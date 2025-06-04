Mom Explains Why She Made The Painful Choice To Remove Her Mentally Ill Daughter From The Home

ADVERTISEMENT

Parenting is extremely stressful as it is. But what do you do when your child’s behavior becomes dangerous—to you, your family, and even themselves?

One woman recently took to TikTok to explain that she had to remove her 9-year-old daughter, who struggles with mental illness, from their household for the safety of everyone involved. The child would injure her siblings, hurt the family dog, and once even nearly caused a car accident. It was, by all accounts, a lot to handle.

Her video ended up getting a divided reaction. Some viewers sympathized with her decision, while others felt that separating from a child should never be an option.

The woman’s daughter, who suffers from mental illness, was putting both herself and her family in danger with her behavior

So, the mom made the difficult decision to remove her from the household

Watch the full video below

Plenty of people sympathized with the woman and supported her choice

Some shared similar experiences with difficult children

Others, however, believed the situation could have been handled differently

