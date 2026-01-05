Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Ignores Neighbor’s Warning To Stop Feeding Their Cat, Starts Getting 5 AM Wake-Up Meows
Gray cat licking treat from a tube held by a hand, illustrating a woman feeding a neighbor's cat despite warnings.
Entitled People, Social Issues

Woman Ignores Neighbor's Warning To Stop Feeding Their Cat, Starts Getting 5 AM Wake-Up Meows

4

29

4

Being a good neighbor can mean a lot of different things, but if there’s one rule, it’s to remain approachable.

However, when Reddit user Sweet-Rainbow- noticed that the lady next door was feeding their cat, she not only refused to acknowledge their concerns, but also started gaslighting them about the pet’s diet—as if running into the animal every once in a while allowed her to understand it better than the owner ever could.

Luckily, karma didn’t sit this one out and taught her a valuable lesson.

    This cat owner asked their neighbor to stop feeding their pet

    Image credits: Anjie Qiu / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    But the woman made it clear she wasn’t going to

    Eventually, though, the tables turned

    Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits:

    This story is an example of why so many people aren’t happy with their neighbors

    LendingTree surveyed 2,000 Americans to find out how well they get along with their neighbors, and a quarter (24%) said they dislike at least one. The biggest reasons were:

    • Rude or unfriendly (48%)
    • Makes too much noise (31%)
    • Too nosy (29%)
    • Personal incident (20%)
    • Unruly pets (19%)
    • Doesn’t maintain home/lawn (18%)
    • Unruly children (14%)
    • Doesn’t follow local parking rules (13%)
    • Trespasses on property (10%)
    • Other (9%)

    Seventeen percent of Americans — just like our Redditor — said they’ve been in a verbal altercation with a neighbor, while 7% have even cited a physical confrontation.

    Quite surprisingly, about a fifth (19%) of Americans have moved because of an unlikeable neighbor, which is more than three times as likely among Millennials (28%) as among Baby Boomers (8%).

    This time, however, it seems the lady has come to her senses, and something so drastic won’t be necessary.

    People were glad to see the woman get what was coming to her

    Woman Ignores Neighbor's Warning To Stop Feeding Their Cat, Starts Getting 5 AM Wake-Up Meows

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    jasonp
    Bored Jellyfish
    Bored Jellyfish
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    “My cat is an indoor cat… except when she isn’t.” No need to read further.

    winterwidow87
    winterwidow87
    winterwidow87
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    It's weird that op wrote the cat is an indoor cat that only goes as far as the hallway/window, but then claims he goes meowing to the neighbors door at 5 am. Make it make sense.

    Jenka666
    Jenka666
    Jenka666
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Can’t don’t perform like this. Also, I thought it was an indoor cat? You’re telling me she just decided to leave her cat out all night? This never happened.

