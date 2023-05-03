34 Meme “Nuggets” From The Internet As Shared By This Instagram Account With 10M Followers
One could ask what is the one thread or theme that unites all the memes shared by this dedicated account on Instagram and turn to its name, only to find that there is accordingly no indication of one topic there either.
However, such efforts might well be the opposite of what one does while scrolling down to check out some memes online. One might feel that we put in enough effort while carrying out our daily job and home responsibilities and that “for once” we might wish to just let the various relatable life experiences take control and flow freely through our perception, sparking various unrestricted feelings and associations.
In other words, an Instagram account under the name “Nugget” fulfills its name by sharing memes for all life occasions without excluding any of them.
More info: Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
Lifting up and carrying 2 chairs at church to impress the girls: STRONK
That being said, that is not to say that the account name “Nugget” rings no bells; on the contrary, the wordplay leaves us wondering whether it has to do more with a lump of gold or some other substance, a valuable idea or a person acting stupidly. The account has 10 million followers on Instagram.
As Chloe Arkenbout, Jack Wilson, and Daniel De Zeeuw state in their introduction to “Critical meme reader”: “Memes are bastards, and we love them for it.” The way they explain such an idea is that memes merge many seemingly incompatible qualities, such as sense and nonsense or signification and circulation. The authors go as far as to acknowledge that the term ‘meme’ itself exhibits a certain level of ‘stupidity’ because it repeats itself twice as kids often love to do when playing or teasing one another.
Also when you wake up and you look like Mark Zuckerbergs more human looking clone.
Game: You don’t care? Ok. I’ll load slower..
“Sorry guys, I no-clipped through reality and had to survive and escape The Backrooms so I couldn’t text back.”
How should I kno!? I can only drive in Mario Kart!
However, the meme’s ‘stupidity’ is not unintentional, as the scholars put it: “it is not ashamed” of it, on the contrary, this repetition and a certain level of ‘stupidity’ is a generative principle of the meme. The authors cite Einstein, saying: “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results” and in many contexts, that is true; however, to an extent, it might very well be funny, especially when brought up to be so.
In his study “The ‘grotesque’ in Instagram memes”, Idil Galip discusses specifically the memes from Instagram and the grotesque as their essential element. Galip notes that the word grotesque comes from the word ‘grotto’ associated with feelings and senses of being damp and bizarre, as is one’s laughter and the uncanny feeling described as grotto-esque and caused by a thing of the sort.
Either he set the bar too high, or he’s a simp
This is accurate, but I can’t just Quit School..if only..2 more weeks..2 more weeks..
While discussing grotesque memes, the author uses the distinction discussed by Mary Ruso between two types of grotesque. First, there is the comic grotesque and, second, there is the grotesque as uncanny linked to feelings of unease and fear. He notes that while researching the internet for meme artists on Instagram, he found both types of grotesque to be widely used.
Idil Galip ends his article by noting that, as opposed to the carnivals from previous historical periods, the ‘carnival’ of digital life, as he calls it, is uninterrupted and continuous. “It is available for consumption, spectatorship and participation around-the-clock”. And what connects all the different activities and things associated with such memes is, according to the researcher, the experience of “in-betweenness”.
According to the researcher, similarly, as the Middle Ages carnival experience was something between penance and festivity, in the digital world, it is the experience of something between embodiment and virtuality. However, they both share the effect of creating ambivalent laughter in people.
Share your experience of internet memes in the comment section. What are your favorite themes when it comes to memes?
I see nothing wrong with this. I'd take Monday off as well, have a full long weekend at it.
Me using Mathway to cheat on my Algebra, while also googling the answer sheets for my bio assignments:
I went through all this mental gymnastics just to go outside my house today for the first time in a few weeks.
Melania: Does your diaper need changing? Donald: No! Also Donald:
Me overthinking overthinking realizing that I’m overthinking overthinking wishing I could stop overthinking about overthinking about overthinking:
I got big @$$ complete season collection of Beavis and Butthead waiting for me at home. Just have to survive 2 more days of school till I can watch them!
Absolutely! U never turn away a phone from a toddler! It's as unacceptable as moving when the cat is sleeping on u
Me not even seeing the signs that may or may not even be there and just accepting ima prob be lonely and trying to get through my day acting like I don’t care:
Someone make a new funny BP comments post. People left good comments on here I gotta post lol
Someone make a new funny BP comments post. People left good comments on here I gotta post lol