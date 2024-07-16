ADVERTISEMENT

Just some art I made in my art class in 7th grade.

#1

This Was Made With Oil Pastels And I Think That’s My Favorite One

#2

I Made This One When I Got Bored. I Don't Know If I Like It But I Like The Style

#3

I Made This One On My iPad. I Like The Flowers Just Not The Background

#4

I Made This On My iPad

#5

I Made This On My Sketch Book Using A Technique That My Art Teacher Taught Me

#6

I Made This With Pencils And We Were Learning How To Shade And This Got Into An Art Show

#7

I Made This The Fnaf 1 Office And We Were Learning Perspective And This Got Into An Art Show

