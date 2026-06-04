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Newly Married Woman Finds Bizarre Object In Husband’s Pocket, Netizens Flood Social Media With Wild Theories
Clear bizarre object held in hand and placed in blue case, sparking curiosity among newly married woman and netizens online.
Couples, Relationships

Newly Married Woman Finds Bizarre Object In Husband’s Pocket, Netizens Flood Social Media With Wild Theories

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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A newlywed X user was left puzzled after discovering a translucent object encased in a blue plastic box inside her husband’s pocket.

When she asked him about it, she said she received no explanation, only a “smile,” which deepened her confusion.

Seeking answers, she turned to the internet and posted a photo of the mysterious item.

Highlights
  • A newlywed woman discovered a mysterious translucent device in her husband’s pocket.
  • She asked social media to identify it, leading users to flood her comments section with numerous theories.
  • The object was later identified as a medical tool used to aid breathing and improve sleep.

“We JUST got married, and I already found THIS in his pocket,” the wife wrote. “WHAT is this thing even for?”

Responses varied widely, ranging from claims that it was a menstrual hygiene product to speculation that it could be related to space or the ocean.

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    A netizen’s curiosity about her husband’s latest item evolved into an intense internet guessing game

    Newly married woman looks confused and upset in bedroom over bizarre object found in husband's pocket

    Image credits: Unsplash

    The anonymous X user’s post was made on June 3. As of this writing, it has amassed 24.3M views, alongside hundreds of comments and retweets.

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    While responders were initially as confused as the user about the object’s identity and purpose, asking Grok, the built-in AI chat feature on the platform, for answers, over time they started playing with different ideas.

    Social media post from newly married woman confused by bizarre object found in husband's pocket

    Image credits: ultimatelexiie

    Close up of mysterious bizarre object in blue case found in husband's pocket

    Image credits: X/ultimatelexiie

    “It looks like a private part topper,” was the most agreed-upon theory, with users citing the object’s resemblance to a barrier contraceptive.

    The object was also identified as a “menstrual cup” by several others.

    Newly married couple sitting on bed, man looks worried, woman appears frustrated

    Image credits: Unsplash

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    Theories took an interesting turn when a user confidently claimed, “It’s a cup that astronauts use to drink in space; the design pulls the water towards the spout on the cup since gravity doesn’t exist up there.”

    A Google search did produce a container resembling the object. 

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    Designed by NASA astronaut Donald Pettit on the International Space Station, the cup is called the capillary cup.

    The woman did not respond to the comment, leaving it unclear whether her husband was an astronaut or worked with space equipment, thus keeping the guesswork going.

    Upset woman crying near window after finding bizarre object in husband’s pocket

    Image credits: Unsplash

    Many assumed the object was a dental guard, citing the “blue case” it came in as the primary reason.

    “This is an exoskeleton of a jellyfish,” one user commented, albeit as a joke, as the theory came alongside an animated video of the marine creature.

    The husband’s reaction drew criticism from some users, who suggested that his silence amounted to a “red flag” in the relationship

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    Social media post questioning if husband is cheating amid bizarre object discovery

    Image credits: Threadscenes

    Worried woman stressed after finding bizarre object in husband's pocket

    Image credits: Unsplash

    “Ok, but why would he just smile? Why can’t a man communicate?” one asked, while another said, “If he is sneaky right after ‘I do,’ that marriage is d**d.”

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    “Smirking guys always hide the worst,” the latter argued.

    “That smirk screams secrets,” a third said in agreement.

    “If you gotta depend on X chat to learn about your new husband, maybe an annulment of marriage is the next step. Get answers from the one you’ve taken vows with or get out of the marriage,” a fourth suggested.

    Image credits: Unsplash

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    The husband had supporters, too.

    “Slightly cryptic conduct does not warrant wives acting like detectives. Why was she going through his pocket?” one user asked.

    “Just answer the question, guys, or they’ll tell the whole world,” another user wrote.

    A separate user shifted the conversation by claiming the much-discussed object could be seen as an indicator of the man’s love for his wife.

    “I know it looks like a private part topper, but it’s pretty much something that would give you peace,” the user said.

    The object was at last identified as a tongue stabilizing device

    Silicone tongue-retaining device to reduce snoring explaining bizarre object found

    Image credits: ebay

    A tongue stabilizing device (TSD) is an oral appliance designed to improve airflow during sleep by preventing the tongue from collapsing backward into the throat.

    The device works through gentle suction. The user places their tongue into a soft silicone bulb, which holds it in a slightly forward position throughout the night.

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    Social media explanation of a silicone snoring device found in husband's pocket

    Image credits: negligentrhymes

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    It is commonly used to manage mild obstructive sleep apnea, a condition in which a person’s breathing repeatedly stops and starts during sleep.

    Snoring can be a symptom of sleep apnea, although not everyone who snores has the condition.

    The device used to treat sleep apnea can also reduce or significantly improve snoring, but it does not guarantee a complete cure.

    Diagram showing a tongue bulb anti-snoring device with labeled parts and function

    Image credits: ebay

    Over-the-counter TSD models retail between $25 and $80, while premium or medically designed versions can cost up to $150.

    “I guess I was worried for nothing,” the woman wrote after discovering the device’s purpose. 

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    The X user behind the TSD curiosity has a history of posting unusual questions 

    Newly married couple peacefully sleeping in bed together

    Image credits: Unsplash

    “Engineers, I am tired of pretending—please explain this,” she wrote, alongside an image of a curved flyover marked to suggest it could have been designed as a straight structure.

    In another post, she asked users to identify a bullet-shaped medicine she had come across.

    Tweet explaining tongue device helps sleep apnea by holding tongue forward

    Image credits: D_Proto

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    Man demonstrating one size fits all tongue anti-snoring device

    Image credits: ebay

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    Before this, she had shared an image of a medicine package containing two differently shaped and colored tablets and sought clarification on their use.  

    “I found this at my grandma’s house this morning. What is it and what is it used for?” she wrote in another instance, posting a picture of what appeared to be an old egg shell remover.

    Her posts drew a scathing response from a commentator, who wrote, “Why don’t you just use Google search?”

    “This is the first time I am seeing this,” a netizen said about the Tongue Stabilizing Device

    Tweet suggesting husband should explain bizarre object found in pocket

    Image credits: softawakening_

    Tweet speculating about bizarre object found in husband's pocket with wild theories

    Image credits: peachyxblues

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    Tweet questioning why the object in husband's pocket looks like a d**k topper

    Image credits: softawakening_

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    Tweet admitting first impression of object was inappropriate due to internet influence

    Image credits: Alzafixx

    Tweet learning that the object found helps reduce snoring after reading comments

    Image credits: ivanakittyy

    Tweet expressing relief after learning more about the bizarre object in husband's pocket

    Image credits: ultimatelexiie

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    Social media user suggests bizarre object is a menstrual cup in husband pocket mystery

    Image credits: ThatUrhoboGirl

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    Comment on low s***m count in bizarre object found in husband pocket topic

    Image credits: Bella__Bahby

    User warns marriage may be over due to secrets after wedding in husband pocket story

    Image credits: heyitslilylane

    Tweet advises to ask husband about bizarre object found in pocket after wedding

    Image credits: UtdSlair

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    User highlights shady behavior and banana-headed smirk in husband pocket mystery

    Image credits: rubywasthere

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    Tweet discussing love and peace regarding bizarre object in husband's pocket

    Image credits: official_dueces

    Tweet about suspicious behavior after marriage and bizarre object theory

    Image credits: itshanasaito

    Tweet joking about man carrying DLC accessories after marriage

    Image credits: Vinayvardham19

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    Tweet explaining bizarre object as tongue stabilizer to reduce snoring

    Image credits: mouNglas6

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    Tweet expressing surprise about bizarre object found in husband's pocket

    Image credits: Paulechidi

    Tweet speculating about transparent cap in bizarre object found in husband's pocket

    Image credits: _harrisontee_

    Tweet suggesting diva cup related to the bizarre object found in husband's pocket

    Image credits: Misa_XsT

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    Tweet guessing dental-related item from blue case in husband's pocket

    Image credits: reah444

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    Tweet claiming husband wants to practice family planning from object found

    Image credits: CZXzbt

    Tweet assuring nothing to worry about the bizarre object found in husband's pocket

    Image credits: Toosynn

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
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