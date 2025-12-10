ADVERTISEMENT

Today, we’re delighted to introduce you to Maddie Dai, making her debut on Bored Panda. Having lived everywhere from Hong Kong to NYC, her sharp Kiwi humor has followed her across the globe. Now based in London, she’s a cartoonist and illustrator whose clever, relatable comics have earned her nearly 90 publications in The New Yorker since 2017. Her work blends everyday absurdities with gentle satire – and the results are irresistible.

Scroll down to explore a wide selection of cartoons by Maddie that we’ve handpicked for you.

More info: Instagram | maddie-dai.com | x.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Black and white cartoon by Maddie Dai showing two aliens discussing lack of a peace message from Planet Earth, humorously relatable.

Maddie Dai Hard Report

9points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Black and white clever cartoon by Maddie Dai showing two scientists in a lab with an exploded experiment and humorous dialogue.

    Maddie Dai Hard Report

    9points
    POST
    #3

    Black and white cartoon by Maddie Dai showing a group laughing together with a humorous caption about misunderstanding.

    Maddie Dai Hard Report

    9points
    POST
    kyrahadley avatar
    Bonnie Blue Bird
    Bonnie Blue Bird
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If the group you are in is excluding you then you are in the wrong group.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #4

    Cartoon of a knight asking questions to a princess with a dragon at the castle, clever and relatable cartoon by Maddie Dai.

    Maddie Dai Hard Report

    8points
    POST
    kyrahadley avatar
    Bonnie Blue Bird
    Bonnie Blue Bird
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I do not need rescuing and that dragon is my friend.

    3
    3points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Black and white cartoon by Maddie Dai showing a shocked couple reacting to a man on TV, illustrating clever and relatable humor.

    Maddie Dai Hard Report

    8points
    POST
    #6

    Two cartoon men shackled and hanging on a wall with a humorous social media commentary, clever relatable cartoons by Maddie Dai.

    Maddie Dai Hard Report

    7points
    POST
    #7

    Black and white relatable cartoon by Maddie Dai showing a dad returning with beer for the whole family in a humorous scene.

    Maddie Dai Hard Report

    7points
    POST
    #8

    Cartoon by Maddie Dai showing a humorous office scene about a Twitter hack with witty dialogue.

    Maddie Dai Hard Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Cartoon by Maddie Dai showing a couple at a restaurant with tiny portions, highlighting clever and relatable humor.

    Maddie Dai Hard Report

    7points
    POST
    ivoh avatar
    Λjvo
    Λjvo
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And far, far more expensive.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #10

    Cartoon of Batman and a man discussing summoning about rising sea levels in a clever and relatable Maddie Dai cartoon.

    Maddie Dai Hard Report

    7points
    POST
    #11

    Black and white clever cartoon by Maddie Dai showing two dinosaur skeletons labeled asteroid denying and believing dinosaur.

    Maddie Dai Hard Report

    7points
    POST
    #12

    Clever and relatable cartoon by Maddie Dai showing a man upset at a miniature railway with reduced train services.

    Maddie Dai Hard Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Black and white cartoon by Maddie Dai showing two cowboys with one saying it's his second rodeo, a relatable comic.

    Maddie Dai Hard Report

    6points
    POST
    #14

    Black and white cartoon by Maddie Dai showing a person confessing doubts while kneeling before a priest in a confessional.

    Maddie Dai Hard Report

    6points
    POST
    #15

    Black and white cartoon by Maddie Dai depicting a therapy session with a humorous and relatable caption.

    Maddie Dai Hard Report

    6points
    POST
    #16

    Black and white cartoon by Maddie Dai depicting a Trojan horse and characters discussing a spare key under the flower pot.

    Maddie Dai Hard Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Cartoon by Maddie Dai showing workers on a beam high above city buildings with a lunch order being taken.

    Maddie Dai Hard Report

    6points
    POST
    #18

    Cartoon by Maddie Dai showing a surprised woman in bed next to a large gorilla with crossed arms and feet sticking out.

    Maddie Dai Hard Report

    6points
    POST
    #19

    Cartoon of a masked person holding a boombox asking if an item sparks joy, from clever relatable cartoons by Maddie Dai.

    Maddie Dai Hard Report

    6points
    POST
    #20

    Black and white cartoon by Maddie Dai showing a medieval king on a throne with signs about positivity and SMART requests.

    Maddie Dai Hard Report

    5points
    POST
    #21

    Black and white cartoon by Maddie Dai showing a teacher telling parents their son confuses your and you're online.

    Maddie Dai Hard Report

    5points
    POST
    #22

    Cartoon showing a clown in a shoe store with a salesperson, illustrating relatable humor by Maddie Dai.

    Maddie Dai Hard Report

    5points
    POST
    #23

    Cartoon by Maddie Dai showing a person kneeling and speaking to a child, illustrating clever and relatable humor.

    Maddie Dai Hard Report

    5points
    POST
    #24

    Black and white relatable cartoon by Maddie Dai showing three police officers discussing the good cop, bad cop trick in an office.

    Maddie Dai Hard Report

    5points
    POST
    #25

    Cartoon by Maddie Dai showing a worried woman and a man at a table discussing fears of not getting published.

    Maddie Dai Hard Report

    5points
    POST
    #26

    Black and white cartoon showing a king asking when he will be called “the Great” in clever relatable cartoons by Maddie Dai.

    Maddie Dai Hard Report

    5points
    POST
    #27

    Black and white cartoon by Maddie Dai showing three people at a party, one wearing a funny help-plea t-shirt.

    Maddie Dai Hard Report

    5points
    POST
    #28

    Cartoon worms with humorous dialogue in a clever and hilariously relatable cartoon by Maddie Dai.

    Maddie Dai Hard Report

    5points
    POST
    #29

    Black and white cartoon by Maddie Dai showing a father talking to his son about society and heroic acts of self-sacrifice.

    Maddie Dai Hard Report

    5points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Minimalist black and white cartoon by Maddie Dai showing a cave entrance with a stone door and a thought bubble saying just another five minutes.

    Maddie Dai Hard Report

    5points
    POST
    #31

    Cartoon by Maddie Dai showing a person opening a door, humorously offering to stare at the abyss for others.

    Maddie Dai Hard Report

    5points
    POST
    #32

    Two cartoon insects holding pincers with a caption about Paris, illustrating clever and relatable cartoons by Maddie Dai.

    Maddie Dai Hard Report

    4points
    POST
    #33

    Black and white cartoon by Maddie Dai showing clergymen awkwardly shaking hands with caption about a good conclave

    Maddie Dai Hard Report

    4points
    POST
    #34

    Black and white cartoon by Maddie Dai showing two aliens speaking to a man behind a desk about lobbyists.

    Maddie Dai Hard Report

    4points
    POST
    #35

    Clever and hilariously relatable cartoon by Maddie Dai featuring bugs in a social setting with a witty Paris reference.

    Maddie Dai Hard Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    Clever and hilariously relatable cartoon by Maddie Dai showing a couple in bed discussing personal and social roles.

    Maddie Dai Hard Report

    3points
    POST
    #37

    Two deer near a road sign for deer crossing in a clever and relatable cartoon by Maddie Dai.

    Maddie Dai Hard Report

    3points
    POST
    #38

    Cartoon by Maddie Dai showing a bearded man with a halo asking if friends are around him because he’s cool or God.

    Maddie Dai Hard Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    Clever and hilariously relatable cartoon by Maddie Dai showing family encouraging Nana to say final words again in humor.

    Maddie Dai Hard Report

    3points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #40

    Nativity scene cartoon with a drum solo punchline, part of clever and hilariously relatable cartoons by Maddie Dai.

    Maddie Dai Hard Report

    3points
    POST
    #41

    Medieval knights playing board games under trees in a clever and relatable cartoon by Maddie Dai.

    Maddie Dai Hard Report

    3points
    POST
    #42

    Cartoon by Maddie Dai showing office workers managing each other’s tasks in a clever and relatable work scenario.

    Maddie Dai Hard Report

    3points
    POST
    #43

    Clever and relatable cartoon showing cavemen playing early charades, highlighting humor by Maddie Dai.

    Maddie Dai Hard Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    Black and white cartoon by Maddie Dai showing a therapy session about feeling overlooked with patient of the month photos on wall.

    Maddie Dai Hard Report

    3points
    POST
    #45

    Cartoon by Maddie Dai showing zebras talking humorously about a romantic cruise on a man's huge ark.

    Maddie Dai Hard Report

    3points
    POST
    #46

    Black and white cartoon by Maddie Dai showing two ancient men discussing a sculpture of a chubby kid constantly peeing.

    Maddie Dai Hard Report

    3points
    POST
    #47

    Cartoon by Maddie Dai showing a man imagining ruling for seventy years without party or country approval.

    Maddie Dai Hard Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    Black and white cartoon by Maddie Dai showing a woman kneeling and negotiating with an angel statue about her title.

    Maddie Dai Hard Report

    3points
    POST
    #49

    Cartoon by Maddie Dai showing a security officer inspecting an overpacked suitcase with a frustrated traveler nearby.

    Maddie Dai Hard Report

    2points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Cartoon of two sports commentators humorously discussing a kiss cam ignoring the commentary box, by Maddie Dai cartoons.

    Maddie Dai Hard Report

    2points
    POST
    #51

    Cartoon by Maddie Dai showing two medieval thieves talking about ambitions to work up to feudal overlords.

    Maddie Dai Hard Report

    2points
    POST
    #52

    Black and white cartoon by Maddie Dai showing a man carrying another on a beach with footprints and humorous caption.

    Maddie Dai Hard Report

    2points
    POST
    #53

    Office meeting cartoon showing diverse coworkers discussing income inequality, from clever and relatable cartoons by Maddie Dai.

    Maddie Dai Hard Report

    2points
    POST
    #54

    Black and white cartoon by Maddie Dai showing two men, one holding a sink, with the caption Are you parodying me.

    Maddie Dai Hard Report

    2points
    POST
    #55

    Black and white cartoon by Maddie Dai showing a law firm meeting with a humorous Pride Month announcement.

    Maddie Dai Hard Report

    2points
    POST
    #56

    Cartoon by Maddie Dai showing two men on a deserted island with a coconut shop grand opening banner and no event time given.

    Maddie Dai Hard Report

    2points
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!