Couple Find Out Girl Is Not Their Bio Grandkid, Still Accept Her In The Family, Upset Daughter
Family, Parenting

Couple Find Out Girl Is Not Their Bio Grandkid, Still Accept Her In The Family, Upset Daughter

Family dynamics can get complicated, especially when grandparents are determined to expand the family tree. Imagine being in a situation where your parents insist on raising a child as their grandchild, even though a DNA test proved otherwise. 

This is the reality for one woman, who shared her situation on the Mumsnet forum. The mother shared a detailed account of her circumstances and how she had to tackle the difficult task of explaining the unconventional family ties to her own children. Keep reading and don’t forget to share your thoughts in the comments below!

Grandparents often eagerly anticipate their children starting families of their own

Image credits: Kampus Production (not the actual photo)

A woman shared her dilemma about embracing a non-biological niece

Image credits: Helena Lopes (not the actual photo)

Image source: Happygoluckywifey

When parents become grandparents, they often take a more relaxed approach with the little ones

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

Parents often find themselves eagerly asking their grown-up children, “When are you going to start a family?” This question is a reflection of a deep-seated desire to see the family grow and flourish. The possibility of becoming a grandparent gives joy and restored purpose for many.

Parents have to balance bringing up their kids with working, social commitments, and maintaining the physical fitness of their families. Consequently, sometimes they may not be able to spend enough quality time with their children as they would like.

In contrast, being a grandparent signifies that you now have lesser responsibilities hence can enjoy a more relaxed phase of life. You get an opportunity to become the ultimate fun-makers while creating unforgettable moments with little ones.

Grandmas and grandpas get to enjoy all the fun parts of raising kids without having to constantly worry about things like bedtime or homework. Imagine spending an afternoon building an epic blanket fort with the grandkids, then happily handing them back to their parents for dinner.

Grandparents love sharing family traditions with their grandchildren, especially through cherished recipes

Image credits: Antoni Shkraba (not the actual photo)

The elders in the house often want to see their family’s traditions and values continue through future generations. They love sitting with the grandkids and talking about their heritage, stories, and customs. For instance, a granny might teach her grandson how to bake a traditional family recipe that’s been in her family over generations. This not only keeps the family tradition alive but also keeps one connected to their cultural roots.

Being a grandparent can bring immense emotional fulfillment as well. By spending time together and creating lasting memories family members are able to strengthen their bond. However, research shows that grandparents often do not feel connected with what is happening in their grandchildren’s life.

In a study carried out by The Pulse Business and directed by BackThen, nearly 39% of grandparents in the UK feel alone because they don’t have a strong relationship with their family or grandchildren. Elderly people are especially prone to feelings of loneliness and social isolation.

So, by spending time with their family, they feel connected and cherished. In this particular incident, the author’s parents had formed a special bond with their non-biological grandchild. Do you think it was wrong of them to continue the relationship? Or do you think they did the right thing? 

People felt the author should let go of the fact that there’s no blood tie since other family members have already embraced her as part of the family

Others online understood the author’s sentiment behind the decision, acknowledging the complexities of family dynamics

Nikita Manot

Nikita Manot

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

Nikita Manot

Nikita Manot

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

Ieva Pečiulytė

Ieva Pečiulytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

Ieva Pečiulytė

Ieva Pečiulytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

Do you think grandparents should continue building a bond with a non-biological grandchild despite a lack of genetic ties?
foxwithadragontattoo avatar
Fox with a Dragon Tattoo
Fox with a Dragon Tattoo
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The family you make can be stronger than the family you were born into. It sounds like OP has made a choice based entirely off sharing genetics. Shes free to do it but it does not make her a good person, nothing but judgemental, condescending, arrogant phrasing start to finish. Unreasonable, no. But not a good person. The grandparents sound like wonderful people and that little girl is so lucky.

fluffydreg avatar
FluffyDreg
FluffyDreg
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think it's unreasonable for OP to effectively be denying that her parents adopted a child. They dont have to be a part of OP'S immediate family, but its obvious that is their parents child now.

fluffydreg avatar
FluffyDreg
FluffyDreg
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

.... the YTA being insane again huh. Yes they thought that was biologically their grandchild, but that doesnt mean they are pretending now. You can have family that's not blood related. That kid is bassixally just adopted. Lets take their parents out of the question because you don't judge people from their parents. OP's mom and dad adopted a baby that's not genetically related to them... and OP I guess is just denying that?

tyranamarsuess avatar
Tyranamar Suess
Tyranamar Suess
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The girl lives with her mom. She's not "adopted" by the grandparents. But the grandparents love her and to them she is their grandchild. OP needs to have a bigger heart. How petty to resent an 8 y/o bc there's no blood. That's awful and she is TA.

surlyscot avatar
Surly Scot
Surly Scot
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is akin to someone who paid a lot of money for a purebreed dog, had it as part of the family for 8yrs where they claim to love it, then did a DNA test on it, found out it wasn't 100% purebreed, so dumped it at the animal shelter or told the vet to euthanize it.

