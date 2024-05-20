My Funky Artworks Over The Years (21 Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

I am Graffic, an Instagram artist, and this is my first time on Bored Panda and, in fact, on any art website. Please let me know about other websites where I can post my work. These pieces are inspired by artists like Vexx and Gawx. I create them with fineliners and alcohol markers. Each piece probably took me over 2 hours, and maybe even 3-4+ hours for the larger ones. Here, you can check out the evolution of my art from 2019 to the present. I hope you like it.

More info: Instagram

A Vexx doodle copy (first ever attempt at doodling) in 2019

Pikachu doodle made in 2019 (my first original/character doodle)

Simpson doodle made in 2021

Gengar doodle made in 2021

Jiggly puff doodle made in 2021

“Cloud King” made in 2022

Wanted this to be a skull but doesn’t look like it. Made in early 2023

“Pizza”made in 2023

Close up of the “Pizza”

“Hallows Eve” made in 2023 (Halloween Special)

Full Page#3 made in 2023

“Supes” made in 2023

Full Page#2 made in 2023

Full Page#1 made in 2023

“Christmas Special” made in 2023

iShowSpeed art made in 2023

“Rocket power” made in 2024

“Ceruledge” made in 2024

“Jordans” made in 2024

“Life N Death” made in 2024

Full Page#5 made in 2024