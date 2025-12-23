ADVERTISEMENT

My mom, Nancy, is a prolific needlepoint artist, and has made Christmas stockings for her three children and (13!) grand and great-grandchildren (except the newest great-grandchild)! She has been doing various kinds of needlework since her teenage years, and has made many, many amazing works!

Her birthday is December 21, 1949, so I wanted to post her Christmas stockings this year as a birthday surprise!