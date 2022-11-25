So to gain inspiration from people who firmly draw the line, Redditor cigarandcreamsoda reached out to fellow members of the 'Ask Reddit' community: "What is a non-negotiable rule in your house for everyone?" As the thread immediately became a hit, we at Bored Panda have gathered a list of some of the most interesting responses down below. Continue scrolling to check them all out, upvote the ones you agree with, and be sure to share your own unyielding house rules with us in the comments!

But some people may have a different idea of what being a respectful and courteous guest means. Then, it can do homeowners well to set some boundaries and stick to them from the get-go.

Having people over for drinks, backyard parties or, most recently, Thanksgiving dinners can be one of the most enjoyable things in the world. Many of us love inviting visitors into our humble dwellings, and we always go the extra mile to make them feel as comfortable as possible. Fluffy pillows, soft lighting, scented candles, soothing music, you name it, making our guests feel at home tends to make us all happy and warm inside, too.

#1 You don't get to hug my kids if they don't want to hug you. I don't care if you're the grandparent or what.

#2 No homophobia. No transphobia. No racism.

#3 Shoes off!

#4 Knock first! Bathroom, bedroom or study room. Knocking is a slowly forgotten art of respect.

#5 If there is a cat on your lap, you don’t have to get up for any reason.

#6 No outside clothes on the bed

#7 Clean up after yourself.

#8 Don’t feed my dogs, anything. I don’t care how cute they are looking at you.

#9 WASHING HANDS AFTER USING THE WASHROOM.

#10 Don't put stuff on the stairs. Almost died once. Never again!

#11 Don't f**k around with someone when they are asleep. If someone is asleep, they're off limits, no messing with/pranks and no waking up without good reason. It wasn't until talking to my friends who had siblings who would pile things on them, move the bed, wake them up in the middle of the night (just general sibling hijinks) And realised how important the 'leave sleeping family members alone' was in our house growing up

#12 I have timid cats, leave them alone. If they come up to you, fine. Don't be chasing them around the house trying to pet them or pick them up. You won't be invited over ever again.

#13 One of the biggest rules is actually for when people are leaving my home, and it's a very simple one, "Text me when you get home safely."

#14 If there is food in the house, it is available to anyone. Company included.

#15 Unless you've explicitly been invited to spend the night go away at the end of the night. I'll call you an uber, I'll pay your cab if I have to, I'll give you a ride to retrieve your car tomorrow, but go away.



I like hosting, but only friends who also leave without basically being shoved out the door eventually.

#16 If you pee on the toilet seat clean it up!!!



I am a single parent with 2 boys, I know I'm not the one peeing on the toilet seat but apparently they don't either.

#17 No smoking

#18 Nobody gets humiliated. For nothing. Joking around, banter, discussions, arguments, all fine. Humiliation, as in name calling, laughing down, patronising, unhelpful comments that just hurt and don't do anything else - no.

#19 Noone gets in without at least 5 days of warning and an exact arrival time. I need to f*****g clean.

#20 I live alone with my dog. When my friends come over, they make comments about my dog being on my furniture or that he sleeps in the bed with me. It’s my house and my dog’s house. If they don’t like it, they can leave.

#21 Don't tap on the aquarium glass.

#22 The dog lives here - you don’t.

#23 It used to be to not pee on the carpet.



My wiener dog disagrees with that rule

#24 Do not mistreat the dogs.

#25 Car doesn’t go in drive unless everyone has their seatbelts on.

#26 Minimum pants (underwear) at the dinner table. Remarkably something you have to enforce quite often with small children.

#27 No slamming doors.

#28 Since my friends have manners, I have no rules. If you aren't a friend, you're not in my house

#29 If the cat sits on your lap, you must pet the cat.

#30 One side of the kitchen sink stays empty!



We have one of those two-basin stainless sinks and it drives me absolutely bonkers when I have to remove and stack dishes just to get water to make coffee in the morning.

#31 Do not let the cats out.

#32 don’t look outside between 2:35 and 2:38 am

#33 Help cleaning up the dishes after a meal is graciously appreciated. But, don’t even think about putting my knives or pans in the dishwasher. I will happily hand wash them myself.

#34 If the TV is on, your phone volume should be set to zero or else wear headphones. Same goes for any other electronic devices. There are few things more annoying than volume wars in the living room.

#35 Don't EVER touch my God damn thermostat ........EVER!

#36 Don't leave time on the microwave!

#37 Put the lid down on toilet! We have shelves by the toilet and I don't know how many stuff jumped into the toilet.

#38 If u take a cold one from the fridge you replace it with one from the box out in the porch. And if there are no beers left u go to the store and get more immediately. This is our main house rule that I had to follow ever since I was a little kid.

#39 The one rule in my dad’s house is one that he won’t tell you: don’t poop in the upstairs bathroom. The shame of having to ask him for a plunger is just not worth it.

#40 If it's on the table, it's everyone's property. Stuff yourself, don't even ask.

#41 Who ever has the higher standard for a chore does the chore.





When I do the dishes, I do the dishes. When my wife does the dishes, she does the dishes, makes coffee, and wipes down the counters.





When my wife sweeps, she gets the major areas. When I sweep, I move all the furniture and toys, then sweep every room, under every bed, then spot mop, then vacuum all the rugs and carpeted areas.

#42 No water above cardboard!



I like board games, my partner likes plants. Plants that need watering. Gravity makes water go down so when there were plants above my board games, it was only a matter of time before 'the incident' happened. Now we have the above rule.

#43 No food in the bedrooms

#44 If i want to sit on my countertops don’t tell me i f*****g cant.

#45 Clean after yourself. Let people have their turn to speak. If things get heated, take break before you say s**t you’ll regret afterwards.



And always, always, close the dog gate after you walk in lest the dog go on an endless adventure.

#46 No phones at the dinner table

#47 You *will* give my dogs at minimum one pat and one "good boy" each or you're leaving.

#48 The chair that looks like a golden throne that is in the middle of the livingroom on that raised dias? That is my chair and mine alone. Your seat in the pillow on the floor at my feet.

#49 Those allowed in, Mi Casa, Su Casa.. All I need to know is if the dog has been walked (never required, always allowed) and if ur joining for dinner. I hate buying/prepoing food for no one to turn up.