Neil Gaiman’s former wife has posted a statement as allegations of sexual assault against the bestselling author continue to be a topic of conversation.

Amanda Palmer, who divorced the writer approximately three years ago, shared a couple of brief sentences on Instagram.

Image credits: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

“As there are ongoing custody and divorce proceedings, I am not able to offer public comment,” she wrote. “Please understand that I am first and foremost a parent. I ask for privacy at this time.”

Highlights Amanda Palmer broke her silence amid the sexual assault allegations against her former husband Neil Gaiman.

Palmer emphasized her priority remains on her son's well-being, despite the current conversation.

'There Is No Safe Word' is the work that details all the allegations against the bestselling author.

A representative of the 48-year-old also echoed her words, telling NME, “While Ms. Palmer is profoundly disturbed by the allegations that Mr. Gaiman has abused several women, at this time her primary concern is, and must remain, the well-being of her son and therefore, to guard his privacy, she has no comment on these allegations.”

But it seems her silence has sparked theories amongst commentators.

Image credits: Andrew Toth/Getty Images

“She totally knew everything. I have no doubt,” claimed one person.

“Weird that he was married to Amanda Palmer and she has the song ‘Mr. Weinstein Will See You Now’…” another pointed out.

While the singer-songwriter did not directly offer her two cents, the Coraline author tried to defend his name after he was accused of sexual misconduct in 2024 by eight women — including four who had previously spoken out, as reported by BBC.

Palmer says her number one priority is the “well-being of her son”

Image credits: David M. Benett/Getty Images

“I have never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity with anyone. Ever,” stated Gaiman on his website on January 14.

The writer admitted that he was “emotionally unavailable while being sexually available” and was so “caught up in [his] own story” that it was easy to ignore other people’s.

He added, “Some of the horrible stories now being told simply never happened, while others have been so distorted from what actually took place that they bear no relationship to reality.

“I am prepared to take responsibility for any missteps I made. I’m not willing to turn my back on the truth, and I can’t accept being described as someone I am not, and cannot and will not admit to doing things I didn’t do.”

Image credits: WIRED

The abovementioned stories can be found in a piece titled There Is No Safe Word, which includes the perspectives of the women accusing the writer of “inappropriate and abusive behavior” as well as speculation that Palmer knew of his alleged actions.

As per an anonymous contributor, many of Gaiman’s fans who went to see him in conventions were part of an “inherently vulnerable community,” — and some “wanted to be entwined with him in ways I was not prepared to defend him against,” they shared.

There Is No Safe Word details the stories of the women who had sexually inappropriate encounters with Gaiman

Image credits: 13th Floor Video

New York Magazine additionally reported that the allegations put forward claimed the author insisted on being called “Master” during sexual encounters, which was the inspiration for the podcast Master shared by Tortoise Media.

Since these claims, Gaiman has now exited the production of the TV series Good Omens, which was set to be an adaptation and expansion of his 1990 fantasy novel written with Terry Pratchett, as per Polygon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Palmer 🎹 (@amandapalmer)

While his planned Disney adaption of his 2008 project The Graveyard Book has been paused, his other productions are still underway, which include a second season of Netflix’s TV adaption The Sandman.

Some netizens appeared to understand Palmer’s lack of comments — but others thought there was a hidden meaning within

