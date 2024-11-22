Annoying Mosquito Alarm Drives Neighbor Mad, They Even Consider Moving Because Of It

ADVERTISEMENT

Our world is built in a way that we all need to coexist with each other, which can sometimes require quite some effort. After all, there are plenty of insufferable people who just can’t comprehend the fact that their actions are hurting those around them.

Like the neighbors in today’s story. In it, the author had been suffering for quite a while from the music the woman upstairs played all night, but things got worse when her boyfriend moved in. He installed a so-called Mosquito alarm, which is driving the author mad at quite a rapid rate.

The OP owns a condo, but their upstairs neighbor only rents it. It would basically be meaningless if that neighbor weren’t an annoyance.

The problem with her is that music keeps blasting all night from her place. The building’s rules forbid anyone from installing soundproofing, so the post’s author always hears the music, too.

The author complained about it several times, but the situation didn’t change. So, for quite a while the OP was tortured by music at night, which can be dangerous to a person’s health.

Since she heard music was playing at night, she had trouble sleeping, likely caused by that. As you probably know, sleep deprivation isn’t good for the body. It can affect nearly every bodily system—immune, digestive, respiratory, and nervous.

Additionally, while some people are relaxed by playing music before (or during) their sleep, some experts say it’s not such a great idea. Apparently, music can cause earworms—pieces of music that get stuck in a person’s mind on repeat for a while. It can affect a person’s ability to fall asleep and rest while sleeping, as it can even invade dreams.

So, you can see that, by playing music all night long, the neighbor wasn’t doing the author a favor.

Things got even more out of hand when the noisy neighbor got a boyfriend. This dude installed something called a mosquito alarm (or, The Mosquito). Basically, it’s a device meant to discourage loitering.

It does so by emitting a high-frequency sound that starts to annoy people within 20 minutes—mostly youngsters—so they’ll leave the affected area. Since this sound is a buzzing one, it was named ‘The Mosquito.’

When the neighbors turn on this device, it causes the OP’s ears to throb and hurt, giving them migraines. Well, the machine is doing its job—annoying people—only this person has nowhere to go, as the sound reaches their home.

The author reached out to their HOA, which asked for proof. The thing is that proof is hard to get here—the sound is basically impossible to record in any way, and people from said HOA are refusing to come and listen for themselves.

Plus, anytime the original poster has guests, the machine’s owner either turns it off, or turns it down so low that these guests don’t hear it, but the OP still does. The original poster tried talking to the neighbors reasonably, but it didn’t work.

As this Quora answer pointed out, after getting requests from neighbors, some people let their immaturity take the wheel and don’t do as asked, because they “don’t like to be told what to do.” Seems like the OP’s neighbors are like that.

So, you can probably imagine how this whole situation is driving the original poster mad. It got so bad that they even considered selling their condo to avoid the insufferable people. But first, they came to Reddit to ask for advice.

Someone suggested that the author use an RTA app, which could help them prove that there’s a high-frequency pitch around them, and then maybe the HOA would do something. Someone else said that, instead of trying to record the sound on their phone, they should get a recorder, which doesn’t drown out background noise and might work. Or, to get noise-canceling headphones to see if they would help block out the sound.

Well, we can say that this time netizens proved themselves to be quite useful to the OP’s request. Hopefully, at least one of their suggestions will work and eventually, the mosquito alarm problem will be nipped in the bud. Then the only scary thing left will be figuring out what these neighbors might come up with next.

