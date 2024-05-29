ADVERTISEMENT

North Korea resorted to a bizarre strategy of dropping trash-filled balloons on its neighboring rival South Korea.

Amid escalating tensions between the two countries, North Korea has launched over two hundred balloons filled with garbage, filth, and what appeared to be feces at South Korea since Tuesday night.

About 260 such balloons were found in different parts of the country by Wednesday afternoon, the South’s military said, according to the Associated Press. Some of the balloons even reached all the way to the southern tip of the country’s mainland.

North Korea has launched 100+ balloons towards South Korea. The balloons either contain propaganda leaflets, sewage, or garbage. South Korea still detects balloons airborne. pic.twitter.com/DHaFYVP8Wc — War Tracker (@wartracker4) May 29, 2024

The balloons contained scraps of plastic, sheets of paper, and other garbage, which spilled onto the roads and streets of the southern neighbor. Some reports said the balloons contained a dark-colored, smelly substance that appeared to be feces but was not confirmed.

The act, spearheaded by the Kim Jong Un-ruled country, was called “inhumane and low-level” by South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

“North Korea’s actions clearly violate international law and seriously threaten the safety of our citizens,” JCS added. “All responsibility arising from the North Korean balloons lies entirely with North Korea, and we sternly warn North Korea to immediately stop its inhumane and low-level actions.”

Image credits: API/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

It is believed the provocative move from North Korea comes in retaliation to South Korean activists flying anti-regime propaganda leaflets across the border.

Balloons with anti-North Korea pamphlets, along with USB flash drives containing South Korean pop culture content, were recently sent via balloons to the northern neighbor, which triggered the “tit for tat” response, Voice of America reported.

🇰🇵🙄 North Korea sent 150 balloons filled with garbage and manure to South Korea, – Yonhap ❗️The balloons dropped overnight in various locations across the country. pic.twitter.com/Su8gTC3QPO — MAKS 24 🇺🇦👀 (@Maks_NAFO_FELLA) May 29, 2024

“Scattering leaflets by use of balloons is a dangerous provocation that can be utilized for a specific military purpose,” Kim Kang Il, North Korea’s vice minister of national defense, said in a Sunday statement.

North Korea promised a “tit for tat action” and said the Republic of Korea (ROK) will then realize “how much effort” it takes to remove such balloons from the streets.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Wednesday that North Korea had sent more than 200 balloons over the border carrying various pieces of trash such as plastic bottles, batteries, shoe parts and even animal dung. https://t.co/VZK8CEva9J pic.twitter.com/DGdDvgzjo2 — Radio Free Asia (@RadioFreeAsia) May 29, 2024

“Mounds of wastepaper and filth will soon be scattered over the border areas and the interior of (South Korea) and it will directly experience how much effort is required to remove them,” Kim said. “When our national sovereignty, security and interests are violated, we will take action immediately.”

Following the northern neighbor’s provocative move on Tuesday night, the South’s military asked civilians not to touch the items dropped from North Korea and to inform officials if they came across them.