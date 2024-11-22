ADVERTISEMENT

The '90s are like a friend you haven't seen in years—still close enough to feel familiar, but distant enough that the details about them have started to blur in your memory. So let's refresh it.

The Facebook page 'The Nostalgic 90's' is perfect for this task. It regularly shares memes that instantly take you back to the iconic decade. Whether we're talking about movies and music, or gadgets and toys, you'll find them on this corner of the internet.

More info: Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
master_minds9_1 avatar
DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
38 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I still watch some of these from time to time just to relive the memories. Also, Brendan is awesome.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
You May Also Like:
#2

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
183srf avatar
Steve Robert
Steve Robert
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah even I would like to see this. Can't even imagine what would make this NC-17.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#3

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
familiedito64 avatar
Fembot
Fembot
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So yes, very hot dudes (m/f), I agree but add John Hannah who made you laugh as Evy’s brother and made you cry in Four weddings and a funeral with that WHAuden poem

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
reubenkift avatar
reuben kift
reuben kift
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who else read this in Jeff's voice? With the errs, ahhs and uhs?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#13

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#17

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
samantha-hinson-sh avatar
Helena
Helena
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Inside everyones nose there live a sharp toothed snail and if you stick your finger in he may bite off your nail

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
frankgroef avatar
Frank Groef
Frank Groef
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well.... This was a qiet Hard moment to watch..... Like a proper punch directly in the heart

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#23

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
183srf avatar
Steve Robert
Steve Robert
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I tell people my life started as a Hallmark movie, but it's ending up like a Lifetime movie..

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#25

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
183srf avatar
Steve Robert
Steve Robert
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Come on. We wore bell bottom jeans in the late 60s and early 70s. And yes, having wet bottoms was always the case when it would rain.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
c-chotwattakawanich avatar
Passerby
Passerby
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was amazed by how amazing The House of the Dead looked back then.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#28

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
samantha-hinson-sh avatar
Helena
Helena
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can think about that scene and burst into tears. They did such a good job

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#33

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
mjskywalk avatar
Mjskywalk
Mjskywalk
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My kids are 9 and 5. About the same age as my brother and I were when we got the original NES. I have just gifted them the same NES. Mario 3 is the favorite.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#34

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#38

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#39

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
denjinronincs avatar
Panda-sized Potato
Panda-sized Potato
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

98° tried to enter as a third party, but was never able to make it that far.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#40

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#41

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#42

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
183srf avatar
Steve Robert
Steve Robert
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I used to love a cherry coke at a soda fountain when I was a kid. Back then, it was just a glass of coke, with a couple of pumps of cherry syrup. Delicious!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#43

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
danielmarsh avatar
BrunoVI
BrunoVI
Community Member
12 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When it was written? You know that comes from a SEVENTIES band, right? (Styx fans try to ignore the stuff that came out in the 1980s, but all secretly had "Domo Arigoto Mister Roboto" stuck in their heads.)

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#44

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#47

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
danielmarsh avatar
BrunoVI
BrunoVI
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Terri Garr died just a couple of weeks ago, at the age of eighty.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#48

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#49

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#51

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
tucker_cahooter avatar
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe when the main voice artists start dropping dead (they are now all aged between 60 and 80) they might finally let this show end.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#53

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
danielmarsh avatar
BrunoVI
BrunoVI
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who thought coconut would be a good flavor for gushers? (OK, coconut COMES with juice in the middle, but stil...)

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#55

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#56

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#57

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#58

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
franoisbouzigues avatar
François Bouzigues
François Bouzigues
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

All blue and green eyed people across the word have ONE common ancestor that proceeded to pass his genes very successfully. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2008/01/080130170343.htm Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#60

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#63

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
familiedito64 avatar
Fembot
Fembot
Community Member
57 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I firmly believe everyone essentially keeps their music taste they acquired at 13-18 for the rest of their lives

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#65

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
lindacowley avatar
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm buying ash tray as present for non smoking parents years old

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#66

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#68

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#70

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
reubenkift avatar
reuben kift
reuben kift
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Never gave it any thought as a child, but as an adult I have to say: I couldn't think of a worse kind of Hell.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#72

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#73

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#78

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#81

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#82

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#83

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#84

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#85

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#86

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#87

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#88

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#89

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#90

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#91

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#92

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#93

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#94

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#95

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#96

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
183srf avatar
Steve Robert
Steve Robert
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For $2.00 today you can get a McBread. Two slices of bread and nothing in-between.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#97

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#98

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#99

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#100

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#101

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#102

Nostalgic-90s-Pictures

TheNostalgic90s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST