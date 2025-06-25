Newlywed’s Honeymoon Ends In Tragedy Moments After Stepping Into Ankle-Deep Water

ADVERTISEMENT

Jake Rosencranz, 29, was spending a sunny day with his wife on a Florida beach when an unexpected accident turned their honeymoon into heartbreak.

The couple had only just stepped into the shallow surf at New Smyrna Beach when a freak accident happened.

Jake was rushed to the hospital, but he passed away the next day due to his injuries.

Jake was only in ankle-deep water when he was struck

Image credits: GoFundMe

It happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Friday, June 20. Jake and his wife Leah had been wading into the barely ankle-deep ocean when a sudden storm moved in from inland.

Storm trackers later confirmed that over 170 lightning strikes hit the area in rapid succession. One of them struck Jake as he stood in the shallow water.

Witnesses stated that they heard cries for help after Jake was struck. They also saw bystanders rushing to pull Jake out of the water.

Image credits: GoFundMe

A nurse proceeded to start CPR. Lifeguards were also quickly alerted, followed by paramedics, according to theDaily Mail.

“You could tell it was bad cause they started chest compressions immediately,” one of the witnesses told the media.

Life-saving efforts continued until Jake was taken to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. He was also unresponsive at the time.

Image credits: GoFundMe

Tamra Malphurs, the Director of Volusia County Beach Safety, confirmed to MailOnline that Jake later passed away.

“CPR was immediately initiated, and we performed life-saving measures. He was transported from the scene unresponsive, and he sadly lost his life from the injuries he sustained,” she said.

The young couple was on a delayed honeymoon

Image credits: WKMG News 6 ClickOrlando

Jake, who hails from Colorado, had only recently gotten married to his wife, Leah. Their Florida beach trip was a long-awaited celebration of the beginning of their married life together.

According to officials from Volusia County Beach Safety, Jake had been hit by a “blue sky lightning strike,” which can happen even in seemingly clear weather.

Image credits: WKMG News 6 ClickOrlando

Officials stated that such lightning strikes could happen as far as 20 miles from the edge of a storm. In Jake’s case, the edge of the storm was only four miles away.

Despite the fact that the odds of being struck by lightning are less than one in a million and 90 percent survive the ordeal, Jake became one of the rare victims who did not survive.

According to the New Smyrna Beach Fire Department, two other people were struck by lightning on the same day at the nearby Venetian Bay golf course, according to People.

Both were evaluated and did not require hospitalization.

Image credits: Jake Rosencranz/Facebook

Florida experiences an estimated 1.2 million lightning strikes per year, according to the state’s Department of Health.

Officials and loved ones are mourning the loss

Image credits: Jake Rosencranz/LinkedIn

In a statement posted to Facebook, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood offered his condolences to Leah:

“So sorry for the tragic loss of a young man here on a delayed honeymoon with his wife. At 29 years old, he should have had many more anniversaries with her for years to come.”

Image credits: GoFundMe

“Sending sincere condolences to this young woman on behalf of all of us in Volusia County who were hoping against hope that the diligent efforts of our lifeguards, EMS team and ER staff would bring him back to her.”

Friends and family also created a GoFundMe to support Jake’s grieving wife and loved ones.

Image credits: GoFundMe

According to the fundraiser’s page, the donations will be used to financially support Leah as she “deals with medical bills and other implications” of the tragedy that took her husband.

As of writing, it has raised over $25,000.

Image credits: bluebeat76/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

Netizens shared their shock at the freak accident that took Jake’s life, as well as the tragedy being faced by his wife.

“So sorry to hear this! My heart and prayers go out to his family,” one commenter wrote.

“So sad. Too young and just starting his life,” another wrote.

“Absolutely heartbreaking. A honeymoon turning into a tragedy like this,” a commenter stated.

Netizens highlighted the tragedy of a young husband losing his life during a delayed honeymoon

