Just some art I made in my art class in 7th grade.

#1 This Was Made With Oil Pastels And I Think That’s My Favorite One Share icon

#2 I Made This One When I Got Bored. I Don't Know If I Like It But I Like The Style Share icon

#3 I Made This One On My iPad. I Like The Flowers Just Not The Background Share icon

#4 I Made This On My iPad Share icon

#5 I Made This On My Sketch Book Using A Technique That My Art Teacher Taught Me Share icon

#6 I Made This With Pencils And We Were Learning How To Shade And This Got Into An Art Show Share icon