Woman Called A Spoiled Brat For Crying To Her Sheriff Dad About Neighbors Stealing Her Cat

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Having a furkid go missing can be a pet owner’s worst nightmare, and many will do whatever it takes to ensure their beloved family member gets back home safely. That might mean sleepless nights, long searches, printing out and putting up posters, or offering a large reward. For one person, it meant even more…

The cat owner says they were devastated when their kitty got out and didn’t return for a few days. The frantic search led directly to a neighbor’s house, where it emerged a kid had been “gifted” a new furry friend. When the parents refused to give the cat back, the owner called in help. Things took a rather unexpected turn after police rocked up and dug a little deeper. Bored Panda reached out to Dr. Mikel (Maria) Delgado, a Cat Behavior Expert with Rover, to hear what she has to say.

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When their beloved kitty went missing, the owner did whatever it took to find him

Image credits: mychickenmyrules543

But they didn’t expect a neighbor to end up behind bars as a result and now, there’s massive drama

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Image credits: goffkein / freepik (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Alina Rubo / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: mychickenmyrules543

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The owner later gave more details about the cat and explained how they got him back

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Does your cat like visiting the neighbors? Here’s why, and what to do about it, according to an expert

The number one risk for a cat roaming and going missing is having free outdoor access. That’s according to Dr. Mikel (Maria) Delgado, a Cat Behavior Expert with Rover. Delgado told Bored Panda during an interview that cats are naturally curious and territorial. Some will travel long distances, but the majority of cats stay close to home.

She says that while it’s difficult to get any hard stats on roaming cats disappearing, it is likely that a lot of the cats who never made it back home either got seriously injured or worse. They may have been hit by cars, or even attacked by coyotes. The expert adds that there are cases where cats don’t return home because they are driven out of their territory, or they’ve found a more suitable home (e.g., one without other pets, if they don’t get along).

We asked Delgado what cat owners can do to curb roaming – apart from keeping their furkids cooped up indoors all day and night…

“There are plenty of ways to give cats safe outdoor access, or even access to fresh air – just get secure window screens! But many cat caregivers now provide their cat with an outdoor enclosure (e.g., a catio or secure, cat-proof yard) or take their cat out on a harness or in a pet stroller,” she told us. “It is very challenging to control a cat’s behavior once they are out of doors. However, unneutered cats are more likely to wander in search of mates, so cat should be spayed and neutered to reduce that urge.”

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If you’ve ever had a pet go missing, you’ll know what a terrible experience it can be. In the case of cats, Delgado reiterates that most stay close to home. This means the first place you should look is in your backyard and also ask your neighbors if you can look in their yard.

“If your cat is normally kept indoors or has not come home when they normally do, I would not wait – start looking for your cat right away,” she advises. “Put up flyers with a recent photograph and your contact information, and share on your local neighborhood groups. Contact local shelters to report your cat is missing.”

Image credits: Andy Luo / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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The expert adds that it’s also helpful if your cat has a collar with an ID or contact information, as well as a microchip, so that you can be contacted if they are found by a person or taken to a shelter.

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“You can ask your neighbor to not allow your cat into their home and to not feed your cat. If it doesn’t bother you, you can let your cat have a double life,” says Delgado. “Personally, I prefer that cats are secured indoors with controlled outdoor access (e.g., a catio) and not allowed to wander, as it is safer and prevents predation.”

The expert says that pet owners who are more laid back about how long their cat stays out should consider having curfew.

“I think a happy medium is calling your cat in at night and keeping them indoors overnight when the risks of predation or being hit by a car may be higher,” she told Bored Panda.

People had little sympathy for the neighbor and felt he got what he deserved

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