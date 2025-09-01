ADVERTISEMENT

Codename: Schroedinger. That’s what I’m calling this new set. It revolves around one particular guy who instantly won over the whole pack—humans included. Schmarrn is firmly Team New Guy, BobbyPin is her usual reserved self, and the others… well, their hearts are big enough to welcome anyone who treats them kindly.

The set isn’t finished yet. My new Muse has been flooding me with inspiration, and my hands can barely keep up with the drawings. Anyway, here’s the story of Schroedinger.