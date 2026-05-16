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Remember waking up early on Saturday mornings just to catch your favorite cartoons, waiting forever for dial-up internet, or carrying a CD player everywhere you went? The ’80s, ’90s, and early 2000s were packed with unforgettable trends, gadgets, snacks, and moments that somehow still live rent-free in our heads.

From Walkmans and Tamagotchis to legendary cartoons and school trends—this nostalgia poll brings it all back. Every question is designed to unlock memories you forgot you even had, or make you say, “Wow… I haven’t thought about that in years.” Vote on each one and see how your childhood stacks up against everyone else's. 🎮📼

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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#1

You only have a little change left. What are you buying?

A collage of childhood picks: a slice of pizza, smiley fries, pigs in a blanket, and a Hershey's chocolate bar. How nostalgic are you?

Theschooldaze , Electra Studio , Vladimir Srajber & Ray Suarez Report

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Upstaged75
Upstaged75
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm sure it was terrible, but I have fond memories of my high school cafeteria pizza.

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    #2

    Choose a go-to “canteen drink”:

    A collage of childhood picks: chocolate milk cartons, lemonade, Capri-Sun, and milk being poured. How nostalgic are you?

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    #3

    Which “handheld” companion would you keep?

    A collage of nostalgic childhood picks: a pink digital pet, a Game Boy playing Tetris, hands holding a brick game, and colorful spinning tops.

    Lisa from Pexels , William Warby , Cottonbro studio & Tomas Castelazo Report

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    #4

    Which way of watching your favorite movies at home would you bring back?

    A vintage black CRT TV, evoking childhood memories, rests on a wooden surface against a cluttered background. How nostalgic are you?

    Zulfugar Karimov Report

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    #5

    Choose the more iconic one:

    Four images: Unicorn cereal, a McDonald's sign, Kinder Surprise eggs, and gumball machines. How nostalgic are you?

    Cottonbro studio , Samuel Figueroa , Dziana Hasanbekava & Alejandro Grinblat Report

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    #6

    If you had the remote, which channel was staying on all afternoon?

    A collage of classic childhood TV channel logos: Nickelodeon, Disney Channel, Cartoon Network, and MTV. Cast your vote and see your childhood picks.

    MTV networks , Disney Enterprises , Cartoon Network & Viacom International Inc Report

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    #7

    Best gadget to listen to your favorite tracks on the go:

    A collage of nostalgic childhood electronics: a Walkman, Discman, radio, and iPod, for a childhood picks quiz.

    Stefan , MiNe , Nothing Ahead & Thanh Thiện Tô Report

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    #8

    Choose what was the best way to message friends?

    A nostalgic flat lay of childhood picks: a camera, cassette tapes, floppy disks, cell phone, VCR, and old telephones.

    DS stories Report

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    #9

    The go-to shoe choice that you would beg your parents for:

    A collage of four different shoes: light-up sneakers on a skateboard, black-and-grey Jordans, white Adidas, and lavender Crocs. How nostalgic are you?

    ClickerHappy , Vladimir Srajber , Yahoo! Blog & Wolrider YURTSEVEN Report

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    #10

    What was the "coolest" thing to have in a bedroom?

    Four images showcasing childhood picks: a pink lava lamp, glow-in-the-dark stars, band posters, and a boombox. How nostalgic are you?

    Em Hopper , Source , Cottonbro studio & Muhammad Shamaoon Malik Report

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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My old childhood bedroom in my childhood home still has the glow-in-the-dark stars on the ceiling from when I was a kid. Those stars are 35 years old now!

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    #11

    Which candy would be your ultimate flex?

    A collage of childhood picks: ring pops, a candy necklace, Hubba Bubba bubble tape, and a candy store. How nostalgic are you?

    Source , Source , Source & Asif Masimov Report

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    #12

    How would you tell your crush you like them?

    A rusty red padlock with a heart engraving on a white grid fence, evoking a sense of nostalgia.

    Michaela St Report

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    #13

    Vote on the best childhood after-school activity:

    A collage of childhood memories: biking, a video store, an arcade, and kids by a tree. How nostalgic are you?

    Dmax Tran , Harrison Haines , Cottonbro studio & Barbara Olsen Report

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    #14

    Pick the one cartoon intro that would never be skipped:

    A collage of childhood picks: Spongebob, Pokemon's Ash, The Simpsons Christmas, and Tom & Jerry. How nostalgic are you?

    Nickelodeon Animation Studio , The Pokémon Company , 20th Century Studios & Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Report

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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You HAVE to watch The Simpsons intro all the way through to see what Bart is writing on the chalkboard this episode! XD

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    #15

    Which nostalgic song instantly takes you back to childhood?

    A vintage record player with various old records scattered on a wooden table, evoking a feeling of nostalgia.

    KoolShooters Report

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