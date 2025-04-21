ADVERTISEMENT

Businesses need to stand out if they want to sell something. Some create the best product they possibly can, some offer unbeatable prices, and others try to compete by telling stories. However, when the primary purpose of these stories is to get customers to open their wallets, not all are rooted in reality. In fact, there's a whole thread on Reddit where people share what they believe to be the biggest myths companies have told the world—slick, compelling, but ultimately hollow.

#1

Cardboard Pet Rock box with text describing its "genuine pedigreed" contents, illustrating marketing lies by companies. Putting some holes in a cardboard box for a Pet Rock to breathe was one of the most inspired advertising ploys ever. Freaking brilliant.

anon , Hempdiddy Report

Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I domesticated a wild cotton ball once, but couldn't breed the darn thing!

    #2

    Dentist comparing tooth shades with a smiling patient, illustrating product marketing in dentistry. That your teeth are supposed to be #ffffff white.

    MHOpptimusPrime , Getty Images Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not to mention whitening products can be more harmful to your teeth with long term use, and for some people, it can cause gum irritations and allergies.

    #3

    Various beauty products on shelves, showcasing companies’ marketing to sell their products. All cosmetics company claiming male and female need a different soap/shampoo/razor...

    Lately some even tried to apply the gendered marketing to yogurt, toothpaste, handkerchief or pens.

    Meanwhile-in-Paris , Pablo Hernández Report

    #4

    Hand with diamond ring on a green book, showcasing company product marketing strategy. The "tradition" of diamond engagement rings by the De Beers company.

    toffee-apple- , The Glorious Studio Report

    #5

    Hands holding a bowl of fresh spinach leaves, illustrating product sale misconceptions in marketing. Spinach is not especially high in iron.

    The story goes that way back in 1870 a researcher made a mistake with a decimal point and accidentally credited spinach with 10 times the iron content it actually had. The mistake was corrected relatively quickly but to this day spinach producers still like to push their product based on its iron content despite the fact that if you compare the actual numbers spinach is middle of the road among leafy greens on iron.

    sharrrp , Louis Hansel Report

    #6

    Cereal boxes on a supermarket shelf, highlighting potential marketing lies used to sell products. Kellogg’s basically inventing a food pyramid to convince the public to eat their garbage for breakfast.
    That s****y myth persisted for decades.

    sasquatchcrotch , conceptphoto.info Report

    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've switched to unsweetened bran. It's sounds like the breakfast equivalent of a hair shirt, but once you get used to the lack of sweetness, it's not too bad.

    #7

    A person holding a toothbrush with toothpaste, highlighting marketing lies in product sales. The amount of toothpaste you use when brushing. You don't have to fill the bristles of the toothbrush. Only pea-sized is needed. Commercials shows it more than needed so they can sell more products.

    anon , Oleg Ivanov Report

    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My favourite about these commercials (where I live, at least), is that they are usually presented by actors wearing white coats in laboratory settings.

    #8

    Hand holding a Coca-Cola bottle, illustrating product marketing strategies. I hear soda companies switched from glass to plastic as a cost saving measure, claiming they were more convenient as you can just throw them away rather than bringing the bottles back for cleaning and refilling. They then blamed consumers for all the additional plastic trash.

    Darklyte , Owen Vangioni Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or it could be the glass ones were being smashed all over the streets and it's a safer, cheaper alternative. They can sell bigger bottles, without adding too much weight for people to carry.

    #9

    Alka-Seltzer tablet fizzing in water, highlighting deceptive marketing in product sales. Alka-Seltzer increased sales by changing the recommended dose to two tablets instead of one. The famous “plop, plop, fizz, fizz” marketing campaign was only to increase sales, not based on real medical advice.

    anon , Ebarella_R Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As a former advertising copywriter, this is freaking brilliant. Evil, but brilliant.

    #10

    Electrolytes are what plants crave.

    MoreHybridMoments Report

    #11

    That oranges are loaded with Vitamin C. There's more Vitamin C in a bell pepper than in an orange.

    stadiumrat Report

    #12

    Listerine bottles on a store shelf, showcasing claims of deeper clean compared to brushing. Halitosis was basically invented by Listerine. Not to say bad breath didn't exist. But it was just bad breath.

    AudibleNod , Mike Mozart Report

    savannahgreenleaf avatar
    Savannah greenleaf
    Savannah greenleaf
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do not quote me but wasn't listerene's original purpose to sanitize and clean floor? That product has been on the market a long time.

    #13

    Vintage ad claiming, "More doctors smoke Camels than any other cigarette," used to sell products with lies. The slogan 'More Doctors Smoke Camels', implying that Camel cigarettes were some sort of 'healthy' cigarette recommended by doctors.

    puppy2010 , Joe Haupt Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've noticed the medical industry has some of the biggest hypocrites.

    Axe deodorant bodyspray can on a shelf, showcasing misleading marketing claims. "Women love the smell of an entire can of Axe body spray!"

    Which was believed by every teenage boy for years.

    MonsieurGideon , Andrew Ratto Report

    #15

    A person in a sweater holding a glass and pills, related to lies companies tell about products. The inventors of OxyContin tried to convince the public that it was a addictive-free version of oxycodone. They blatantly lied and were sued for like $500 mil a while back.

    robkule424 , cottonbro studio Report

    #16

    Person shaving leg with razor, highlighting product-related lies in marketing. Razor companies ran ad campaigns to get the public to see women's leg and underarm hair as unhygenic and gross so they could sell razors to women, too.
    Now it's so deeply ingrained in our culture I cannot imagine it ever having been normal for women to have leg hair.

    MakeOneWise , Oleg Ivanov Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hair removal has been around for millennias, though. But I guess it's been more of a upper class, royalty priority. I don't like how body hair on women is portrayed. It's gotten so disturbing that adults are now giving little girls ideas that they need to start shaving before they're a teenager so they don't get bullied. There was a segment on the 'The Social' recently about that very topic involving a girl being allowed laser hair removal for some "excessive" hair around her face. Just so unnecessary. Then on one of the Teen Mom shows, one of the moms, Amber, and the step-mom, on camera, showed her daughter how to shave her legs. This was all on camera, on a freakin' reality TV show. Leah, the daughter, seemed okay with it, but I don't think she really understood the magnitude, nor had actual consent for herself. She's basically been on that show since birth. But I digress.

    Coca-Cola cans featuring Santa Claus, illustrating marketing techniques in product sales. Christmas is red so please buy coca cola.

    anon , Mike Mozart Report

    #18

    Bottled water companies "By the time you feel thirsty, it is too late" OK then how many people have died from drinking to thirst? The myth is so pervasive that there will be people saying I am wrong.

    just_some_guy65 Report

    vinnydapooh avatar
    Vinny DaPooh
    Vinny DaPooh
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Depends on how you interpret this. It's true that it's not life or death when you first feel thirsty but if you're thirsty you're already dehydrated is also the truth.

    #19

    Subway convinced everyone that eating a whole loaf of bread in 1 sitting is healthy.

    avandam Report

    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There were subs, hero sandwiches, hoagies and po'boys (USA terms for the same thing) way before the Subway franchise. And technically, any unsliced soft roll is a small loaf of bread.

    Ivory soap packaging claiming 99.44% purity stacked on a store shelf. Super late to the game, but Ivory soap. "So pure it floats". They whip air into the mixture, it has nothing to do with purity.

    JLFR , Mike Mozart Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Anyone remember the spooky joke about an eerie voice in the dark crying, "It floats... It floats... It floats...." WHAT FLOATS?? " "Ivory soap!"

    #21

    Nutella jars of different sizes on a wicker surface, representing product marketing and company sales strategies. Nutella told people their products were a healthy alternative.

    anon , Victor Serban Report

    That lead in gasoline was safe

    Deersplitter Report

    lyone_fein avatar
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Did any company actually say this? I think it was more an issue of evolving comprehension. There used to be lead in paint, asbestos in ceilings, etc……because we just didn’t know the connections between these materials and diseases. Same with saccharine as a sugar substitute.

    #23

    Low fat products which we were told was good for you because fat is bad; turned out it was b******t because the low fat products had more sugar in it to compensate for taste.

    More sugar/carbs is the real cause of many diseases we have.

    anon Report

    alisa-johnson717 avatar
    WaxyJo
    WaxyJo
    Community Member
    Premium     45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This, I think, is one of the most blatant disservices to us ever. Not only is too much sugar just plain bad for you, the idea that eating fats will make you fat is a myth, too.

    #24

    I did some research on why KFC is THE food to eat for Christmas in Japan and found this:

    According to brand legend, there were some American tourists in Japan during the Christmas holidays back in the 70s. When they couldn't find roast turkey for their holiday meal, they got the next best thing - a bucket of KFC fried chicken.

    A manager at the local store saw it, told some higher-ups, and eventually the marketing team started advertising it as a Christmas tradition to the point that it actually became such a popular tradition you now have to reserve your chicken weeks in advance.

    anon Report

    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is probably one of the weirdest cultural phenomena in a country already full of weird phenomena.

    Woman drinking milk by a window, illustrating product lies in marketing. Big Milk hyperbolised the amount of dairy that people need for the Food Pyramid to sell more dairy.

    Sabiis , freepik Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm wondering if the excessive amount of milk we drank caused us lactose intolerance. It seemed to have boomed after the 90s.

    Valentine's Day. They all colluded to invent the ridiculous holiday to sucker the men into spending hundreds or thousands of dollars on that specific day.

    Then they had to gall to guilt trip the single people into feeling like s**t on that day and so invented the buy yourself flowers/something nice on valentine's day myth even if you are single.

    dsds548 Report

    #27

    Montgomery Ward commissioned the story of Rudolph the red nosed reindeer to make the coloring books they were giving away cheaper.

    anon Report

    That global warming is not real - because regulations hurt the bottom line of coal and oil industry.

    anon Report

    saruem31 avatar
    merlin
    merlin
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Corporations doing Corporation things. And they'll keep doing it cos those pesky shareholders

    Clover used to be an intentional part of the American lawn prior to WW2. It thrives in poor soil, fixes its own nitrogen and can survive drought conditions and was deliberately added to assist with the growth of the surrounding grass.

    Once weed k**ler came to market post WW2, it wasn’t long before chemical companies successfully re-branded clover as a weed. Clover is a broad leaf plant and was unintentionally k**led alongside the other “unfavorable weeds” so it was successfully removed from the picturesque perfect American lawn by chemical companies.

    Cheddahbass Report

    #30

    Man with laptop and coffee sitting outdoors on stairs, showcasing a casual work setting. Dockers invented *Business Casual* to sell more khaki slacks and help get men out of wearing suits to work as much.

    smoboaty , marymarkevich Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't see this as a bad thing. Business casual is more affordable than buying a suit, and I'm sure more comfortable. Don't know what a tie feels like, but sometimes it looks like their neck is spilling out from their stiffened collars and tight ties. I don't see how ties make anyone do their jobs any better.

    #31

    Literally any company that claims De-Toxifying properties. What toxins!?

    KieronKen Report

    #32

    This isn’t so much a myth to sell products but to divert blame.

    Anti Littering campaigns were started by large corporations that polluted heavily in order to shift blame away from them to the individual for keeping the planet clean. Don’t get me wrong people who litter are scumbags, but no one human could produce as much pollution as a factory, let alone an entire industry.

    Same thing goes for water conversation. A single family uses fractions of a percent of water compared to what industry uses.

    When you see blame for something shift to individuals, take a moment and look at the broader picture of who the major perpetrators are. Areas to look at, d***s(pharmaceutical industry), water usage, pollution, green house gases, waste in general. All are things we as individuals do contribute to in someway but that is so small compared to what is actually happening and what companies are doing

    This is a little disjointed. On mobile. Can clarify later.

    anon Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've been noticing this for a long time. Particularly with single use plastics. When the ban was being announced, some people were very quick to criticize anyone who brought up concerns about it, as if they weren't using plastic bags and straws, too.

    It's probably an urban legend, as I can't find a source for it online, but I remember reading about a company that sold canned tuna advertising its product as being "guaranteed not to turn black in the can!" Of course, tuna would never turn black in the can, but by saying it won't, it implied that competing brands _did_ sell tuna that turned black in the can.

    anon Report

    "water memory" to sell homeopathy products.

    redseattle1955 Report

    Well I wouldn't quite call it a myth, but Tang (a company that sold fruit flavored drinks) is responsible for the mispronunciation of the word orangutan thanks to them using an orangutan as their mascot. Now many people incorrectly pronounce it as orangu-tang, which I guess counts as free product placement for them.

    anon Report

    santarra_silver avatar
    Zann
    Zann
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It is orang-utan as orang Indonesian for person and utan is jungle meaning people of the jungle..

    #36

    The colorful flowers in your yard are actually terrible weeds. Spray toxic chemicals on your property weekly!

    anon Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It took me a moment to realize this is in sarcasm, and not referring to the colourful flowers in your garden beds.

    So, I dunno if anybody knows this...

    Big Tobacco Companies have their hand in more than just cigs causing cancer. The reason horrible cancer causing flame retardants existed in almost all foam inside furniture for decades was because of these companies. In the 1970s the government was trying to force Big Tobacco to make the self-extinguishing cigarette, because it was the main cause of household fires at the time. People falling asleep with a cig in their hand, you get the picture. Well, Big Tobacco made a bunch of s**ttilly conducted research, as well as spread propaganda for years that it wasn't the cig, which they didn't want to change at all, but that furniture is poorly insulated and catches fire easily. So, skip to about 1990, and people start realizing all these carcinogens are in breast milk, and huge PPT/PPM counts of bad s**t in humans, caused mainly by people living with this degrading flame retardant coated foam. Fire fighters cancer rates also skyrocketed because of this. Smoke death due to the fire retardant burning also spiked. It took something like 10 years or so for a s**t load of lawyers and legislators to finally get the law changed in California, the last state requiring flame retardant coated foam, and even then it's still being battled because the chemical companies that sold the flame retardant make so much money off it. It's a much deeper and richer story but I don't wanna go that far.

    tl;dr the reason carcinogenic chemicals existed in all foam padded furniture was that Big Tobacco didn't want to admit that cigarettes cause fires.

    anon Report

    kelseylofto avatar
    KLL
    KLL
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All funded and paid for by private think tanks. Still operating and pushing their agendas, today. See Naomi Oreske's: merchants of doubt

    KerryGold butter originally was just a standard butter that happened to be made in Ireland. They released a marketing campaign about how you shouldn't cook with KerryGold because it was a fancier high quality butter. It ended up working and international sales skyrocketed. So they used the money to actually improve their product so that it would be as it is today a fancier high quality butter.

    TheTrueJay Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It worked - that's what we buy, and it is better than typical American butter.

    #39

    Skecher shape ups made your a*s more tone and bigger.

    kellixpenguin Report

    savannahgreenleaf avatar
    Savannah greenleaf
    Savannah greenleaf
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well not if you wear them sitting on the couch watching TV. I wore mine to work and loved them.

    Can of Talking Rain sparkling water on a table, highlighting product packaging in an office setting. My grandpa used to tell me the story of how he was friends with the guy who created the beverage "Talking Rain". The sparkling water became very popular in the 90's and came in a bottle with the story of how the native people of the area found a bubbling spring that seemed to talk as rain fell into it or something. This magical water became the source for Talking Rain. But that was all of course just a lie the guy made up to sell carbonated tap water to idiots.

    spottydodgy , Johnny_boy_A Report

    #41

    Ooh! I just read about this in a book a couple months ago. The man who invented tooth paste deliberately put in mint and other flavors along with a chemical that causes your gums to tingle so that when you wake up in the morning you crave the mint & the tingling feeling on your gums. That is why you're mouth feels atrocious if you do not brush every morning. Not a myth per se, but they sold a product that perpetuated itself forward as people used it more and more.

    GarbageBoyJr Report

    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That mint or spearmint flavor is exactly why I hate toothpaste, because to me, it burns. As a kid I always rushed through brushing. Can't handle hot or spicy foods either.

    That beer will spoil if it goes from cold to hot. Coors started this because they had refrigerated trucks and pushed that always cold thing. In reality most beer is going from cold to hot multiple times while being shipped out. The real enemy of beer is light and time.

    Failaras Report

    #43

    That watching TV without a light on will hurt your eyes. Very much made by GE because they were worried people would buy fewer light bulbs...

    spilgrim16 Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wasn't this a big worry by parents? If I just had a reading lamp on my mom would think it's not bright enough and my eyes would get wrecked if I wasn't reading with the light of the blazing sun. Same with watching TV in the dark and sitting to close to the screen.

    #44

    Do carrots count as a product not from a company? The whole eyesight thing during WWII to present day.

    Sloth_Sloth Report

    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Frankly. I'd be surprised if the Nāzis actually fell for this.

    Baking soda in the fridge will help prevent odor from accumulating.

    FitterFetter Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you have bad odours in your fridge, that's a sign you need to clean it out and find what's rotting. Not mask the smell.

    Drinking Orange Juice is part of a well balanced breakfast. Nope. It's just a bunch of sugar.

    nomiras Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Haven't had orange juice in years. Way too acidic and makes me more thirsty. So, then I would drink more orange juice, as water tastes terrible after drinking orange juice. Been avoiding it ever since I came to my better senses.

    #47

    Dark colored diamonds were once gems that were basically thrown away by mining companies. They were not as shiny and enticing to customers as the light colored diamonds.

    At some point a company came up with the idea to rebrand these cheap, crappy diamonds as something desirable. Suddenly these muddy “chocolate” diamonds were born and they have since grown into a huge hit. Jewelry companies now make a ton of money from once worthless diamonds.

    Firesn0w Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The value of gems is suggestive as to how much worthy people believe them to be. There have been peoples throughout history who would look at gold or a diamond and think of it as pretty but not something that would make them rich.

    That vitamin water is healthy.

    chewbecca108 Report

    #49

    Anything Edward Bernays was involved in. Just a few off the top of my head.

    Making bacon a breakfast food to help the pork industry sell more.

    Making green the 'in' shade for a particular fashion season to get people to buy a particular brand of cigarettes

    The food pyramid

    Any product that mentions 'the association of something or other recommended.' These are what's known as a front group and are normally set up by the marketing campaign so they can claim some sort of professional-sounding endorsement

    The man is a walking history of how gullible and easily led the average consumer is. They don't even refer to you in human terms in that industry. You're a consumer or a unit. Like f*****g cattle.

    anon Report

    Jay walking was invented so cars could have a right of way.

    Alpha_Meta_man Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's initially a slue, but the laws for pedestrian and driver safety are there to make us more safe.

    #51

    GMOs being bad for you. Not only is it ridiculous, marketers take advantage of it all the time. I see poorly labeled non gmo foods everywhere. Buying non GMO strawberries? Yes you are, since gmo strawberries don't exist. There are only 10 gmo plants out there and squash, soybeans, corn, papaya, sugar beets, canola, potatoes, and Apples are the only ones you'll run into at the food store. Not that there harmful in anyway, they just involve scary science made up by people who think the earth is round!

    anon Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Had a sister-in-law who wouldn't use a microwave because it "radiates" things. Like she thought it was radioactive or something. GMO technology is amazing. It can make foods healthier, need less herbicides and insecticides, be drought resistant ... But no, the crazies think it will make killer tomatoes.

    Highly expensive short digital cables such as HDMI will make your music sound better. It's literally just 1s and 0s being transmitted so if there is a loss of data transmission in audio you will get a drop out - you cannot hear the difference between a $5 and $200 HDMI cable.

    Long cables on the other hand do need to be high quality or else they will break more easily, especially in the AV industry where cables are being connected and disconnected multiple times a day, although a lot of companies now use fibre or HDSDI for cabling. You don't need a $200+ 1m HDMI cable, a $5 HDMI cable will do the trick if it's being plugged in once and left.

    In general a lot of the audiophile industry is build on myths, especially the example I mentioned above. Amps, speakers, processors etc are not a myth as quality products will last longer and sound better, but a lot of it is to sell you more expensive products.

    anon Report

    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes. A lot of people don't understand the basic principle of 'digital' technology.

    Jiffy-Lube. Decided that everyone needs to change their oil every 3,000 miles or your vehicle would explode.

    anon Report

    savannahgreenleaf avatar
    Savannah greenleaf
    Savannah greenleaf
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Read the owners manual that comes with the vehicle. All of the ones I have looked myself said 5,000.

    Pringles’ “Once you pop, you can’t stop” ad campaign has convinced countless people that they are apparently justifiably helpless to not eat an entire can in one sitting.

    VictorBlimpmuscle Report

    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nah, Lay's Potato Chips "Bet you can't eat just one" campaign came way before that.

    #55

    The one that "Chewing gum is good for your teeth". I'm looking at you, Trident.

    anon Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Never heard of it being "good for your teeth". I have heard Trident selling it as a sugar-free option being "healthier".

    I think I heard many companies such as Baron's that sell test prep exam make it so standardized testing is common in the US and necessary.

    spitfire9107 Report

