My Mom Turned 75 This December, So I’m Sharing The Christmas Stockings She’s Made For Our Entire Family (17 Pics)
My mom, Nancy, is a prolific needlepoint artist, and has made Christmas stockings for her three children and (13!) grand and great-grandchildren (except the newest great-grandchild)! She has been doing various kinds of needlework since her teenage years, and has made many, many amazing works!
Her birthday is December 21, 1949, so I wanted to post her Christmas stockings this year as a birthday surprise!
Sledding Snowmen
Gardener's Workshop
Santa's Workshop
Santa's Toolshop
Santa And Toys
Santa And Mrs. Claus
Lion And Lamb
Santa And Snowman
Sugar And Spice
City Of Angels
Santa's Toybag
Christmas Shells
Santa And Bells
Santa's Sleigh
Toys And Games
Festive Santa
Wow. For the first time ever, I wish BP had an Upvote All button.
