“Curious”: Neighbor Admits Her Mom Drilled Holes In Fence To Spy, Then Denies Taunting Dogs

“Good fences make good neighbors” is all solid advice if one’s neighbors don’t own a hand drill. Because try as you may, some people think boundaries, both emotional and also physical are sort of a fun suggestion at best and are perfectly ready to ignore them.

A woman asked the internet for some advice after discovering that her neighbors had not only drilled holes in the wall to spy on her, but that they were also purposefully taunting her dog. We reached out to the person who made the post via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

Nosy neighbors are a nightmare

But one woman learned they had literally drilled holes in her fence to spy on her

OP says: “Here’s a photo of just a few of the holes. Some holes are tiny tiny little nail marks but there are several drilled holes. Some are at angles. This is just a handful of the holes in the fence”

It’s pretty easy to annoy someone who lives near you

Nightmare neighbors are bad enough when the issue is loud music, overgrown yards, or parking. But when neighbors overstep boundaries with intrusive and harassing behavior, such as drilling holes in a fence to spy or knowingly agitating your dogs, the issue is more than just an annoyance. It is a matter of personal safety, privacy, and protecting your peace of mind. Handling it requires a mix of calm strategy, clear boundaries, and, when necessary, official intervention.

The first step is to document everything. It may feel uncomfortable to keep notes on your neighbors’ behavior, but details matter. Record dates, times, and descriptions of what happened, and if possible, take photos or videos as evidence, since it’s a physical violation of your property. The same goes for incidents involving your dogs, whether they’re being taunted, provoked, or disturbed in ways that leave them agitated. Documentation ensures that if the situation escalates, you’re not left relying on memory alone, you have proof of a pattern.

Direct communication can sometimes resolve issues, but in cases this invasive, it has to be approached with caution. Pounding on their door in anger will fuel the fire instead of putting it out. And if you do speak with them, keep it short, keep it calm, and keep it factual. Tell them clearly that the behavior isn’t acceptable and that you’d like it to stop. Avoid getting into arguments or trading insults; the goal isn’t to win a shouting contest but to get your boundaries documented.

It’s also wise to reinforce your privacy in practical ways. Patching or covering holes in the fence, installing outdoor cameras, or even adding noise machines near your dogs’ area can serve as both protection and deterrent. These measures aren’t just about securing your space, they also send a signal that you’re aware of the behavior and taking it seriously. Cameras in particular can be powerful, since they provide undeniable evidence if harassment continues.

Sometimes one has to dig in for a bigger fight

If the behavior continues, it may become necessary to get authorities involved. Start by calling your local animal control or police on the non-emergency number and ask about your options. In most areas, putting holes in a fence counts as property damage, and knowingly agitating dogs can count as harassment or even cruelty, depending on the circumstances. Homeowners’ associations or landlords, if applicable, might also have a part to play since they typically have rules about respecting property lines and maintaining neighborly conduct.

Most important, maybe, in managing a nightmare neighbor is taking good care of yourself. Such disputes can be stressful and consuming, especially when they infringe on your sense of safety in your house. Boundaries are not just stopping the behavior, but also how much energy you decide to invest in it. Beyond documentation and reasonable actions for safeguarding yourself, don’t let their behavior occupy your peace of mind. Friends, family members, or even neighbors who empathize with your frustrations can prevent you from feeling isolated.

Finally, neighbors who make peepholes to spy and antagonize pets aren’t just obnoxious, they’re doing something that violates some major boundaries. By staying calm, recording consistently, protecting your privacy, and escalating through proper channels when called for, you protect yourself, your dogs, and your sense of home. Nobody gets to choose their neighbors, but you do get to choose how assertively and smartly you respond.

Some readers had mixed reactions to her post and she debated them in the comments

Others tried to give some advice

Some readers also shared similar stories

