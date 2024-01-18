ADVERTISEMENT

I started with the title. It’s based on an infamous audio recording of legendary jazz drummer Buddy Rich berating his band members on their tour bus after a show. In a profane rant, an unhinged Rich accuses them of playing “clams” all night long, clams being jazz slang for bum notes and screw-ups. I’ve always loved jazz lingo and the word “clam” was rattling around in my skull for a long time before I thought that “Nothing But Clams” would make a good title for a comic strip.

Although cartoony and often nonsensical, my work involves themes of doom, failure, cynicism, crime, punishment, and depictions of characters who tend to be low-lifes and losers. I love cheap gags, off-color jokes, and old-timey cartoon tropes. The title seemed to fit.

My comic work is just for myself. Working in the animation biz, it’s a creative pressure valve, something that’s just mine. Plus, I don’t get notes. So if anyone happens to get a chuckle out of it, all the better, but I’ve always tried not to care about anything other than the fun and freedom of doing it. No overthinking. You have to trust your instincts and have a healthy dose of a “Who cares?” attitude. It works for me, anyway.

More info: Instagram