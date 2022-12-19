The majority of the photos were taken along the Dnieper River's banks, where the sand and water meet and flow into the sky. This amazing scene gives the impression of infinity. Olha doesn't take landscape photos, but there is always a blending of nature and humanity in her frames. She asserted that we are both a part of and a part of nature. Olha sketches out her photographs before she takes them so she can plan out all the little details. This is done to make them set the mood for the entire frame. The props in the frame receive a lot of attention from the author. Olha doesn't use Photoshop in her photographs; instead, she creates all the decorations herself, finds some of the costumes in a thrift shop, and completes the project on her own; this is where her dexterity always comes in handy because she was educated as a seamstress.

"Sometimes, despite spending a full week preparing, the entire shoot only takes 10 to 15 minutes." She said. "Due to my inability to locate or meet that person in any way, I made a sketch and will shoot a frame in a few years. Which is visible in this frame already." She did not choose the black-and-white image by accident; she has always been drawn to the primitive, retro, and past. "Even in old furniture there is a lot of history, and it inspires." Olha grinned as she said.