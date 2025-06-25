Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Newlywed’s Honeymoon Ends In Tragedy Moments After Stepping Into Ankle-Deep Water
Newlyweds smiling in wedding attire outdoors with colorful bouquet, moments before honeymoon tragedy in ankle-deep water.
Lifestyle, Travel

Newlywed’s Honeymoon Ends In Tragedy Moments After Stepping Into Ankle-Deep Water

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Jake Rosencranz, 29, was spending a sunny day with his wife on a Florida beach when an unexpected accident turned their honeymoon into heartbreak.

The couple had only just stepped into the shallow surf at New Smyrna Beach when a freak accident happened. 

Jake was rushed to the hospital, but he passed away the next day due to his injuries.

RELATED:

    Jake was only in ankle-deep water when he was struck

    Man wearing winter clothing with dog by snowy lakeside, reflecting a newlywed’s honeymoon tragedy near ankle-deep water.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    It happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Friday, June 20. Jake and his wife Leah had been wading into the barely ankle-deep ocean when a sudden storm moved in from inland.

    Storm trackers later confirmed that over 170 lightning strikes hit the area in rapid succession. One of them struck Jake as he stood in the shallow water.

    Witnesses stated that they heard cries for help after Jake was struck. They also saw bystanders rushing to pull Jake out of the water. 

    Newlyweds posing outdoors with a colorful bouquet amidst green fields and trees on their honeymoon.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A nurse proceeded to start CPR. Lifeguards were also quickly alerted, followed by paramedics, according to theDaily Mail.

    “You could tell it was bad cause they started chest compressions immediately,” one of the witnesses told the media.

    Life-saving efforts continued until Jake was taken to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. He was also unresponsive at the time.

    Young couple smiling close up, embracing outside near a building, newlyweds on honeymoon before tragedy in ankle-deep water.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    Tamra Malphurs, the Director of Volusia County Beach Safety, confirmed to MailOnline that Jake later passed away.

    “CPR was immediately initiated, and we performed life-saving measures. He was transported from the scene unresponsive, and he sadly lost his life from the injuries he sustained,” she said.

    The young couple was on a delayed honeymoon

    A crowded beach scene with people near the water, highlighting a newlywed’s honeymoon tragedy near ankle-deep water.

    Image credits: WKMG News 6 ClickOrlando

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Jake, who hails from Colorado, had only recently gotten married to his wife, Leah. Their Florida beach trip was a long-awaited celebration of the beginning of their married life together.

    According to officials from Volusia County Beach Safety, Jake had been hit by a “blue sky lightning strike,” which can happen even in seemingly clear weather.

    Red ocean rescue truck parked on a beach near umbrellas and lounge chairs by the ocean shore.

    Image credits: WKMG News 6 ClickOrlando

    Officials stated that such lightning strikes could happen as far as 20 miles from the edge of a storm. In Jake’s case, the edge of the storm was only four miles away. 

    Despite the fact that the odds of being struck by lightning are less than one in a million and 90 percent survive the ordeal, Jake became one of the rare victims who did not survive.

    ADVERTISEMENT

     ADVERTISEMENT

    According to the New Smyrna Beach Fire Department, two other people were struck by lightning on the same day at the nearby Venetian Bay golf course, according to People

    Both were evaluated and did not require hospitalization.

    Young man smiling and holding a water bottle at a sports stadium, related to honeymoon tragedy in ankle-deep water.

    Image credits: Jake Rosencranz/Facebook

    Florida experiences an estimated 1.2 million lightning strikes per year, according to the state’s Department of Health. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Officials and loved ones are mourning the loss

    Smiling man in beige suit standing in front of green ivy leaves, related to newlywed honeymoon tragedy story.

    Image credits: Jake Rosencranz/LinkedIn

    In a statement posted to Facebook, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood offered his condolences to Leah:

    “So sorry for the tragic loss of a young man here on a delayed honeymoon with his wife. At 29 years old, he should have had many more anniversaries with her for years to come.”

    Newlyweds smiling outdoors near a tent with mountains in background during honeymoon before tragedy in ankle-deep water.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    “Sending sincere condolences to this young woman on behalf of all of us in Volusia County who were hoping against hope that the diligent efforts of our lifeguards, EMS team and ER staff would bring him back to her.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Friends and family also created a GoFundMe to support Jake’s grieving wife and loved ones.

    Newlywed couple smiling on snowy mountain with skis, enjoying honeymoon before tragedy near ankle-deep water.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    According to the fundraiser’s page, the donations will be used to financially support Leah as she “deals with medical bills and other implications” of the tragedy that took her husband.

    As of writing, it has raised over $25,000.

    Lightning striking over water at night during storm, illustrating tragedy risk on newlywed’s honeymoon near ankle-deep water.

    Image credits: bluebeat76/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    Netizens shared their shock at the freak accident that took Jake’s life, as well as the tragedy being faced by his wife. 

    “So sorry to hear this! My heart and prayers go out to his family,” one commenter wrote.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “So sad. Too young and just starting his life,” another wrote.

    “Absolutely heartbreaking. A honeymoon turning into a tragedy like this,” a commenter stated.

    Netizens highlighted the tragedy of a young husband losing his life during a delayed honeymoon

    Comment by Alice A Rutkowski expressing sympathy about a newlywed’s honeymoon tragedy after stepping into ankle-deep water.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment offering condolences and prayers for the bride and families after newlywed’s honeymoon ends in tragedy near water.

    Facebook comment by Austin Booker expressing deep sadness with heartbroken and crying emojis.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Christine Adams expressing sympathy over a tragic event involving a newlywed’s honeymoon ending near ankle-deep water.

    Comment discussing a tragic event that happened to a newlywed during their honeymoon near ankle-deep water.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing heartbreak over a newlywed’s honeymoon ending in tragedy after stepping into ankle-deep water.

    Comment expressing sadness over newlywed’s honeymoon ending in tragedy after stepping into ankle-deep water.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing condolences on a tragedy affecting a newlywed couple during their honeymoon near ankle-deep water.

    Comment by Sherry Valiente expressing sadness about someone too young and just starting his life.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing condolences on a newlywed’s honeymoon tragedy after stepping into ankle-deep water.

    Comment by Faye Lambert expressing condolences and prayers for the newlywed’s honeymoon tragedy involving ankle-deep water.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing condolences for newlywed’s honeymoon tragedy after stepping into ankle-deep water, offering prayers and support.

    Comment by Thomas Scott highlighting the tragic death and the deadly power of lightning during storm safety awareness.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing sadness and prayers for a newlywed’s honeymoon ending in tragedy after stepping into ankle-deep water.

    Comment expressing sadness about newlywed’s honeymoon tragedy due to lightning while stepping into ankle-deep water

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment warning about water safety during storms, advising against entering pools or ankle-deep water due to lightning risks.

    Comment by Angie Nagy warning to keep away from water during stormy weather, related to newlywed’s honeymoon tragedy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Facebook comment by Tony Watson warning about lightning safety with mention of thunder and a duck as a metaphor.

    Comment warning about lightning strikes and weather dangers, emphasizing the sudden risk and need for awareness outdoors.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Teena Malanga about living in Florida, mentioning storms and keeping feet off the floor during lightning, no air conditioning.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    0

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Curiosities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Curiosities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Curiosities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT