Woman Tired Of Her Door Being Blocked By Neighbors’ Stroller Finally Reports Them, They Go Ballistic

ADVERTISEMENT

A baby stroller is a true blessing for any parent—but it’s also an absolute curse when you have to lug it up to the second floor, third floor—or, God forbid, even higher. And well, this is actually coming from someone who once had to regularly carry a stroller up to the eleventh floor for months…

Someday, I’ll tell you that story—really worthy of being immortalized on the pages of Bored Panda—but today, we have another tale from the user u/carplast, whose neighbors were lazy enough to not carry their toddler’s stroller up literally two flights of stairs. And also entitled enough to take her report personally. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

The author of the post recently moved to a new apartment on the ground floor of a 3-story building in New York City

Share icon

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Among the woman’s neighbors was a couple in their 40s with a toddler son—and an inevitable baby stroller

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: carplast

Share icon

Image credits: v.ivash / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The problem was that the couple used to leave the stroller in the hallway, right at the author’s door

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: carplast

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author’s numerous complaints were fruitless, so she ended up reporting them to the landlord, noting that it was a city fire code violation

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: carplast

It all ended up with a female neighbor showing up at the author’s door, getting her mom on speakerphone—and then scolding the author and threatening her

This story took place recently, when the Original Poster (OP), a 32-year-old mom, moved into a new apartment on the ground floor of a 3-story building. A couple in their 40s with a toddler son live on the floor above, and they have taken to leaving their baby stroller right in front of our heroine’s door, thus literally blocking it.

In addition to the fact that the stroller is obviously in the original poster’s way, it is also a violation of the city’s fire code, which our heroine has repeatedly told her neighbors. They invariably apologized heartily, promised that this would not happen again—and a couple of days later the stroller would again, just as invariably, appear in its “usual” place directly opposite the author’s door…

It all ended with our heroine, having lost the last remnants of patience, complaining to the management company. Separately noting that, in addition to violating the fire code, this is also a violation of the lease terms. We don’t actually know what happened next—but, apparently, the couple received an unpleasant letter from the landlord. And here’s why.

ADVERTISEMENT

After some time, a female neighbor came to our heroine’s door and, instead of saying anything, put her mom on speakerphone—and she pounced on the OP with all sorts of insults and threats. The author admits that she was so stunned by such behavior that she couldn’t even say anything—except to repeat that the couple violated the fire code. And so, the lady just decided to ask netizens for advice on this case.

Share icon

Image credits: egoitz_bengoetxea / Freepik (not the actual photo)

First of all, it should be noted that the New York fire code really does prohibit leaving a baby stroller in the hallway. And most likely, this also violates the terms of the lease. In this case, if there were no preliminary complaints from other neighbors, the homeowner can demand in an official letter that the violators simply remove the stroller.

If there’s no reaction, a summons to housing court may take place, which will demand the same thing—but under the threat of eviction. However, in this case, the violators will still be liable for the attorney’s fees. In any case, the author’s neighbors are absolutely wrong here, with no excuses.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s illegal because it has the potential to impede ingress and egress during a fire, both of the firefighters and the residents of the building,” The New York Times quotes Samuel J. Himmelstein, a lawyer who represents tenants.

People in the comments also unanimously sided with the original poster, admitting that her neighbors’ behavior was not only outrageous but also completely ridiculous. As for the 40-year-old woman who was bringing her mom on the phone—this indicates anything but emotional maturity.

In any case, many responders also urged the author to notify the homeowner about the threats, too. “Consider reporting them again to building management for the confrontation,” someone wisely wrote. “This kind of behavior was completely uncalled for.” And what would you, our dear readers, do in the described situation? Please feel free to share your ideas in the comments below.

People in the comments agreed that it was damn ridiculous on the part of the neighbors and urged the author to report the threats as well

ADVERTISEMENT