal life."
Human Connection Award: People & Planet Ocean, Finalist Natnattcha Chaturapitamorn
Vietnam
"Each morning before sunrise at Tam Tien beach, the shoreline comes alive with a flurry of activity," says Chaturapitamorn. "Clusters of wooden fishing boats anchor offshore, forming a floating fleet. From there, teams of fishermen in round basket boats skillfully navigate through the waves, ferrying barrels of freshly caught seafood to the shore. On the beach, families of fishermen and wholesale traders wait eagerly, ready to sort and purchase the catch. The seafood is quickly loaded into baskets and rushed off to markets throughout the province. This daily ritual reflects the deep connection between the sea and coastal livelihoods."
Human Connection Award: People & Planet Ocean, 1st Place Winner Craig Parry
Australia
"In the early hours of July 1st, we received a call about a stranded humpback whale," says Parry. "Wildlife veterinarian Steve Van Mil quickly assessed the situation and contacted SeaWorld Marine Rescue and other key agencies to coordinate a response. For 15 hours, rescue teams and the local community worked tirelessly in a unified effort to save her. Sadly, despite their dedication, she could not be saved. While the outcome was heartbreaking, witnessing the collaboration and compassion shown by multiple agencies and volunteers was incredibly moving - a powerful reminder of what can be achieved when people come together with a shared purpose."
Human Connection Award: People & Planet Ocean, Finalist Shi Xiaowen
China
"Xiapu boasts an extensive coastline where local aquaculture thrives," says Xiaowen. "This photo captures the laver farming scene in Xiapu's coastal waters. Shot on an overcast day, the rhythmic patterns formed by laver cultivation poles intertwine with fishermen labouring at work."
Human Connection Award: People & Planet Ocean, Finalist Wendy Mitchell
Indonesia
"In 2024/25, mass coral bleaching affected 84% of reefs globally," says Mitchell. "Even areas once thought to be climate refuges, like Raja Ampat, were hit for the first time. Elevated water temperatures and nutrient imbalances pushed entire reef’s past a tipping point. Yet some areas proved resilient, like the intricate balance provided by this mangrove system. For Papuan communities, these reefs are part of their cultural identity while providing essential food and livelihood. Global greed and inaction are eroding one of the planet’s greatest ecosystems, casting deep uncertainty over the future for those who depend on coral reefs."
Human Connection Award: People & Planet Ocean, 3rd Place Winner Natnattcha Chaturapitamorn
Vietnam
"In this coastal region of Vietnam, Sargassum seaweed grows and regenerates naturally," says Chaturapitamorn, "often rising above the water’s surface when fully matured, creating the impression of an underwater forest. Fishermen carry out their work using traditional round basket boats, manually handling the nets with care. The translucent net fans out in all directions, forming the striking illusion of a blooming sea flower. Throughout the process, maintaining harmony with nature is essential, as preserving the delicate balance of the surrounding ecosystem remains a top priority."
Human Connection Award: People & Planet Ocean, Finalist Max Holba
Indonesia
A handwoven bamboo basket, called “Bubu” in the local language, descends into the depths of Alor’s waters. "The locals of this Indonesian region use this traditional fishing technique as an efficient method to catch fish," says Holba. "The basket stays underwater for some time, and through a funnel-shaped opening, fish find their way in, but not out. After a few days, when sea conditions allow, the locals free dive - without fins and equipped only with handmade wooden goggles - to retrieve their “Bubu” and claim their catch."
Young Photographer Of The Year, 1st Place Winner Aaron Sanders
United Kingdom
"Under the cover of night, two tiny Bobtail squid engaged in an intimate display, their arms intertwined as they mated on the seabed," says Sanders. "Waves of colour rippled across their bodies as chromatophores pulsed in a mesmerising rhythm, white flickered to gold, gold to red, and back again, transforming them into living, glowing jewels in the dark. These otherworldly creatures performed their courtship, creating the next generation of Bobtail squid. I felt privileged to have witnessed this rare and tender moment. Approaching with care, I documented this encounter without disturbing the pair, capturing their brilliant display in all its intricate detail."
Young Photographer Of The Year, 2nd Place Winner Théo Guillaume
French Polynesia
"In January 2025, I observed hatchlings navigating the jagged 'papa' rocks, where waves pulse against the shore," says Guillaume. "When this individual's tiny head emerged from the water, it released a delicate jet from its nostrils: seawater swallowed in the frantic crawl to the sea. It was a fleeting gesture, easily missed, yet full of meaning. Sea turtles breathe through their mouths, but expel water through their noses, even at this age. This quiet breath, suspended in time - silent tribute to the profound beauty of small moments."
Conservation (Impact) Photographer Of The Year, 3rd Place Winner Claudio Moreno Madrid
Australia
"This image represents one of the most profound moments of my life," says Moreno Madrid. "It was my first year in Exmouth, drawn by the stories about Ningaloo Reef. With just a kayak and an obsession with the ocean I explored the reef weekly. On this particular day, a friend and I went to Turquoise Bay, where we encountered this humpback whale, hopelessly entangled in fishing nets, chased by dozens of sharks. In a moment of desperation, knowing it was beyond us to help, I tried to document the situation. I hope this image turns tragedy into awareness, inspiring real change for our ocean."
Conservation (Impact) Photographer Of The Year, Finalist Julia Ochs
Spain
"This image captures a rarely seen moment aboard a small bottom trawler in the Mediterranean," says Ochs. "After slowly gaining the fishermen’s trust, I was allowed to join them for a 14-hour shift at sea. Twice a day, a 100-metre net is dragged along the seafloor at depths of up to 800 metres. When it resurfaced, the catch spilled onto the deck – catsharks, rays, crabs, and countless others, many still struggling for life. Most wouldn’t feed anyone. They were bycatch, later discarded as waste. The experience left a lasting mark, and strengthened my resolve to expose this destructive practice and help end it."
Conservation (Impact) Photographer Of The Year, Finalist Natnattcha Chaturapitamorn
Bangladesh
"In this dynamic harbour scene, fishermen unload their catch from a wooden fishing boat at sunrise," says Chaturapitamorn. "At the heart of the action, a man carries an enormous fish across a narrow wooden plank, carefully balancing between boat and dock. Yet amidst this industrious energy, the presence of an endangered species serves as a reminder of the urgent need to protect marine biodiversity. As global fish stocks decline, safeguarding threatened species like this is vital, not only for ecological balance but for the long-term sustainability of fishing communities that depend on the ocean’s bounty."
Conservation (Impact) Photographer Of The Year, Finalist Noam Kortler
Philippines
"Whale sharks for the mob," says Kortler. "Much has been discussed about this phenomenon in Oslob, in the Philippines. "If you have never seen a whale shark, this is the place to go; it is 100% guaranteed. In this drone image (shot under licence), you can see the industry behind the tourism - 9 whale sharks approaching boats to be fed, and many more swimmers and divers there to see them. This takes place every day. In my opinion, the interaction has become a circus rather than a celebration of nature."
Beautiful photography. Such a mixture of horror and hope.
