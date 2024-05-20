“AITA For Calling The Police On A Neighbor Who Destroyed My Laundry?”

ADVERTISEMENT

People often forget that a house or apartment isn’t just the location and amenities, so much of the experience can be made or ruined by one’s neighbors. This is so much more true if you are forced to share some area of equipment with them.

A man wondered if he was wrong to call the police on a disturbed old woman who called him a pervert for cleaning his underwear in the building’s washing machines. After he called her out, he returned to discover that she had poured bleach all over his things. We reached out to the man in the story via private message and will update the article when he gets back to us.

Bad neighbors can ruin a perfectly nice place to live

But one man had his entity set of laundry deliberately ruined by a bizarre old lady

Most thought he was not at fault

