ADVERTISEMENT

Today, we’re delighted to introduce you to Maddie Dai, making her debut on Bored Panda. Having lived everywhere from Hong Kong to NYC, her sharp Kiwi humor has followed her across the globe. Now based in London, she’s a cartoonist and illustrator whose clever, relatable comics have earned her nearly 90 publications in The New Yorker since 2017. Her work blends everyday absurdities with gentle satire – and the results are irresistible.

Scroll down to explore a wide selection of cartoons by Maddie that we’ve handpicked for you.

More info: Instagram | maddie-dai.com | x.com