 Person Wonders If They’re Being Unreasonable For Being Annoyed With Their Neighbor | Bored Panda
Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Person Wonders If They’re Being Unreasonable For Being Annoyed With Their Neighbor
24points
Animals, Dogs

Person Wonders If They’re Being Unreasonable For Being Annoyed With Their Neighbor

Miglė Miliūtė and
Justinas Keturka

Being on good terms with your neighbors is not a bad idea. You never know when you might be in need of a helping hand or a favor from someone living nearby.

Mumsnet user ‘mackthepony’ told the community about the time their neighbor asked for a favor, as she wanted to spend an hour in their garden. The OP was somewhat annoyed considering that there was a park right nearby, which is why they asked the Mumsnet community if they were being unreasonable for feeling this way.

Being on good terms with your neighbors can come in handy

Person Wonders If They’re Being Unreasonable For Being Annoyed With Their Neighbor

Image credits: Samson Katt (not the actual photo)

This woman asked her neighbor if she could sit in their garden for an hour

Person Wonders If They’re Being Unreasonable For Being Annoyed With Their Neighbor

Person Wonders If They’re Being Unreasonable For Being Annoyed With Their Neighbor

Person Wonders If They’re Being Unreasonable For Being Annoyed With Their Neighbor

Image credits: mackthepony

Person Wonders If They’re Being Unreasonable For Being Annoyed With Their Neighbor

Image credits: Eugene Chystiakov (not the actual photo)

People shared different opinions in the comments

Person Wonders If They’re Being Unreasonable For Being Annoyed With Their Neighbor

Person Wonders If They’re Being Unreasonable For Being Annoyed With Their Neighbor

Person Wonders If They’re Being Unreasonable For Being Annoyed With Their Neighbor

Person Wonders If They’re Being Unreasonable For Being Annoyed With Their Neighbor

Person Wonders If They’re Being Unreasonable For Being Annoyed With Their Neighbor

Person Wonders If They’re Being Unreasonable For Being Annoyed With Their Neighbor

Person Wonders If They’re Being Unreasonable For Being Annoyed With Their Neighbor

Person Wonders If They’re Being Unreasonable For Being Annoyed With Their Neighbor

Person Wonders If They’re Being Unreasonable For Being Annoyed With Their Neighbor

Person Wonders If They’re Being Unreasonable For Being Annoyed With Their Neighbor

Person Wonders If They’re Being Unreasonable For Being Annoyed With Their Neighbor

Person Wonders If They’re Being Unreasonable For Being Annoyed With Their Neighbor

Person Wonders If They’re Being Unreasonable For Being Annoyed With Their Neighbor

Person Wonders If They’re Being Unreasonable For Being Annoyed With Their Neighbor

Person Wonders If They’re Being Unreasonable For Being Annoyed With Their Neighbor

Person Wonders If They’re Being Unreasonable For Being Annoyed With Their Neighbor

Person Wonders If They’re Being Unreasonable For Being Annoyed With Their Neighbor

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglė is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics. Passionate about travelling and music, she combines the two by finding occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. In addition to that, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read more »
Justinas Keturka
Justinas Keturka
Author, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a photo editor at Bored Panda. He was fascinated with visual arts and arts in general for as long as he can remember. He was obsessed with playing and making music in his teens. After finishing high school, he took a gap year to work odd jobs and try to figure out what he wanted to do next. Finally, around 2016, he started learning how to use Photoshop and hasn't stopped since. He started working as a visual advertisement producer in 2017 and worked there for almost two years. In his spare time, he creates graphic collages and even had his first artwork exhibition at "Devilstone".

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Animals
Homepage
Trending
Animals
Homepage
Next in Animals
Popular on Bored Panda
What do you think ?
POST
Angieeee
Angieeee
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This was... barely post worthy. Also what's wrong with your neighbour wanting to sit in your garden? She can't sit in her house..it's not like she's asking to sit in your living room or sleep in your bed.

12
12points
reply
Molly Whuppie
Molly Whuppie
Community Member
38 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Does the park allow dogs? that might be a reason why she can't go there. Or it might be the dog doesn't get along with people or other dogs. OP said the neighbour got rid of her car in the comments, maybe the park is too far to walk to for any number of health related reasons. I'd probably let her sit in my yard as long as she cleaned up after the dog. But, its OPs property so I guess they get to decide who sits in their yard no matter how unreasonable it makes them.

2
2points
reply
Ron Baza
Ron Baza
Community Member
2 minutes ago

This comment has been deleted.

0
0points
reply
Load More Replies...
POST
Angieeee
Angieeee
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This was... barely post worthy. Also what's wrong with your neighbour wanting to sit in your garden? She can't sit in her house..it's not like she's asking to sit in your living room or sleep in your bed.

12
12points
reply
Molly Whuppie
Molly Whuppie
Community Member
38 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Does the park allow dogs? that might be a reason why she can't go there. Or it might be the dog doesn't get along with people or other dogs. OP said the neighbour got rid of her car in the comments, maybe the park is too far to walk to for any number of health related reasons. I'd probably let her sit in my yard as long as she cleaned up after the dog. But, its OPs property so I guess they get to decide who sits in their yard no matter how unreasonable it makes them.

2
2points
reply
Ron Baza
Ron Baza
Community Member
2 minutes ago

This comment has been deleted.

0
0points
reply
Load More Replies...
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda