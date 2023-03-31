Tang Yau Hoong is an illustrator and graphic designer living in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. With a passion for creative thinking, the artist employs negative space to create unique pieces. His artworks are conceptual and fun in a simplistic way. Though his illustrations appear effortless initially, they are actually intricate works of art that grab your attention and make you ponder for a moment.

Tang Yau Hoong has shared with Bored Panda that he loves conceptual and surreal themes as he can let his imagination run wild. "Cityscape, nature, animals and societal values are some of the subject matters that interest me. I love to keep my concepts open-ended so there are always room for viewers to have their own interpretations."

