According to some reports, the movie Joker (2019) cost $70 million to produce but had a marketing budget of around $120 million. If there was an argument to be made for the prevalence of hype culture, that was it! But for every "next big thing" that changed our lives, there were a bunch that didn't. So, we decided to comb through the internet and put together a list of the ones that disappointed people the most. Continue scrolling to check it out!

People in a parade, dressed in black with Windows logos, highlight tech flop in a humorous setting. Microsoft held a literal funeral procession for the iPhone when they introduced the Windows Phone.

KaityKat117 , thishowthingswork Report

Still may happen in the future. More and more people are relizing Apple products are grossly overhyped.

    Colorful Google logo signage on a wooden wall, representing the tech giant's influence in Silicon Valley. Google+ was supposed to topple Facebook.

    Regnes , Kai Wenzel/unsplash Report

    Maybe it could have, if it had the same functionality. But it didn't. It was pretty bare-bones.

    Close-up of a reptilian eye displayed on a television screen; represents a flop in "The Next Big Thing" concepts. 3D tv. i remember those being sold somewhere when we had to buy a couch, and accidentally renting the 3d version of a movie, but it never took off.

    Stupid-ForYou , bigebige/reddit Report

    The active ones were terrible = the glasses was heavy, needed batteries and did cost fortune. I still think the main reason why 3D TVs did not succeed was that active 3D was so bad and you often needed to very carefully select the right TV model to avoid it (often many people did not). I still have at home passive 3D, which has the same glasses as in movies (just polarized, plastic, for a few bucks) and it is SO good... The resolution is effectively halved, but in today's 4K TVs it wouldn't be much of a problem. It's one of the things that I'd REALLY love to see around today...

    Empty 4DX cinema seats under dim lighting, illustrating a flop of "the next big thing." Those weird 4D movie with the smell? Does anyone even remember those? They felt like fever dreams.

    Dcipher01 , anthonylavado/reddit Report

    Zune device on an orange surface, illustrating an example of "The Next Big Thing" that turned into a flop. Zune, I remember everyone who had one telling me it was gonna replace iPod.

    SMANDDC06 , Julien G./flickr Report

    Two people on Segways pass a pedestrian on a sidewalk, highlighting the "next big thing" as a flop. For a brief moment in time Segways were the future.

    MLein97 , Jan Paweł Bochen/unsplash Report

    I think it was the awkward design that killed them. Electric scooters are basically the same concept but are much more user friendly and scooters are freakin' everywhere now.

    Compact car parked outside, representing "the next big thing" that became a flop in automotive history. The Tata Nano. The company set out to build the lowest price new car in the world, and it succeeded.

    Unfortunately, newly middle class Indian families didn’t want the stigma of owning the world’s cheapest new car, so sales never came anywhere close to expectations.

    JournalofFailure , Biswarup Ganguly Report

    Ostrich in a field with a group, illustrating a flop moment in nature. About 25 years ago, they thought ostrich meat would be as popular as chicken.

    momobeth , Getty Images/unsplash Report

    Tastes more like steak, really nice, lean, tender... haven't seen it in the supermarkets for ages.

    Six cartoon monkeys with various outfits and expressions, representing "The Next Big Thing" that became a flop. NFT’s.

    LouisiAnimaaL , Yuga Labs Report

    Pepsi Blue Hawaii bottle on a wooden surface, showcasing a product that turned out to be a flop. Pepsi Blue. I tried it once and really liked it, but no one bought it so it vanished overnight.

    genericmovievillain , kanonn/flickr Report

    Two people in a tense scene from a movie, illustrating "The Next Big Thing" that became a flop. Universal Picture's 'Dark Universe.'

    The Mummy with Tom Cruise was supposed to start a whole line of movies, but when that one died it took the rest with it.

    doowgad1 , Universal Pictures Report

    Quibi logo on a purple background, symbolizing a major flop in streaming services. Quibi

    It’s like they forgot that we already all had YouTube….

    Dubz1781 , BBC Report

    Man wearing a white futuristic helmet, a tech innovation that turned out to be a flop. Bio-hacking. It was supposed to be this big thing and I read an article about a dude that had a bunch of sensors on him, some nifty glasses that displayed the data and he used all this data to adjust his daily things, like eating and drinking. He claimed that "in two years, everyone will be bio-hackers". That was four years ago and the closest we've got are activity monitor watches that people use and ignore. Dumbest next big thing ever.

    reyska , Katriece Ray/flickr Report

    Model submarine named "Auguste Piccard," symbolizing a technological flop. Submarine Tourism.

    CircusOfBlood , Kecko/flickr Report

    Define submarine tourism. Nearly every beach resort I’ve been to in North America has an Atlantis sub tour.

    A hand holding a cup of Dippin' Dots, a product once considered the next big thing. Are Dippin Dots still the ice cream of the future?

    The4StringSamurai , sejohnson0408/reddit Report

    Our area amusement park has a water park where every 100 yards is a Dippin Dots kiosk. It’s a family tradition that once we settle into a little cabana by the wave pool, we go grab our Dippin Dots.

    Student loan forgiveness.

    Two-HeadedAndroid Report

    Cooling towers under cloudy sky, representing a major flop. Nuclear. We were going to have lots of power, nuclear powered airplanes, nuclear space travel and there even were suggestions of widening the Panama canal with nuclear explosions.

    mosquitohater2023 , Getty Images/unsplash Report

    A person experiencing virtual reality with a headset, illustrating a "next big thing" tech flop. Meta verse.

    2-3inches , UK Black Tech/unsplash Report

    Underwater exploration equipment, a potential "next big thing" flop, capturing seafloor imagery. Carbon Fiber Submersibles.

    Substantial-Being137 , NOAA/unsplash Report

    Green flag with white star, symbolizing a flop from "The Next Big Thing" series. Esperanto.

    Biggdaddyrich , Richard H. Geoghegan Report

    ''Rimmer: Holly, as the Esperantinos would say, "Bonvolu alsendi la pordiston, laushajne estas rano en mia bideo." I think we all know what that means. Holly: Yeah, it means, "Could you send for the hall porter? There appears to be a frog in my bidet." ''

    Golden and black Lytro camera, an example of a tech flop on a concrete surface. Lytro. It was a light-field camera that allowed you to change a picture's point of focus after taking the image. It had a cool design and neat features capturing an Apple like aesthetic of form and function.

    Huge failure but I was obsessed with them for a while.

    SchnifTheseFingers , htomari/flickr Report

    Family enjoying time with a child on a hoverboard, once hyped as the next big thing. Hoverboards. Most users actually physically flopped and tanked onto their butts!

    AcornTopHat , Getty Images/unsplash Report

    Does anyone remember when Yahoo tried to do streaming shows?

    anon Report

    Watched some of their shows. Fabio-something. An Italian chef. It was quite good.

    Man wearing sunglasses and a pink collared shirt, with people's reflections visible in the lenses. Shia LaBeouf's set up to be the next Indiana Jones.

    knittingneedles321 , Pietro Luca Cassarino/flickr Report

    Too bad , Because we ended up with the far far worse, Phoebe Waller Bridge

    Person using a Virtual Boy headset, an example of the next big thing that turned out to be a flop. Nintendo Virtual Boy.

    dude-O-rama , Kelly Marine/flickr Report

    A lineup of colorful plush bears with tags, an example of "The Next Big Thing" that became a flop. Beanie babies.

    Little bean bag plush stuffed animals from the 90's. People thought they were going to become incredibly valuable collectors items like the original Star Wars toys. Some people went nuts and spent all their money on the things. I remember hearing about a divorcing couple fighting viciously over the collection they'd amassed.

    sabangnim , Dominique Godbout/flickr Report

    What makes something valuable is craft and rarity. Don't get sucked into obvious bubbles for items that have neither. I'm sure thrift stores will be overflowing with those Stanley mugs in a couple years too.

    Colorful CD reflection showcasing technology, highlighting the concept of "The Next Big Thing" that turned into a flop. Laserdisc.

    blakesmate , Denise Chan/flickr Report

    Juice dispenser pouring green liquid into a glass, representing a flop as "the next big thing." Juicero. Was going to be the keurig of fresh squeezed juice but the "pods" were proprietary bags with a full glass' worth of specially diced fruit amd the machine would squeeze them.

    The Dollop podcast has a great episode for all the details.

    rasputin6543 , Juicero Report

    Whatever happened to graphene and amazing battery technology?

    speedracer73 Report

    If you don't realise that the Amazing Battery Technology is a reality, you're clearly too young.

    California Bullet Train.

    littledabwilldoya Report

    Curved TVs.

    BokiGilga Report

    More recently: Threads. Twitter was supposed to be dead by now.

    thecodingEnthusiast Report

    YouTube premium.

    0nelostghost Report

    I think the Wii U should be mentioned. That disappeared as soon as it came out.

    OkFirefighter83 Report

    I will defend it until my dying breath but Minidisks were supposed to revolutionise music. CD quality, basically indestructible, rewritable, massive storage. I _loved_ my MD player but MP3 players just killed them dead.

    MagicBez Report

    Hydrogen cars.

    anon Report

    I still hope that they will gain in popularity ond day.

    Fetch.

    Somewhereoverrainbow Report

    Beta videotape labeled "Olivia Newton-John: Live!" in a blue case, illustrating a past flop in media formats. Betamax. Superior in video quality but lacked hardware support, thus making it more expensive.

    hglndr9 , Leonardo Rizzi/flickr Report

    It wasn't about price, just the bigger manufacturers forming a cartel to push VHS instead.

    Drinks with little edible balls suspended in them. Late 90s, I can't remember what they were called, but there were several brands

    Edit: it was Orbitz and Skittlebrau as some commenters said. I know about boba tea, but this was nothing like that. It was *definitely* gross and weird, by all accounts.

    straberi93 Report

    When Garth Brooks tried to re-create himself as a brooding rockstar with a goatee..

    Raccoon_Expert_69 Report

    Chris Gaines. Created as a character to feature in a film that never got produced. He wanted to explore different genres and styles whilst making a film that documented it and told the story of Chris Gaines. Not an attempt to to recreate Garth Brooks.

    Sega Dreamcast.

    PewpyDewpdyPantz Report

    The Dreamcast was an awesome system. Now the Saturn, THAT was a disaster.

    Cryptocurrencies.

    WeirdcoolWilson Report

    The crypto market is on a dip at the moment, mostly because of the Fanta Furher's rubbish, but the overall trajectory looking at the charts has always been upwards. Yes, some are trash but it can't be denied that if you bought Bitcoin, ethereum, ripple etc 10 years ago, you're a buttload richer today - even with dip.

    Midi-chlorians.

    Gryffindorq Report

    WUPHF.com!

    Furious_Worm Report

    Recently? VR, NFTs/Crypto, hyperloops, almost any scam from silicon valley that depended on the free money flow of zero interest rates.

    Edit 1: when i say VR i meant the meta verse thing Mark Zuckerberg blew 10 billion on. The technology of VR is interesting but I don’t believe we are there yet in a way mass consumers will adopt it, you need to deal with real world space, eye strain (most people can last between 15-30 minutes, there are some outliers but that cannot be good for you), theres your proprioceptive system (balance) that gets thrown out of whack and that’s why you feel nauseous.

    I think a mix of VR/AR might work but until you can recreate a plug so that your VR inputs match those you brain is identifying I don’t think you’ll have the matrix or that ready player one world people are dying for.

    Youngworker160 Report

    Autonomous vehicle parked on the street, featuring technology that was once touted as the next big thing. Neil Youngs Pony music player, and losless music files.

    CDV - Kinda like a disc that plays on cd player, or dvd player, I believe.

    DAT - required a player more expensive than an entire stereo at that time

    space exploration, we were supposed to be colonizing the moon by now

    During pandemic, several bands were saying livestreaming shows was thier only live appearances, going forward.

    My wife bought a large cricut to make vinyl decals for cars,etc. nevedr happened.

    Driverless cars, never happen on a mass scale.

    NonsenseImFine , Timo Wielink/unsplash Report

    I haven’t tried the car version, but one time I finished a photoshoot in Perth and a small bus pulled up and had a billboard across it asking the public to trial the new driverless bus around the block, so I did, it was ridiculously slow and weird 😂 but cool idea in theory.

    Pickleball is headed that way...

    anon Report

    Cyberpunk 2099.

    anon Report

    Open wooden drawer with papers featuring Japanese characters; a visual metaphor for a "Next Big Thing" flop. The idea that we should learn Chinese because it was supposed to supplant English as the next global language.

    astarisaslave , Leon Gao/unsplash Report

    English will always have the advantage of being much, much easier to learn than Chinese.

    Juicero

    By 2017 they raised $120 million dollars from big name VC firms and used it to create a $400 machine that would “fresh squeeze” overpriced and overly complex fruit filled packets.

    How do you overly complicate a fruit packet? Instead of printing an expiration date they added a chip or code that would be read by the machine. The machine would then send the expiration date to your phone.

    Bloomberg ran an article showing you could squeeze the packets faster, and better, then the machine could.

    anon Report

    Pepsi clear.

    Mylesdog2014 Report

    Always reminds me of the Saturday Night Live skit Clear Gravy. Hilarious!

    WOW Chips. "In 1998, Frito-Lay introduced WOW Chips, fat-free chips made with olestra–whose molecules acted like a laxative when people ate too much.".

    lazerwolf987 Report

    A good chip that didn’t make you poop that I miss - red rock delis rice chips, cheese and herb flavour. I used to go nuts on these as a kid

    Harry and Meghan.

    Although an argument could be made that only they thought they were the next big thing.

    Mysterious-Apple-118 Report

    Streets ahead. It was going to be verbal wildfire.

    anon Report

    Red "Kony 2012" posters on a fence near the Capitol, symbolizing a flop in social activist movements. Kony 2012!!!

    iamthepip , Uncommon fritillary Report

    Xbox Kinect.

    anon Report

    Wasn't there a new cell phone that came out that had massively long battery power, but the downside was the thing was like a freaking brick?

    orangestar17 Report

    Google stadia.

    shaulive Report

    It was a cool idea, but--IIUC--they never developed a competitive selection of games. Plus, they were entering a crowded market, so it was going to be tough no matter what.

    Most of google projects, google+, google glasses and the list go on.

    morbihann Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Moviepass.

    slightofhand1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    monscul avatar
    Green Tree
    Green Tree
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That one actually worked too well and was therefore unsustainable. The model relied on a large percentage of pass holders not using it frequently. Instead the people who bought the passes were movie buffs and it collapsed because it was being used too much and the theaters were losing money. For those who don't know this one: It was a monthly subscription for unlimited movies at the theater.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #61

    Zipdisk.

    maskdfantom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    Truth social.

    darkcaretaker Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Disney's Star Wars.

    Reasonable-Mischief Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Still alive and producing new content. So the haters were proven wrong on this one.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #64

    Clubhouse 😂.

    CookieAddict3149 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    ET for Atari.

    YouCantStopMe009 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Therenos.

    DarlinggD Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!