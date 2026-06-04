Newly Married Woman Finds Bizarre Object In Husband’s Pocket, Netizens Flood Social Media With Wild Theories

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A newlywed X user was left puzzled after discovering a translucent object encased in a blue plastic box inside her husband’s pocket.

When she asked him about it, she said she received no explanation, only a “smile,” which deepened her confusion.

Seeking answers, she turned to the internet and posted a photo of the mysterious item.

Highlights A newlywed woman discovered a mysterious translucent device in her husband’s pocket.

She asked social media to identify it, leading users to flood her comments section with numerous theories.

The object was later identified as a medical tool used to aid breathing and improve sleep.

“We JUST got married, and I already found THIS in his pocket,” the wife wrote. “WHAT is this thing even for?”

Responses varied widely, ranging from claims that it was a menstrual hygiene product to speculation that it could be related to space or the ocean.

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A netizen’s curiosity about her husband’s latest item evolved into an intense internet guessing game

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The anonymous X user’s post was made on June 3. As of this writing, it has amassed 24.3M views, alongside hundreds of comments and retweets.

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While responders were initially as confused as the user about the object’s identity and purpose, asking Grok, the built-in AI chat feature on the platform, for answers, over time they started playing with different ideas.

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Image credits: X/ultimatelexiie

“It looks like a private part topper,” was the most agreed-upon theory, with users citing the object’s resemblance to a barrier contraceptive.

The object was also identified as a “menstrual cup” by several others.

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Theories took an interesting turn when a user confidently claimed, “It’s a cup that astronauts use to drink in space; the design pulls the water towards the spout on the cup since gravity doesn’t exist up there.”

A Google search did produce a container resembling the object.

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Designed by NASA astronaut Donald Pettit on the International Space Station, the cup is called the capillary cup.

The woman did not respond to the comment, leaving it unclear whether her husband was an astronaut or worked with space equipment, thus keeping the guesswork going.

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Many assumed the object was a dental guard, citing the “blue case” it came in as the primary reason.

“This is an exoskeleton of a jellyfish,” one user commented, albeit as a joke, as the theory came alongside an animated video of the marine creature.

The husband’s reaction drew criticism from some users, who suggested that his silence amounted to a “red flag” in the relationship

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“Ok, but why would he just smile? Why can’t a man communicate?” one asked, while another said, “If he is sneaky right after ‘I do,’ that marriage is d**d.”

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“Smirking guys always hide the worst,” the latter argued.

“That smirk screams secrets,” a third said in agreement.

“If you gotta depend on X chat to learn about your new husband, maybe an annulment of marriage is the next step. Get answers from the one you’ve taken vows with or get out of the marriage,” a fourth suggested.

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The husband had supporters, too.

“Slightly cryptic conduct does not warrant wives acting like detectives. Why was she going through his pocket?” one user asked.

“Just answer the question, guys, or they’ll tell the whole world,” another user wrote.

A separate user shifted the conversation by claiming the much-discussed object could be seen as an indicator of the man’s love for his wife.

“I know it looks like a private part topper, but it’s pretty much something that would give you peace,” the user said.

The object was at last identified as a tongue stabilizing device

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A tongue stabilizing device (TSD) is an oral appliance designed to improve airflow during sleep by preventing the tongue from collapsing backward into the throat.

The device works through gentle suction. The user places their tongue into a soft silicone bulb, which holds it in a slightly forward position throughout the night.

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It is commonly used to manage mild obstructive sleep apnea, a condition in which a person’s breathing repeatedly stops and starts during sleep.

Snoring can be a symptom of sleep apnea, although not everyone who snores has the condition.

The device used to treat sleep apnea can also reduce or significantly improve snoring, but it does not guarantee a complete cure.

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Over-the-counter TSD models retail between $25 and $80, while premium or medically designed versions can cost up to $150.

“I guess I was worried for nothing,” the woman wrote after discovering the device’s purpose.

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The X user behind the TSD curiosity has a history of posting unusual questions

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“Engineers, I am tired of pretending—please explain this,” she wrote, alongside an image of a curved flyover marked to suggest it could have been designed as a straight structure.

In another post, she asked users to identify a bullet-shaped medicine she had come across.

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Before this, she had shared an image of a medicine package containing two differently shaped and colored tablets and sought clarification on their use.

“I found this at my grandma’s house this morning. What is it and what is it used for?” she wrote in another instance, posting a picture of what appeared to be an old egg shell remover.

Her posts drew a scathing response from a commentator, who wrote, “Why don’t you just use Google search?”

“This is the first time I am seeing this,” a netizen said about the Tongue Stabilizing Device

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