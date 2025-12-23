ADVERTISEMENT

My mom, Nancy, is a prolific needlepoint artist, and has made Christmas stockings for her three children and (13!) grand and great-grandchildren (except the newest great-grandchild)! She has been doing various kinds of needlework since her teenage years, and has made many, many amazing works!

Her birthday is December 21, 1949, so I wanted to post her Christmas stockings this year as a birthday surprise!

#1

Santa And Stars

Santa And Stars

User avatar Alaina Boggs
15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

beautiful and so much work

    #2

    Sledding Snowmen

    Sledding Snowmen

    User avatar Alaina Boggs
    #3

    Gardener's Workshop

    Gardener's Workshop

    User avatar Alaina Boggs
    #4

    Santa's Workshop

    Santa's Workshop

    User avatar Alaina Boggs
    #5

    Santa's Toolshop

    Santa's Toolshop

    User avatar Alaina Boggs
    #6

    Santa And Toys

    Santa And Toys

    User avatar Alaina Boggs
    #7

    Santa And Mrs. Claus

    Santa And Mrs. Claus

    User avatar Alaina Boggs
    #8

    Lion And Lamb

    Lion And Lamb

    User avatar Alaina Boggs
    #9

    Santa And Snowman

    Santa And Snowman

    User avatar Alaina Boggs
    #10

    Sugar And Spice

    Sugar And Spice

    User avatar Alaina Boggs
    #11

    City Of Angels

    City Of Angels

    User avatar Alaina Boggs
    #12

    Santa's Toybag

    Santa's Toybag

    User avatar Alaina Boggs
    #13

    Christmas Shells

    Christmas Shells

    User avatar Alaina Boggs
    #14

    Santa And Bells

    Santa And Bells

    User avatar Alaina Boggs
    #15

    Santa's Sleigh

    Santa's Sleigh

    User avatar Alaina Boggs
    #16

    Toys And Games

    Toys And Games

    User avatar Alaina Boggs
    #17

    Festive Santa

    Festive Santa

    User avatar Alaina Boggs
