Person Wonders If They’re Being Unreasonable For Being Annoyed With Their Neighbor

Being on good terms with your neighbors is not a bad idea. You never know when you might be in need of a helping hand or a favor from someone living nearby.
Mumsnet user ‘mackthepony’ told the community about the time their neighbor asked for a favor, as she wanted to spend an hour in their garden. The OP was somewhat annoyed considering that there was a park right nearby, which is why they asked the Mumsnet community if they were being unreasonable for feeling this way.
Being on good terms with your neighbors can come in handy
Image credits: Samson Katt (not the actual photo)
This woman asked her neighbor if she could sit in their garden for an hour
Image credits: mackthepony
Image credits: Eugene Chystiakov (not the actual photo)
This was... barely post worthy. Also what's wrong with your neighbour wanting to sit in your garden? She can't sit in her house..it's not like she's asking to sit in your living room or sleep in your bed.
Does the park allow dogs? that might be a reason why she can't go there. Or it might be the dog doesn't get along with people or other dogs. OP said the neighbour got rid of her car in the comments, maybe the park is too far to walk to for any number of health related reasons. I'd probably let her sit in my yard as long as she cleaned up after the dog. But, its OPs property so I guess they get to decide who sits in their yard no matter how unreasonable it makes them.
