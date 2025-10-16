ADVERTISEMENT

The winners of the 51st annual Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition have been announced, showcasing some of the most stunning and detailed images of the microscopic world. From insects to plant structures, these photographs reveal the beauty and complexity of tiny subjects we often overlook in our daily lives. The competition, run by Nikon Instruments, has been celebrating excellence in microscopy and digital imaging for over five decades, inspiring scientists and artists alike.

This year’s top prize went to China’s Zhang You for his incredible image of a rice weevil perched on a grain of rice, wings fully extended. Using a combination of photography skills, careful lighting, and focus stacking, You captured a moment that blends scientific detail with artistic flair. His work reminds us that even the smallest creatures can be fascinating and beautiful when seen up close.

More info: nikonsmallworld.com | Instagram | Facebook | x.com