Woman Ignores Neighbor’s Warning To Stop Feeding Their Cat, Starts Getting 5 AM Wake-Up Meows
Being a good neighbor can mean a lot of different things, but if there’s one rule, it’s to remain approachable.
However, when Reddit user Sweet-Rainbow- noticed that the lady next door was feeding their cat, she not only refused to acknowledge their concerns, but also started gaslighting them about the pet’s diet—as if running into the animal every once in a while allowed her to understand it better than the owner ever could.
Luckily, karma didn’t sit this one out and taught her a valuable lesson.
This cat owner asked their neighbor to stop feeding their pet
Image credits: Anjie Qiu / Pexels (not the actual photo)
But the woman made it clear she wasn’t going to
Eventually, though, the tables turned
Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: sweet-rainbow-
This story is an example of why so many people aren’t happy with their neighbors
LendingTree surveyed 2,000 Americans to find out how well they get along with their neighbors, and a quarter (24%) said they dislike at least one. The biggest reasons were:
- Rude or unfriendly (48%)
- Makes too much noise (31%)
- Too nosy (29%)
- Personal incident (20%)
- Unruly pets (19%)
- Doesn’t maintain home/lawn (18%)
- Unruly children (14%)
- Doesn’t follow local parking rules (13%)
- Trespasses on property (10%)
- Other (9%)
Seventeen percent of Americans — just like our Redditor — said they’ve been in a verbal altercation with a neighbor, while 7% have even cited a physical confrontation.
Quite surprisingly, about a fifth (19%) of Americans have moved because of an unlikeable neighbor, which is more than three times as likely among Millennials (28%) as among Baby Boomers (8%).
This time, however, it seems the lady has come to her senses, and something so drastic won’t be necessary.
People were glad to see the woman get what was coming to her
Although some would have liked to see the owner show more responsibility
“My cat is an indoor cat… except when she isn’t.” No need to read further.
It's weird that op wrote the cat is an indoor cat that only goes as far as the hallway/window, but then claims he goes meowing to the neighbors door at 5 am. Make it make sense.Load More Replies...
Apartment buildings. But yes, keep your cat in your apartment.
