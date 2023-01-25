We all like different kinds of movies. While some of us will gladly watch a romance unfold between the main characters on the screen, others would rather hold their breath and follow a wild car chase scene. But whatever genre we choose to watch, one thing is certain for all of us — we crave entertainment. If we commit to spending two hours in a dark room with other people staring at a screen, it better be entertaining!

Unfortunately, movies don’t always deliver on their promises. And the problem is not always that the movie you’re watching is bad. Even dumb movies can sometimes be entertaining. If you are in the right mood, you can find fun in a movie being so bad it’s good. But all of us have watched at least one film in our lives that did not necessarily fall into the category of stupid movies but was so boring that you couldn’t help but wonder why it was made in the first place.

Personally, I don’t walk out of a movie theater easily. Even though the cast and crew of the film can’t see me, I somehow feel that it would be rude of me to walk out on the job they put effort into. You have no idea how many cringe movies I have sat through in my life! But even I have seen some truly terrible movies where I’ve had to walk out or change the channel because of how boring and bad they were.

In this article, people on the internet share their experiences of what the worst movies of all time were for them, and it turns out, moviegoers do care what they watch. Sometimes even very high-ranking films made them roll their eyes and leave the cinema. How many of these opinions do you agree with? What is the worst movie you have ever watched? Was it so bad that you couldn’t even finish it and just left in the middle? Share your story in the comments.