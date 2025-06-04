Mom Explains Why She Made The Painful Choice To Remove Her Mentally Ill Daughter From The Home
Parenting is extremely stressful as it is. But what do you do when your child’s behavior becomes dangerous—to you, your family, and even themselves?
One woman recently took to TikTok to explain that she had to remove her 9-year-old daughter, who struggles with mental illness, from their household for the safety of everyone involved. The child would injure her siblings, hurt the family dog, and once even nearly caused a car accident. It was, by all accounts, a lot to handle.
Her video ended up getting a divided reaction. Some viewers sympathized with her decision, while others felt that separating from a child should never be an option.
Scroll down to hear her side of the story and share your thoughts.
