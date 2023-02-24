Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
My Thrift Store Finds That I Turn Into Treasure
My Thrift Store Finds That I Turn Into Treasure

I take thrift-store, clear glass vessels and decoupage them on the outsides only – but with images that are visible inside and out – as many as 12 different layers. Since the insides are untouched, these vessels are still very functional – and can find a second life with another family. (They can be washed, but not submerged in water or put in the dishwasher.)

Finally, I apply 6-10 coats of varnish on the outside and finish tops and bottoms with metal leaf.

Each one takes me between 3 and 10 hours to produce, but it’s very satisfying. There is always a touch of whimsy to my designs!

More info: Facebook

This is typical of what I start with – just a clear glass vessel – in this case, a bowl

My Thrift Store Finds That I Turn Into Treasure

I clean them thoroughly and then clean them again with rubbing alcohol, to ensure that the paper sticks. I plan my design so that each piece will be as beautiful on the inside as the outside, but only decoupage on the outside so that the vessel is still very functional.

Birds and flowers bowl

My Thrift Store Finds That I Turn Into Treasure

Then I start designing. First, I choose a background pattern that will end up being the final layer facing inward (the blue leaf pattern shown here) and then choose the images I was to be in the foreground. These are collages.

I have to work in the reverse of how I would normally do a painting: the foremost images have to be meticulously cut out and applied first, then the layer behind them, and so on. I often use vintage images of birds and flowers – in this case, from Japanese woodblock prints.

Birds and flowers bowl – 1st layer applied

My Thrift Store Finds That I Turn Into Treasure

This is what it looks like with the first layer applied. I use Acrylic Matte Varnish as a glue because it won’t yellow the paper that the images are printed on.

Birds and flowers bowl – added some birds!

My Thrift Store Finds That I Turn Into Treasure

Birds and flowers bowl – inside layers finished

My Thrift Store Finds That I Turn Into Treasure

Birds and flowers bowl – outside finished

My Thrift Store Finds That I Turn Into Treasure

Birds and flowers bowl – Japanese fabric print for the outside

My Thrift Store Finds That I Turn Into Treasure

Any overall print that will be applied to a vessel is cut into thin strips or wedges and overlapped to create a cohesive print.

Birds and flowers bowl – finished!

My Thrift Store Finds That I Turn Into Treasure

Loco Rococo!

My Thrift Store Finds That I Turn Into Treasure

I absolutely adore over-the-top styles. For me, more is more. But again, I start with a clear glass vase and leave the insides untouched so that it will still be functional when I’m done with it.

This is a typical price that I pay at our local thrift store for a clear glass vessel. There are always lots of these sitting on the shelves, and I love breathing new life into them!

Loco Rococo – inside, finished

My Thrift Store Finds That I Turn Into Treasure

I’m not going to show the process for each one, except to show how the insides are as much art as the outsides.

Loco Rococo

My Thrift Store Finds That I Turn Into Treasure

Rococo simply isn’t finished without some bling! One way I achieve that is by gluing gold-metal leaf on the tops and bottoms as a finishing touch. This is the leaf I use.

Loco Rococo

My Thrift Store Finds That I Turn Into Treasure

This is the glue for the metal leaf.

Loco Rococo – finished!

My Thrift Store Finds That I Turn Into Treasure

This is typical of my Loco Rococo series. After applying flowers and designs facing inward, I start working on the outward-facing layers. In this case, I used Versace plates, Greek statues, fish, butterflies, and jewelry to bling it up!

Medieval quilt series

My Thrift Store Finds That I Turn Into Treasure

Starting with a simple rectangular vase.

Medieval quilt series

My Thrift Store Finds That I Turn Into Treasure

I use vintage fabric patterns, illuminated manuscript images, and old bookplates. The effect is quilt-like.

Images were purchased from rawpixel.com.

Medieval quilt series

My Thrift Store Finds That I Turn Into Treasure

Depending on the size and shape of the original clear-glass vessel. I choose different images to decorate it, but stick to a certain color palette (in this case, crimson, navy, and gold) so provide cohesion.

Medieval quilt series

My Thrift Store Finds That I Turn Into Treasure

Some of the vessels feature vintage book covers framed by antique rug designs, like this one. Mosaic tile patterns are often used to finish off tops and bottoms.

Fern garden – bottom

My Thrift Store Finds That I Turn Into Treasure

This was a standalone piece inspired by my friend’s fern garden. This is the bottom of the wide, shallow bowl (almost a plate).

Fern garden – top

My Thrift Store Finds That I Turn Into Treasure

I used photos of fiddlehead ferns as a motif for this garden-inspired serving dish. Since all of the decoupage was applied from the bottom, the top is still the clear glass, making it completely functional.

Roman holiday

My Thrift Store Finds That I Turn Into Treasure

This was one of the very first pieces that I created. I used some of the same illuminated manuscript images, ancient carpets, and flowers cut out of wrapping paper. Linking the circles was tricky!

Japanese cranes bowl

My Thrift Store Finds That I Turn Into Treasure

I loved the shape of this dish! I also loved the old Japanese watercolor of cranes, which I superimposed on a grass paper print that I colored bright yellow. As you’ll see from the next vessel, this design was a popular one that I sold quite a few of.

One of the things I loved about doing these, was even though I was creating a series, no two vessels were ever exactly the same!

Japanese crane bowl – inside

My Thrift Store Finds That I Turn Into Treasure

When you’ve got such a weird shape to work with, decoupaging takes patience and skill. I loved the Hawaiian print that I found for the inside, so rather than use many many different images, I just reproduced the same image a number of times and then cut them up until I had filled the inner surface in a pleasing way.

Japanese crane vase

My Thrift Store Finds That I Turn Into Treasure

This time, I used Roman mosaics as a background for the cranes.

Japanese crane vase

My Thrift Store Finds That I Turn Into Treasure

Of course, the insides have to be beautiful, too! And I finish off the top with gold leaf before applying about 10 coats of varnish to make it water-resistant.

The kiss – vase

My Thrift Store Finds That I Turn Into Treasure

I’m in love with vintage images! I loved using a simple checkerboard for a background, then the lovers (black and white except for her lips) and then the flowers and leaves. I was going for a movie-star, Garden of Eden vibe. Did I succeed?

The kiss – side view

My Thrift Store Finds That I Turn Into Treasure

This vessel was strangely shaped, but I worked with that by applying a train of flowers down either side.

Loco Rococo – bling!

My Thrift Store Finds That I Turn Into Treasure

I think this is my favorite of the Loco Rococo series – wait till you see the inside in the next image! Layers and layers and layers!
This was probably the most difficult upcycle – at least 10-15 hours – and in the end, I couldn’t bring myself to sell it. Lol!

Loco Rococo – bling!

My Thrift Store Finds That I Turn Into Treasure

There is so much going on with this art piece. Working in reverse, I had to plan all of the layers on a sheet of paper drawn to match the size and shape of the vessel.

Then I started gluing with the bling, then frames, bird, arches, circles, flowers, and script. *WHEW!*

Persian series

My Thrift Store Finds That I Turn Into Treasure

I used ancient Persian mosaics interspersed with an 18th-century tapestry. Of course, I added peacocks and bling on top of that…

Persian series

My Thrift Store Finds That I Turn Into Treasure

Since the color theme of this piece was red and blue, I chose to decorate the inside-facing layers with blue flowers in a variety of shades. The Persian fabric print is behind that before applying the outward-facing layers.

As always, the inside of this vase was left with clear glass so that it’s a functional piece.

Loco Rococo – nudes

My Thrift Store Finds That I Turn Into Treasure

It was a bit tricky to find a safe-for-work image of this particular vase! Lol.

It features gorgeous classical statues (nude males) with butterflies, plates, and gold bling.

Loco Rococo – nudes

My Thrift Store Finds That I Turn Into Treasure

Every detail has to be right. With a clear-glass foot on this vale, I applied a circular mosaic to the bottom.

Loco Rococo – columns

My Thrift Store Finds That I Turn Into Treasure

This vessel is all about optical illusions of depth and height (See the next image of the inside!).

Images of gorgeous cathedrals are separated by these classical columns.

Loco Rococo – columns

My Thrift Store Finds That I Turn Into Treasure

It’s a bit dizzying to look down into this tall vase and see what you’d normally see gazing up inside a cathedral! Lol.

Loco Rococo – Chinese

My Thrift Store Finds That I Turn Into Treasure

Nothing like mixing up epochs and styles! ancient Chinese statuary is laid on top of a rich tapestry print.

The outside is from a wall in a Chinese temple, and of course, I topped it off with gold-metal and copper-metal leaf.

Loco Rococo – Chinese

My Thrift Store Finds That I Turn Into Treasure

Closeup of the inside. There is always a touch of whimsy to my designs!

