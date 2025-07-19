Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“It’ll Be Alright”: Man Refuses To Move His Car From Foreclosed Driveway—Big Mistake
Man in glasses and suit outside office building expressing frustration, linked to property shepherd and car favor claim.
Entitled People, Society

“It’ll Be Alright”: Man Refuses To Move His Car From Foreclosed Driveway—Big Mistake

Interview With Expert
It’s both amusing and cringeworthy to see people act as if they are above the rules in place. Not only do their actions backfire, but the issue they’ve been fighting so hard for ends up worsening for them. 

An entitled homeowner had to learn this lesson the hard way when a bank employee doing property evictions tried to have him move his car from an abandoned house. The person gave him multiple warnings, all of which he brushed off. 

To his unsurprising shock, the vehicle had been towed off as he resorted to playing the victim. Check out how the story ends below, as well as our brief conversations with a few experts about having a sense of entitlement.

    Having a sense of entitlement will never end well for anyone

    Image credits: ThamKC (not the actual photo)

    A homeowner thought he was above the rules in place during a property eviction conducted by a bank

    Image credits: alexlucru123 (not the actual photo)

    It resulted in a major hassle he could’ve avoided, but he continued to play the victim

    Image credits: TheQuarantinian

    Having a sense of entitlement is more than just a case of narcissism

    It’s easy to equate a person’s sense of entitlement with a narcissistic personality. It’s a concept often thrown around, but according to experts, narcissism is a surface-level issue. 

    According to Ellie Borden, a registered psychotherapist and CEO of Mind By Design, several factors are at play. 

    “Sometimes it’s early overindulgence and praise without accountability that teach people they’re the exception,” she told Bored Panda. “Other times, it’s insecurity in disguise: inflating importance to avoid feeling ‘less than.’”

    For Loyola University Maryland psychology professor and Baltimore Therapy Group managing director Heather Z. Lyons, insecurity, learned privilege, and moral licensing may fuel a person’s sense of entitlement. 

    As the story shows, dealing with an entitled individual can be a challenge, even if you’re a person in authority. So, what would be the most effective way to handle such a situation? 

    Lyons says shaming the erring individual shouldn’t be an option since it only deepens defensiveness or withdrawal. Instead, she advises letting the person know the impact of their behavior. 

    “Letting them know, for example, that when they blow a deadline, the work falls to others or an opportunity is lost. And then finally, you might set a boundary and be clear about the consequences for violating the boundary,” she said, emphasizing that such conversations must be done privately. 

    Borden likewise stated that shaming would likely backfire and may reinforce the entitlement. She says setting calm, firm boundaries with a consistent follow-through is “the real power move.” 

    “A statement like: ‘These standards apply to everyone, including you. I’m here to support you in meeting them,’ pairs structure with dignity.”

    The bank employee attempted to explain the situation and consequences to the homeowner, but to no avail. At that point, letting the entitled man learn his lesson the hard way was the most viable option.

    Commenters didn’t hold back with their reactions as they collectively piled on the entitled man

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What part of "Anything on the property will be removed. Including your car." did he not understand?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
