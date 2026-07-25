The New York Times Mini Crossword may be small, but it’s designed to catch you off guard.

Unlike its full-sized cousin, the Mini forces you to think quickly. It packs a sharp mental workout into a compact 5×5 grid, ideal for short breaks.

A tiny puzzle doesn’t mean it’s always easy.

When you’re stuck on a clue, our daily hints and answers will help keep the momentum going.

Where to Play

You can play the Mini Crossword on the New York Times website, the NYT Games app, or within the Play tab of the main News app.

Past puzzles are available to Games and All Access subscribers.

When the Puzzle Drops

Weekdays + Saturdays : Available at 10 p.m. EST the night before.

: Available at the night before. Sundays: Drops earlier at 6 p.m. EST on Saturday.

How It Works

Fill the grid by solving Across and Down clues. You’ll know you’ve solved it correctly when music plays and a congratulatory message appears.

There’s no streak feature like Wordle, but you can track your solve time and compete with friends on the Mini leaderboard.

Game Features and Shortcuts

Timer : See how quickly you can complete the puzzle.

: See how quickly you can complete the puzzle. Reveal and Check tools : If you’re stuck, reveal a letter, word, or check your answers.

: If you’re stuck, reveal a letter, word, or check your answers. Keyboard shortcuts : Use arrow keys, spacebar, tab, and more (on desktop).

: Use arrow keys, spacebar, tab, and more (on desktop). Pen and Pencil Mode: Toggle between confident solves and tentative guesses.

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Across

“Good luck out there!”

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The answer is GOGETEM

File-sharing method between two Apple devices

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The answer is AIRDROP

Sticking together with paste

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The answer is GLUEING

Org. with a draft lottery

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The answer is NBA

Unable to relax

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The answer is UPTIGHT

Surround sound systems

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The answer is STEREOS

“I wouldn’t do that if I were you”

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The answer is BADIDEA

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Down

Running joke

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The answer is GAG

Commodity whose price has risen sharply in 2026

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The answer is OIL

Made a sound of exertion

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The answer is GRUNTED

Ayo of “The Bear”

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The answer is EDEBIRI

Assessed for priority, as in the E.R.

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The answer is TRIAGED

Extremely long time

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The answer is EON

Fuel economy meas.

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The answer is MPG

Alternative to a lightning cable

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The answer is USB

Book fair group, for short

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The answer is PTA

Soil-loosening tool

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The answer is HOE

Org. that issues Known Traveler Numbers

🔽 Show

The answer is TSA

Looking for quick crosswords to sharpen your mind? Check out our NYT Mini Crossword hub for daily grids, hints, and answers.

See Also

Explore more daily puzzles and NYT game solutions.