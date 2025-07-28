Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Driveway Blocking Neighbor Ends Up Victim Of Petty Revenge When He Won’t Move His Truck
Man sitting in a red truck, appearing frustrated, illustrating driveway blocking neighbor and petty revenge situation.
Entitled People, Relationships

Driveway Blocking Neighbor Ends Up Victim Of Petty Revenge When He Won’t Move His Truck

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

34

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

While most of us recognize the idea of property lines, borders and personal space, there is a subset of folks out there who think that they can just leave things wherever. Accidents happen, but there is clearly a big difference between, for example, someone not knowing where your driveway begins and someone using your yard for storage.

A netizen shared how they got back at a neighbor who would routinely park his very large truck (is there any other kind?) on their driveway and make it hard to exit. We reached out to the person who made the post via private message and will update the article when they get back to us.

RELATED:

    A neighbor who blocks you in regularly is a nightmare

    Image credits:  LightFieldStudios/Envato (not the actual photo)

    So one netizen decided to take action against a man who left his truck in the wrong driveway

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: stockcentral/Envato (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Mundane-Kitchen-8387

    ADVERTISEMENT

    People though the netizen’s plan was hilarious and some gave a few ideas

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Others shared similar stories

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    34

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    34

    Open list comments

    1

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some guy decided to leave his lovely convertible BMW in our area ( residential parking) under a massive tree for a month. I'm fairly sure he had to replace the roof as the entire car was covered in four weeks' worth of bird sh1t. You don't have to live near seagulls to know that bird seed is effective anywhere...

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some guy decided to leave his lovely convertible BMW in our area ( residential parking) under a massive tree for a month. I'm fairly sure he had to replace the roof as the entire car was covered in four weeks' worth of bird sh1t. You don't have to live near seagulls to know that bird seed is effective anywhere...

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT