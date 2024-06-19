Cats are peculiar creatures that engage in entertaining and sometimes not-so-entertaining behavior. They leap to impossible heights like professional acrobats; they sometimes bring us unpleasant "gifts" and even sit on our laptop, ensuring no work gets done without their approval.

While looking at photos of their random acts is fun, today we are going to decode some of their common behaviors. This will help you understand your feline friend better and also deepen your bond with them.