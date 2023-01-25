35 Boring Or Downright Bad Movies People Walked Out Of
We all like different kinds of movies. While some of us will gladly watch a romance unfold between the main characters on the screen, others would rather hold their breath and follow a wild car chase scene. But whatever genre we choose to watch, one thing is certain for all of us — we crave entertainment. If we commit to spending two hours in a dark room with other people staring at a screen, it better be entertaining!
Unfortunately, movies don’t always deliver on their promises. And the problem is not always that the movie you’re watching is bad. Even dumb movies can sometimes be entertaining. If you are in the right mood, you can find fun in a movie being so bad it’s good. But all of us have watched at least one film in our lives that did not necessarily fall into the category of stupid movies but was so boring that you couldn’t help but wonder why it was made in the first place.
Personally, I don’t walk out of a movie theater easily. Even though the cast and crew of the film can’t see me, I somehow feel that it would be rude of me to walk out on the job they put effort into. You have no idea how many cringe movies I have sat through in my life! But even I have seen some truly terrible movies where I’ve had to walk out or change the channel because of how boring and bad they were.
In this article, people on the internet share their experiences of what the worst movies of all time were for them, and it turns out, moviegoers do care what they watch. Sometimes even very high-ranking films made them roll their eyes and leave the cinema. How many of these opinions do you agree with? What is the worst movie you have ever watched? Was it so bad that you couldn’t even finish it and just left in the middle? Share your story in the comments.
Cats (2019)
protosam said:
"I went to see Cats with my friends as a joke and we walked out because it was just too unentertaining. I’ve seen bad movies with friends before (like The Emoji Movie) and had a fun time but I actually felt like I was wasting my time watching Cats."
KenJay25 replied:
"Only movie I ever walked out of too. It was late and I was sleepy and decided it wasn't worth staying up for the rest of it. I held on till Taylor Swift cat showed up then bailed."
The Neverending Story (1984)
"I walked out of The Neverending Story when it ended and I demanded my money back for false advertising."
Morbius (2022)
yoloswagbot191 said:
"Morbius. It was morbin time to gtfo that theater."
nosnack replied:
"But you missed the part where he said it’s morbin time then morbed all over them."
The Happening (2008)
"The Happening. That said my dad and I still talk about walking out of that theater to this day so it left more of an impact on me than several other films!"
I saw this at the cinema. Complete c**p. I think people were still; impressed with M Night Shayamalan they just let him film whatever c**p idea he had. His last good film was Unbreakable. The he made Sixth Sense which was okay, but because it was a major success, they just let him carry on.
Saw III (2006)
JackLondonHUN said:
"I think it was Saw 3, as soon as the kid started getting his limbs* twisted until his bones broke I had to NOPE outta there."
JackLondonHUN replied:
"When I hear about horror movie descriptions saying 'people walked out of the theater!!' I always think sure… What a feeble attempt at marketing... But here you are!"
Sausage Party (2016)
ColoradoRS7 said:
"One of the worst movies I’ve ever seen."
woahdude12321 replied:
"That’s gotta be one of the worst ones I get being high enough to say “what if we made a movie called sausage party” and lay out the idea but being high enough to actually do it…
They must’ve just thought the idea and ridiculousness would sell tickets and it probably did."
Sucker Punch (2011)
"I didn't think it would be as boring as it was. Action etc. just felt really... I don't know, flat? Whole thing just came across as pointless, going through the motions.
I think I left partway through the trench warfare part."
Norbit (2007)
"My friends and I walked out of Norbit. I can’t remember who among us thought that it would be even remotely funny, but we made it about 15 minutes."
Police Academy 5: Assignment Miami Beach (1988)
"Ashamed to admit I even paid to see it at all but Police Academy 5 Assignment Miami Beach."
The Good Dinosaur (2015)
"I had my 2 kids with me so I couldn’t, but I remember absolutely hating The Good Dinosaur with every bone in my body. I’m not sure why I hated it so, nor do I even remember anything about it, other than me thinking I’d rather watch grass grow then be watching this right now."
Halloween Ends (2022)
"The Halloween ends movie, I have never left a film till then."
Holmes & Watson (2018)
"The only movie I’ve ever walked out of was the Sherlock Holmes movie with Will Ferrell. I was with my mom and dad and my sister. My mom whispered to me “this is the worst movie I’ve ever seen, want to leave?” at around the halfway mark.
It was truly the worst movie I’ve ever seen. I was almost falling asleep and I NEVER get tired while at a movie theater. Like half the people in the theater were asleep."
The Butterfly Effect (2004)
AlrightSpider said:
"I walked out of Butterfly Effect because I got way too high on edibles and thought I was probably going to die."
Cloverfield (2008)
"I walked out of 2008's Cloverfield...Felt sick to my stomach. Too much camera shaking."
Crash (2004)
"It's the only movie I've ever walked out of in a theater. I was even on a date. I told her if she wanted to finish it, I'd be in the arcade. But she hated it as much as I did and we laughed at how horrible it was all the way home.
10 months later, it won the Oscar for Best Picture."
Its a wierd as hell movie, but its One frikkishly good movie as well, it deals with mental isues, desguised as sex fetishes... ( Lmao just noticed, Im talking about the wrong " Crash ", i ment the 1996 Crash...)
Amsterdam (2022)
"Recently I walked out of Amsterdam, that movie was so boring."
Incredibles 2 (2018)
bluejester12 said:
"Walked out of Incredibles 2 because too many people wouldn’t turn their damn phones off."
GhostOfDrTobaggan replied:
"Specifically remember a woman parking right in front of me and scrolling Instagram for 2 hours on full brightness when I went to see this movie."
Hereditary (2018)
"Almost walked out of Hereditary when Toni Collete discovered the aftermath of that incident. Not because it was bad, but because the rawness and agony on display were too real and almost too much to bear. She sold it 100%."
Ride Along 2 (2016)
"Only movie I ever walked out of was ride along 2. Made it 20 minutes then I couldn’t stand it."
Reservoir Dogs (1992)
"Reservoir Dogs, in the Lumiere Theater in San Francisco. When the cop was tied up and Michael Madsen started cutting off his ear I chickened out and left.
Years later I saw it on video and realized I had already seen the worst part."
Lost In Space (1998)
"Lost in space with Matt LeBlanc, couldn't even see the funny side to the terribleness I was witnessing."
Avatar: The Way Of Water (2022)
"Avatar... The 3D gave me a headache, walked out and went to see The Road."
White Noise (2022)
"I just walked out of a movie for the second time in my life with Noah Baumbach’s White Noise. It’s got good things in it, such as the acting and some good zingers. Overall, I found the movie unbearably pretentious at its worst points and think it should’ve stayed a book."
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker (2019)
Solo_SL said:
"I 'walked out' of Rise of the Skywalker. I was watching at home, turned it off halfway through, and haven’t considered giving it a second chance since. And I actually love Star Wars, especially the new show Andor and many others. Couldn’t waste another moment of my life on ep 9 though."
axolotl_afternoons replied:
"Andor is great, and I'm that one weirdo who loves The Last Jedi, but Rise of Skywalker is dreadful."
Superbad (2007)
LordSwitchblade said:
"My mom took me when I was 10. Not sure what she expected."
FredDurstDestroyer replied:
"It’s like parents who took their kids to Deadpool because they just assume a movie about a super powered character is family friendly."
Jurassic World Dominion (2022)
"Jurassic World Dominion, idk what I was expecting but it did not do it for me."
Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets (2002)
Batata_Santa said:
"When I was about 8, My mom took us to see the Chamber of Secrets. I was terrified of the Basilisk. When Harry killed it, I was afraid it'd come back to life and begged my mom to leave. We did and she was not happy."
shuateau replied:
"When I was about the same age I was playing the Chamber of Secrets video game and when the basilisk emerged I panicked and shut off the console. Never actually finished the game."
Epic Movie (2007)
"Epic Movie was briefly the worst reviewed movie of all time, so naturally we went day one. We were the only people in the theater and left after 30 minutes, pure audio/visual torture."
Men In Black: International (2019)
pacmain1 said:
"Men In Black International."
TheeMunson replied:
"In hindsight, this is a movie I wish I had walked out on. I enjoyed all three of the previous ones - yes, even the lesser of the three - MIB 2. But that last one was just a friggin' chore to get through."
Highlander II: The Quickening (1991)
"Never walked out on one, but I did watch about 10 minutes of Highlander 2, pull it out of the VCR, and immediately drive to the video store to return it."
Downsizing (2017)
"The Matt Damon movie. My car was getting fixed and they said it will take 3-4 hours so I crossed the street and went to the theater and after an hour of that movie I walked out and decided I rather just wait than finish the movie."
Saving Private Ryan (1998)
"I got sick after watching a few minutes of “Saving private Ryan”. The movie was amazing but the camera action and cuts didn’t sit so well with me, who messed up too by coming in late and being forced to watch from the front row."
The Revenant (2015)
"My then-girlfriend (now wife) at the time could only watch so much of Leo squirming around on the ground or Tom Hardy being weird, so we left and went back to the Outback Steakhouse where we had dinner and got dessert.
Still the only flick I've ever walked out of."
The Monuments Men (2014)
"Only movie I walked out of was The Monuments Men. Read the book, loved the cast, but my God..."
Bumblebee (2018)
"I've only ever walked out of one movie. I walked out of Bumblebee during the last 15 minutes because I wanted to get Chipotle before they closed. Nothing wrong with the movie and I actually think it's my favorite of the Transformers franchise. But nothing tops a Chipotle burrito. I saw the ending when I got the steelbook."