“How Nostalgic Are You?”: Cast Your Vote On These 15 Childhood Picks And See For Yourself
Remember waking up early on Saturday mornings just to catch your favorite cartoons, waiting forever for dial-up internet, or carrying a CD player everywhere you went? The ’80s, ’90s, and early 2000s were packed with unforgettable trends, gadgets, snacks, and moments that somehow still live rent-free in our heads.
From Walkmans and Tamagotchis to legendary cartoons and school trends—this nostalgia poll brings it all back. Every question is designed to unlock memories you forgot you even had, or make you say, “Wow… I haven’t thought about that in years.” Vote on each one and see how your childhood stacks up against everyone else's. 🎮📼
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
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You only have a little change left. What are you buying?
I'm sure it was terrible, but I have fond memories of my high school cafeteria pizza.
Choose a go-to “canteen drink”:
Which “handheld” companion would you keep?
Which way of watching your favorite movies at home would you bring back?
Choose the more iconic one:
If you had the remote, which channel was staying on all afternoon?
Best gadget to listen to your favorite tracks on the go:
Choose what was the best way to message friends?
The go-to shoe choice that you would beg your parents for:
What was the "coolest" thing to have in a bedroom?
My old childhood bedroom in my childhood home still has the glow-in-the-dark stars on the ceiling from when I was a kid. Those stars are 35 years old now!
Which candy would be your ultimate flex?
How would you tell your crush you like them?
Vote on the best childhood after-school activity:
Pick the one cartoon intro that would never be skipped:
You HAVE to watch The Simpsons intro all the way through to see what Bart is writing on the chalkboard this episode! XD