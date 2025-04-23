ADVERTISEMENT

We spend our lives walking on solid ground, admiring city skylines reaching for the clouds. But what if we told you there's a whole other world lurking just beneath our feet? Throughout history, people have built complex communities underground—sometimes for safety from enemies or harsh weather, other times for reasons lost to time. These hidden cities often have a strange, almost eerie feeling, like stepping into a place where time stopped or secrets linger in the dark passages. You'll be amazed to discover these 24 incredible subterranean worlds, fascinating labyrinths most folks never knew existed, scattered across the globe.