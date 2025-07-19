“It’ll Be Alright”: Man Refuses To Move His Car From Foreclosed Driveway—Big Mistake

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s both amusing and cringeworthy to see people act as if they are above the rules in place. Not only do their actions backfire, but the issue they’ve been fighting so hard for ends up worsening for them.

An entitled homeowner had to learn this lesson the hard way when a bank employee doing property evictions tried to have him move his car from an abandoned house. The person gave him multiple warnings, all of which he brushed off.

To his unsurprising shock, the vehicle had been towed off as he resorted to playing the victim. Check out how the story ends below, as well as our brief conversations with a few experts about having a sense of entitlement.

RELATED:

Having a sense of entitlement will never end well for anyone

Share icon

Image credits: ThamKC (not the actual photo)

A homeowner thought he was above the rules in place during a property eviction conducted by a bank

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: alexlucru123 (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

It resulted in a major hassle he could’ve avoided, but he continued to play the victim

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: TheQuarantinian

Having a sense of entitlement is more than just a case of narcissism

It’s easy to equate a person’s sense of entitlement with a narcissistic personality. It’s a concept often thrown around, but according to experts, narcissism is a surface-level issue.

According to Ellie Borden, a registered psychotherapist and CEO of Mind By Design, several factors are at play.

“Sometimes it’s early overindulgence and praise without accountability that teach people they’re the exception,” she told Bored Panda. “Other times, it’s insecurity in disguise: inflating importance to avoid feeling ‘less than.’”

ADVERTISEMENT

For Loyola University Maryland psychology professor and Baltimore Therapy Group managing director Heather Z. Lyons, insecurity, learned privilege, and moral licensing may fuel a person’s sense of entitlement.

As the story shows, dealing with an entitled individual can be a challenge, even if you’re a person in authority. So, what would be the most effective way to handle such a situation?

ADVERTISEMENT

Lyons says shaming the erring individual shouldn’t be an option since it only deepens defensiveness or withdrawal. Instead, she advises letting the person know the impact of their behavior.

“Letting them know, for example, that when they blow a deadline, the work falls to others or an opportunity is lost. And then finally, you might set a boundary and be clear about the consequences for violating the boundary,” she said, emphasizing that such conversations must be done privately.

Borden likewise stated that shaming would likely backfire and may reinforce the entitlement. She says setting calm, firm boundaries with a consistent follow-through is “the real power move.”

“A statement like: ‘These standards apply to everyone, including you. I’m here to support you in meeting them,’ pairs structure with dignity.”

The bank employee attempted to explain the situation and consequences to the homeowner, but to no avail. At that point, letting the entitled man learn his lesson the hard way was the most viable option.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenters didn’t hold back with their reactions as they collectively piled on the entitled man

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT