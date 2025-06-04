Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Mom Explains Why She Made The Painful Choice To Remove Her Mentally Ill Daughter From The Home
Woman in a car seatbelt, sharing her experience about making the painful choice for her mentally ill daughter.
Parenting

Mom Explains Why She Made The Painful Choice To Remove Her Mentally Ill Daughter From The Home

Parenting is extremely stressful as it is. But what do you do when your child’s behavior becomes dangerous—to you, your family, and even themselves?

One woman recently took to TikTok to explain that she had to remove her 9-year-old daughter, who struggles with mental illness, from their household for the safety of everyone involved. The child would injure her siblings, hurt the family dog, and once even nearly caused a car accident. It was, by all accounts, a lot to handle.

Her video ended up getting a divided reaction. Some viewers sympathized with her decision, while others felt that separating from a child should never be an option.

Scroll down to hear her side of the story and share your thoughts.

RELATED:

    The woman’s daughter, who suffers from mental illness, was putting both herself and her family in danger with her behavior

    Woman in a car sharing her experience about removing her mentally ill daughter from the home due to challenges faced.

    Image credits: meggles2446

    So, the mom made the difficult decision to remove her from the household

    Image credits: meggles2446

    Watch the full video below

    @meggles2446♬ original sound – meggles

    Plenty of people sympathized with the woman and supported her choice

    Some shared similar experiences with difficult children

    Others, however, believed the situation could have been handled differently

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Read less »
    ADVERTISEMENT