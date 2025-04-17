According to some reports , the movie Joker (2019) cost $70 million to produce but had a marketing budget of around $120 million. If there was an argument to be made for the prevalence of hype culture, that was it! But for every "next big thing" that changed our lives, there were a bunch that didn't. So, we decided to comb through the internet and put together a list of the ones that disappointed people the most. Continue scrolling to check it out!

#1 Microsoft held a literal funeral procession for the iPhone when they introduced the Windows Phone.

#2 Google+ was supposed to topple Facebook.

#3 3D tv. i remember those being sold somewhere when we had to buy a couch, and accidentally renting the 3d version of a movie, but it never took off.

#4 Those weird 4D movie with the smell? Does anyone even remember those? They felt like fever dreams.

#5 Zune, I remember everyone who had one telling me it was gonna replace iPod.

#6 For a brief moment in time Segways were the future.

#7 The Tata Nano. The company set out to build the lowest price new car in the world, and it succeeded.



Unfortunately, newly middle class Indian families didn’t want the stigma of owning the world’s cheapest new car, so sales never came anywhere close to expectations.

#8 About 25 years ago, they thought ostrich meat would be as popular as chicken.

#9 NFT’s.

#10 Pepsi Blue. I tried it once and really liked it, but no one bought it so it vanished overnight.

#11 Universal Picture's 'Dark Universe.'



The Mummy with Tom Cruise was supposed to start a whole line of movies, but when that one died it took the rest with it.

#12 Quibi



It’s like they forgot that we already all had YouTube….

#13 Bio-hacking. It was supposed to be this big thing and I read an article about a dude that had a bunch of sensors on him, some nifty glasses that displayed the data and he used all this data to adjust his daily things, like eating and drinking. He claimed that "in two years, everyone will be bio-hackers". That was four years ago and the closest we've got are activity monitor watches that people use and ignore. Dumbest next big thing ever.

#14 Submarine Tourism.

#15 Are Dippin Dots still the ice cream of the future?

#16 Student loan forgiveness.

#17 Nuclear. We were going to have lots of power, nuclear powered airplanes, nuclear space travel and there even were suggestions of widening the Panama canal with nuclear explosions.

#18 Meta verse.

#19 Carbon Fiber Submersibles.

#20 Esperanto.

#21 Lytro. It was a light-field camera that allowed you to change a picture's point of focus after taking the image. It had a cool design and neat features capturing an Apple like aesthetic of form and function.



Huge failure but I was obsessed with them for a while.

#22 Hoverboards. Most users actually physically flopped and tanked onto their butts!

#23 Does anyone remember when Yahoo tried to do streaming shows?

#24 Shia LaBeouf's set up to be the next Indiana Jones.

#25 Nintendo Virtual Boy.

#26 Beanie babies.



Little bean bag plush stuffed animals from the 90's. People thought they were going to become incredibly valuable collectors items like the original Star Wars toys. Some people went nuts and spent all their money on the things. I remember hearing about a divorcing couple fighting viciously over the collection they'd amassed.

#27 Laserdisc.

#28 Juicero. Was going to be the keurig of fresh squeezed juice but the "pods" were proprietary bags with a full glass' worth of specially diced fruit amd the machine would squeeze them.



The Dollop podcast has a great episode for all the details.

#29 Whatever happened to graphene and amazing battery technology?

#30 California Bullet Train.

#31 Curved TVs.

#32 More recently: Threads. Twitter was supposed to be dead by now.

#33 YouTube premium.

#34 I think the Wii U should be mentioned. That disappeared as soon as it came out.

#35 I will defend it until my dying breath but Minidisks were supposed to revolutionise music. CD quality, basically indestructible, rewritable, massive storage. I _loved_ my MD player but MP3 players just killed them dead.

#36 Hydrogen cars.

#37 Fetch.

#38 Betamax. Superior in video quality but lacked hardware support, thus making it more expensive.

#39 Drinks with little edible balls suspended in them. Late 90s, I can't remember what they were called, but there were several brands



Edit: it was Orbitz and Skittlebrau as some commenters said. I know about boba tea, but this was nothing like that. It was *definitely* gross and weird, by all accounts.

#40 When Garth Brooks tried to re-create himself as a brooding rockstar with a goatee..

#41 Sega Dreamcast.

#42 Cryptocurrencies.

#43 Midi-chlorians.

#44 WUPHF.com!

#45 Recently? VR, NFTs/Crypto, hyperloops, almost any scam from silicon valley that depended on the free money flow of zero interest rates.



Edit 1: when i say VR i meant the meta verse thing Mark Zuckerberg blew 10 billion on. The technology of VR is interesting but I don’t believe we are there yet in a way mass consumers will adopt it, you need to deal with real world space, eye strain (most people can last between 15-30 minutes, there are some outliers but that cannot be good for you), theres your proprioceptive system (balance) that gets thrown out of whack and that’s why you feel nauseous.



I think a mix of VR/AR might work but until you can recreate a plug so that your VR inputs match those you brain is identifying I don’t think you’ll have the matrix or that ready player one world people are dying for.

#46 Neil Youngs Pony music player, and losless music files.



CDV - Kinda like a disc that plays on cd player, or dvd player, I believe.



DAT - required a player more expensive than an entire stereo at that time



space exploration, we were supposed to be colonizing the moon by now



During pandemic, several bands were saying livestreaming shows was thier only live appearances, going forward.



My wife bought a large cricut to make vinyl decals for cars,etc. nevedr happened.



Driverless cars, never happen on a mass scale.

#47 Pickleball is headed that way...

#48 Cyberpunk 2099.

#49 The idea that we should learn Chinese because it was supposed to supplant English as the next global language.

#50 Juicero



By 2017 they raised $120 million dollars from big name VC firms and used it to create a $400 machine that would “fresh squeeze” overpriced and overly complex fruit filled packets.



How do you overly complicate a fruit packet? Instead of printing an expiration date they added a chip or code that would be read by the machine. The machine would then send the expiration date to your phone.



Bloomberg ran an article showing you could squeeze the packets faster, and better, then the machine could.

#51 Pepsi clear.

#52 WOW Chips. "In 1998, Frito-Lay introduced WOW Chips, fat-free chips made with olestra–whose molecules acted like a laxative when people ate too much.".

#53 Harry and Meghan.



Although an argument could be made that only they thought they were the next big thing.

#54 Streets ahead. It was going to be verbal wildfire.

#55 Kony 2012!!!

#56 Xbox Kinect.

#57 Wasn't there a new cell phone that came out that had massively long battery power, but the downside was the thing was like a freaking brick?

#58 Google stadia.

#59 Most of google projects, google+, google glasses and the list go on.

#60 Moviepass.

#61 Zipdisk.

#62 Truth social.

#63 Disney's Star Wars.

#64 Clubhouse 😂.

#65 ET for Atari.

