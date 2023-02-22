Myra Lynne Art Unveils New Series Of Animal Companion Portraits (5 Pics)

Minneapolis, MN – Myra Lynne, founder and creative force behind Minneapolis’s Myra Lynne Art, has taken her artistic passions and creative displays of animals to new heights in her series Animal Companions. Here, the realm of man and animal collide in a series of portraits that blur the line between the species offering an introspective examination of the self, the natural world, and the relationships we form.

So what has made animals such a crucial component of Lynne’s work and the development of this new series? As a child, Lynne desperately wanted a pet of her own; however, throughout her youth, her family would not allow this dream to come true. Creative in nature, she found a way to experience the animal world through her art. In her professional artistic career, she has found this inspiration to continually resonate, drawing her back to the subject, the joy, and the connection she would feel in the presence of animals.

More info: myralynneart.com

Better Together

In Animal Companions, Lynne transforms her distinctive style of mixed media, acrylics, and oil painting to depict animals and humans in a state of tranquil symbiosis. Whether this is a person warmly embracing a kangaroo, a lion decorated in florals, or even a woman’s face appearing in a gorgeous fusion of butterfly wings, we witness a peaceful state of coexistence. Vibrant backgrounds devoid of landscapes, emphasize her gestural mark-making. Through fields of color and splatters of paint, she is able to emphasize each of her subjects while constructing a dynamic set of energies that influence the mood, tone, and emotion of the piece.

Big Dreams

Myra Lynne is on a mission. Through this body of work, she wants to reveal the inherent truths of the world and of ourselves that we can discover through the bonds we forge with animals. Her artistic investigation into these animals uncovers the power, the strength, and the compassion we can learn as we interact with the creatures of nature. Often, the characteristics these animals embody lie dormant within us. In exposing them, she asks her viewers to come away with an increased capacity for love and understanding that they can take into their daily lives.

Highland Dreams

Myra Lynne is excited to bring her inspirational stories about the connections between humans and nature to her Minneapolis artistic community and beyond. Animal Companions, additional original works, and prints are available for purchase.

Let’s Fly Away

Sea Woman