The New York Times Mini Crossword may be small, but it’s designed to catch you off guard.

Unlike its full-sized cousin, the Mini forces you to think quickly. It packs a sharp mental workout into a compact 5×5 grid, ideal for short breaks.

A tiny puzzle doesn’t mean it’s always easy.

When you’re stuck on a clue, our daily hints and answers will help keep the momentum going.

Where to Play

You can play the Mini Crossword on the New York Times website, the NYT Games app, or within the Play tab of the main News app.

Past puzzles are available to Games and All Access subscribers.

When the Puzzle Drops

Weekdays + Saturdays : Available at 10 p.m. EST the night before.

: Available at the night before. Sundays: Drops earlier at 6 p.m. EST on Saturday.

How It Works

Fill the grid by solving Across and Down clues. You’ll know you’ve solved it correctly when music plays and a congratulatory message appears.

There’s no streak feature like Wordle, but you can track your solve time and compete with friends on the Mini leaderboard.

Game Features and Shortcuts

Timer : See how quickly you can complete the puzzle.

: See how quickly you can complete the puzzle. Reveal and Check tools : If you’re stuck, reveal a letter, word, or check your answers.

: If you’re stuck, reveal a letter, word, or check your answers. Keyboard shortcuts : Use arrow keys, spacebar, tab, and more (on desktop).

: Use arrow keys, spacebar, tab, and more (on desktop). Pen and Pencil Mode: Toggle between confident solves and tentative guesses.

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Across

Completely overhaul

🔽 Show

The answer is REVAMP

Sneak peek

🔽 Show

The answer is PREVIEW

Purplish-red shade

🔽 Show

The answer is MAGENTA

Item purchased before proposing

🔽 Show

The answer is RING

2010s Emmy-winning comedy starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge

🔽 Show

The answer is FLEABAG

Fraudulent scheme

🔽 Show

The answer is CONGAME

🚨 State of emergency 🚨

🔽 Show

The answer is CODERED

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Down

Measure of engine speed, in brief

🔽 Show

The answer is RPM

Section of history

🔽 Show

The answer is ERA

Kick one’s feet up, with “out”

🔽 Show

The answer is VEG

So-so

🔽 Show

The answer is AVERAGE

Spot for little drinks that can lead to a big bill

🔽 Show

The answer is MINIBAR

Cutesy moniker for a romantic partner

🔽 Show

The answer is PETNAME

Moved like an excited dog’s tail

🔽 Show

The answer is WAGGED

Grp. monitoring TV decency standards

🔽 Show

The answer is FCC

British bathroom

🔽 Show

The answer is LOO

Appropriate last answer in this puzzle

🔽 Show

The answer is END

Looking for quick crosswords to sharpen your mind? Check out our NYT Mini Crossword hub for daily grids, hints, and answers.

See Also

Explore more daily puzzles and NYT game solutions.