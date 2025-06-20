Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic.
Mom With Rare Skin Condition Gets Treatment After Trolls Call Her ‘Irresponsible’ For Having Baby
Mom with rare skin condition and family at home, caring for baby while receiving treatment and support.
Health, News

Mom With Rare Skin Condition Gets Treatment After Trolls Call Her ‘Irresponsible’ For Having Baby

Karine de Souza, who was called “irresponsible” by critics because she decided to have a baby despite suffering from Xeroderma Pigmentosum (XP), is now undergoing life-saving treatment thanks to an outpouring of support online. 

The 34-year-old mom from Brazil has spent most of her life shielding herself from the sun due to a rare genetic disorder that makes her essentially allergic to sunlight.

Highlights
  • Karine, who was once trolled for becoming a mother while suffering from Xeroderma Pigmentosum (XP), is highly vulnerable to skin cancer.
  • Her aggressive cancer recently returned, threatening to take half her face.
  • With chemo or radiation not viable, immunotherapy was her only option.
  • A fundraiser raised over R$415K (US$75.4K), helping her start treatment.

Despite an aggressive and fast-spreading cancer recently threatening half her face, the kindness of strangers on the internet has allowed Karine to start immunotherapy, an expensive treatment not covered by Brazil’s public healthcare system.

BP News - Your Source for Balanced News

    Karine’s story of survival moved the internet, but she was cruelly attacked by trolls for becoming a mom

    Mom with rare skin condition holding baby, standing next to partner in a hallway, showing togetherness and care.

    Image credits: Truly

    Karine’s medical journey first went viral years ago when she shared what it’s like to live with XP.

    While many admired Karine’s resilience despite her condition, she also faced a lot of adversity from internet trolls

    Critics were particularly offended by Karine after she gave birth to her daughter Zaya in 2023.

    Pregnant mom with rare skin condition smiling and touching belly, receiving treatment after facing online trolls.

    Image credits: Truly

    Commenters called her “irresponsible” for choosing to become a parent. Some even claimed her child would be “afraid” of her appearance.

    “People say that children will be scared of me and be afraid because of my condition and my face and so many other aspects,” she toldTruly in an interview.

    Pregnant mom with rare skin condition receives treatment after facing criticism from trolls for having a baby.

    Image credits: kah05oficial

    “The negative things people tend to say are ‘how irresponsible,’ that I wasn’t meant to have any children, that my child will be scared of her mother, and that I wasn’t meant to exist in this world,” Karine added.

    Despite the cruel comments from trolls, Karine remained steadfast, stating that having children and raising a family with her husband, Edmilson, has been a dream.

    Mom with rare skin condition holding newborn baby after delivery in hospital, receiving care and treatment.

    Image credits: kah05oficial

    “I don’t think it was irresponsible of me to have children,” Karine said. “Having children and building a family was a dream that we had… I believe every dream is valid.”

    Doctors have since confirmed that Zaya has less than a 1% chance of inheriting her mother’s condition.

    Woman with rare skin condition receiving treatment after online trolls criticized her for having a baby at home.

    Image credits: kah05oficial

    “It does not affect her in any physical way. She is not affected by me being her mother, as I always do my best in everything I do,” Karine said.

    XP is an incredibly rare and incurable disease that affects a very small number of people worldwide

    Fundraising progress showing 93 percent collected for mom with rare skin condition treatment after online criticism.

    Image credits: Voaa / karinecancer

    The rare, incurable disease has been described as a “one-in-a-million” condition, and it requires Karine to wear head-to-toe protective gear and apply SPF100 sunscreen perennially, according to theDaily Mail.

    To date, Karine has undergone 260 surgical procedures to remove tumors caused by the disease. 

    XP has already taken away a lot from Karine, such as part of her ear, nose, eyes, and mouth. One of her breasts has also been removed because of cancer.

    Mom with rare skin condition sitting indoors wearing a pink shirt, receiving treatment after facing online trolls.

    Image credits: Truly

    After years of surgeries, Karine is once again fighting for her life, this time against an aggressive and fast-spreading cancer threatening half her face.

    With chemotherapy and radiotherapy ruled out, her only hope was immunotherapy.

    Her husband, daughter, and hundreds of thousands of netizens are her biggest supporters

    Mom with rare skin condition sitting with partner and baby, receiving treatment after facing online trolls for having child.

    Image credits: Truly

    Karine met her husband, Edmilson, online in 2017 after he read about her incurable condition. 

    Since then, the couple has faced surgeries, public judgment, and numerous health crises together.

    Despite hateful comments labeling their relationship a “scam” or calling her a “monster” and “zombie,” Edmilson has never left her side.

    “I feel so lucky that Zaya has a mother like Karine. Zaya is lucky to have a mother who is determined, strong, and a fighter like Karine,” Edmilson said.

    Karine has accumulated a strong social media presence. Her personalInstagram page, which she uses to share her journey with XP, currently has over 527,000 followers.

    Karine’s supporters had her back once more recently when a crowdfunding campaign hosted byVOAA ended up raising more than R$415,299 as of writing, close to its R$447,000 (US$81.1K) goal. 

    Mom with rare skin condition standing with family in casual red and denim outfits inside a decorated home.

    Image credits: Truly

    With the funds, Karine was able to begin immunotherapy, which doctors say is her best chance for survival.

    “Karine has already started her immunotherapy treatment. She has fought so hard and now has the chance to continue her fight for life,” the fundraiser organizers at VOAA shared in a recent update.

    Netizens sympathized with Karine, with many stating that she is doing well as a mother to Zaya

    Comment from Hickey AnnetteMartin defending a mom with rare skin condition against trolls questioning her responsibility.

    Comment from Joey Moodley supporting a mom with rare skin condition facing online trolls calling her irresponsible.

    Comment from a top fan expressing unconditional love for a mom with a rare skin condition despite online criticism.

    Comment from a top fan encouraging a mom with a rare skin condition to be a good parent regardless of appearance.

    Comment from Frank Asitis on social media defending a mom with rare skin condition against online trolls.

    Comment by user Sleh Hamdi stating her right and choice in response to trolls about mom with rare skin condition having baby.

    Comment by Xin An discussing the impact of a mom with rare skin condition facing criticism for having a baby.

    Comment from a mom with rare skin condition responding to trolls calling her irresponsible for having a baby.

    Comment about parents with good skin on a social media post discussing a mom with rare skin condition treatment.

    Comment from Jim Walker asking if her skin disease makes her a bad mother in a social media post.

    Comment from Paris Louise defending a mom with rare skin condition facing online trolls after having a baby.

    Comment from Cheryl Hendy urging compassion and privacy for mom with rare skin condition facing online trolls.

    Comment by Daniel Lukas supporting a mom with a rare skin condition facing criticism for having a baby.

    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sigh. I remember the good old days when the net didn’t exist and people couldn’t pull any old stupidity out of their аsses and post it online for other stupid people to enjoy. WTF is wrong with people that they think it’s okay to spread the ugliness they should keep inside? They should be ashamed of themselves. 🤬🤬😰

    debandtoby13 avatar
    Lady Eowyn
    Lady Eowyn
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The child will only know that the woman is her mother. It's not like she's an adult with thousands to compare her to. This is my mom. This is what my mom looks like. This is my dad. That's what he looks like. I hope she can live long enough that mother and daughter really have a chance to enjoy each other.

