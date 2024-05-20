My Funky Artworks Over The Years (21 Pics)
I am Graffic, an Instagram artist, and this is my first time on Bored Panda and, in fact, on any art website. Please let me know about other websites where I can post my work. These pieces are inspired by artists like Vexx and Gawx. I create them with fineliners and alcohol markers. Each piece probably took me over 2 hours, and maybe even 3-4+ hours for the larger ones. Here, you can check out the evolution of my art from 2019 to the present. I hope you like it.
More info: Instagram
A Vexx doodle copy (first ever attempt at doodling) in 2019
Pikachu doodle made in 2019 (my first original/character doodle)
Simpson doodle made in 2021
Gengar doodle made in 2021
Jiggly puff doodle made in 2021
“Cloud King” made in 2022
Wanted this to be a skull but doesn’t look like it. Made in early 2023
“Pizza”made in 2023
Close up of the “Pizza”
“Hallows Eve” made in 2023 (Halloween Special)
Full Page#3 made in 2023
“Supes” made in 2023
Full Page#2 made in 2023
Full Page#1 made in 2023
“Christmas Special” made in 2023
iShowSpeed art made in 2023
“Rocket power” made in 2024
“Ceruledge” made in 2024
“Jordans” made in 2024
“Life N Death” made in 2024
Full Page#5 made in 2024
If you do all of your work on normal paper, you might want to consider sketching on regular paper and then using a lightbox to ink-trace your work onto a thicker paper like Bristol board or watercolor paper and THEN coloring it. I color with alcohol-based markers as well (Copics and Prismas) and they bleed a lot less on Bristol board or similarly-thick paper (I like Cougar Smooth paper as well.) Honestly, your work is excellent. Keep on keeping on :) My only other piece of advice is to try out Sharpies to fill in large areas of black/shadow, as Sharpie ink dries quickly and evenly so your black/shadow areas won't look streaky (and Sharpies are cheaper than black Copics or Prismas...) I'd recommend posting on DeviantArt or similar, as Bored Panda isn't really an "art" site.
