Ever wondered what would happen to some iconic couples from TV shows & movies in 2024? For instance, do you think Rachel and Ross would still be together? What about Pam and Jim? If you’ve ever thought about what iconic couples would be doing in 2024, now is the time to share your thoughts! Let’s see your predictions for the latest versions of some memorable couples.

Time to decide!

Cam & Mitch From Modern Family

A smiling couple from a movie, dressed in formal attire, representing a relationship for a poll in Modern Family.

    Buffy & Angel From Buffy The Vampire Slayer

    A couple from a movie scene, representing a relationship for a poll Buffy The Vampire Slayer.

    Jim & Pam From The Office

    A couple sitting together, displaying a tender moment, relevant to movie couple relationship themes The Office.

    April & Andy From Parks And Recreation

    Couple sitting closely, woman in white and man in blue jersey, representing a movie relationship theme in Parks And Recreation.

    familiedito64 avatar
    Fembot
    Fembot
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    April found out that Andy is the worst Chris and dumped him like a brick

    Bella & Edward From Twilight

    Couple from a movie sharing an intimate moment, capturing a romantic scene in Twilight.

    Blair & Chuck From Gossip Girl

    A glamorous couple in formal attire attending a movie couple relationship poll event in Gossip Girl.

    Elizabeth Bennet & Mr. Darcy From Pride & Prejudice

    A couple in a romantic embrace in a grassy field at sunset, highlighting a classic movie couple relationship in Pride And Prejudice.

    Rachel & Ross From Friends

    Couple sitting at a table, discussing their movie relationship poll results in a cozy kitchen setting in Friends.

    Ron & Hermione From Harry Potter

    Two characters in school uniforms share a moment with an open book, highlighting a movie couple relationship in Harry Potter.

    Tine & Bette From The L Word

    Couple from a movie sharing a tender moment, reflecting on their relationship for a poll in The L Word.

    Summer & Seth From The O.C

    A couple sitting closely at a restaurant, representing a movie couple relationship in The O.C.

    Jesse & Becky From Full House

    Couple embracing in cozy setting, representing a movie couple relationship in Full House series.

    Kelly & Zack From Saved By The Bell

    Teen couple sitting at a diner booth, representing movie couple relationship dynamics.

    Vivian & Edward From Pretty Woman

    A classic movie couple gazes at each other, dressed elegantly for a formal event, highlighting their relationship dynamics in Pretty Woman.

    Uncle Phil & Aunt Viv From The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air

    A couple sharing a playful moment in a living room, essential for a movie couple relationship poll scene.

    familiedito64 avatar
    Fembot
    Fembot
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The real question is did Geoffrey ever get to live a life of his own?

    Katniss & Peeta From The Hunger Games

    Couple from a movie resting together in The Hunger Games.

    Marshall & Lily From Himym

    Couple sitting at a desk with one kissing the other on the cheek, surrounded by books and decor in How I Met Your Mother.

    Gina & Martin From Martin

    Couple sitting together on a couch, engaging in a serious conversation, highlighting movie couple relationship dynamics.

    Luke & Lorelai From Gilmore Girls

    A couple sitting together, gazing at each other lovingly in Gilmore Girls.

    Mia & Sebastian From La La Land

    Couple walking on a bridge at sunset in the movie called La La Land.

    Sally & Harry From When Harry Met Sally

    Couple sitting together on a wooden floor in front of large windows, reflecting on their relationship in the movie called When Harry Met Sally.

    Kat & Patrick From 10 Things I Hate About You

    Couple sitting on swings, having a conversation in a dimly lit, outdoor setting in 10 Things I Hate About You.

