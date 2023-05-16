Neighbor Threatens To Call Cops After Woman Continued Mowing Her Lawn Till 8:30 PM On A Sunday

Maintaining a good relationship with your neighbors is really important. It’s wonderful to have a friendly face around because you might see them more frequently than your family, even if you don’t talk to them all the time or consider them your best friends. Knowing your neighbors also makes you more inclined to look out for them and work with them to solve problems. Positive interactions with your neighbors can potentially improve the quality of your daily life. Additionally, it’s important for people to feel like they belong to the community, so keeping good connections with your neighbors might give you that feeling.

Mowing your lawn on Sunday evening is not against the law, however, it may annoy some neighbors which may lead to arguments

A woman wondered if she was wrong for mowing her lawn till 8:30 PM despite being yelled at by a neighbor

She was threatened with calling the police despite the fact that she had broken no laws by mowing her lawn on a Sunday evening

She was confused since it’s not the first time that she’s mowed her lawn on a Sunday evening

A woman recently submitted her experience to one of the Reddit communities for users’ feedback. She started the discussion by telling how her neighbor had warned her to stop or he would call the police since she had been mowing the grass until 8:30 PM on Sunday.

She states at the beginning of her story that she lives in the UK, her father is disabled, and that not long ago, her sister moved out, giving her more things to do at home. The author mentioned that she had finally found some spare time to mow her lawn because it had become rather awful on the same day the story was shared.

Now, a little bit before 8:00 PM, the author’s neighbor started screaming that it’s Sunday evening and people want to sleep. At first, she didn’t hear him as she was wearing headphones, however her mum delivered the message. Following this rude encounter, the woman googled and the law states that you can’t make noises starting 11PM. However, the neighbor didn’t give up and kept yelling to stop or he would call the police.

The author promised to be done by 8:30 PM and even though she was not really done, she still stopped as promised. The woman asked community members if she was impolite or he was just being unreasonable as she usually does it on Sundays until 8ish.

Many people were shocked to learn that the woman had been mowing the lawn for around 3.5 hours, but the author clarified that it wasn’t continuous and that she had also been de-weeding and helping her father, and that after 8 o’clock she only continued to mow for about 10 minutes.

Now, in the comments, folks had different opinions, but in the end the author was given the “Not the A-hole” label. “Just because it’s legal somewhere doesn’t put you in the clear. There’s something called common courtesy. No one wants their weekend spoiled by some loud noise going on for 3.5hrs,” one user stated. “Nothing too major but 3.5 hours of lawn care noises would piss off any neighborhood,” another one agreed.

On the other hand, other users were more defensive of the author: “It’s the weekend. I hear lawnmowers from morning until dark somewhere in my neighborhood. That’s what people do on weekends”. One more guy added “Neighbor needs to get over himself. Maybe he could offer to help?”

Now, according to Garden Tabs, you can cut your grass on Sunday, but you should be considerate to others. It can be annoying for neighboring homes when people mow their lawns between eight and ten in the morning. However, you shouldn’t have any problems if you wait until the early afternoon or if you don’t have any neighbors who are close enough to be bothered. Every community is unique, once again.

For context, coming back to benefits about creating a community, Uphomes states that it increases neighborhood safety, increases quality of life, improves multigenerational connections and even provides easily accessible home or pet care. So folks, be nice to your neighbors and create a community that can help you in the future!

Netizens in the comments had different opinions regarding the whole situation