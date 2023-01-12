Hi guys! Some time ago I already published my works inspired by psychoanalysis here. I want to continue this tradition and share with you the creative results over the past year. Now the alignment has changed a bit, I went to study short-term methods of psychotherapy and at the moment I am getting a specialization in art therapy. Got carried away. I analyzed with interest my work, which sometimes reflects difficult times, and new knowledge confirms my conclusions.

I hope my pictures do not seem scary to you. The main message of my work is that even if it hurts and is scary, you have to go deep and explore it. Most likely, this will be followed by a liberating understanding, and it will turn out that something completely different is hiding under the horror. Other. Care and desire to live.

I wish you the courage and enthusiasm to explore yourself. And of course, create! Art can make your experience useful and valuable to others.

Thank you for your attention and have a nice day!

See my previous post on Bored Panda here.

More info: Instagram